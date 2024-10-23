The 2024 season has featured its share of notable NFL upsets and surprising results through the first seven weeks. One of the teams that has surprised many fans is the Denver Broncos, led by rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Through seven games, Nix has racked up 1,246 passing yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions, while rushing for 255 yards and three scores. He has led the Broncos to wins in four of their last five games.

On Sunday, Nix and the Broncos will welcome the Carolina Panthers to Empower Field at Mile High. According to the latest Week 8 NFL odds, Denver is favored by nine points at home.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 12-5 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 193-134 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 47-27 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns at their best sports betting app.

Now, the model has simulated every Week 8 game 10,000 times.

After diving into every game on the Week 8 NFL schedule, the model is backing the Houston Texans (-5.5, 46) to beat the Indianapolis Colts, 30-20, at NRG Stadium. The Texans have been extremely tough to beat in front of their home fans, winning five consecutive games at home. Houston's defense enters Sunday's showdown as one of the best units in the league. The Texans are giving up just 277.0 yards per game on defense, the second-fewest in the NFL. Offensively, Houston is averaging 349.7 yards per game.

The Texans have also won the last two meetings against the Colts and Indianapolis is 1-4 in its previous five games on the road. SportsLine's model is projecting CJ Stroud will throw for nearly 275 yards and two touchdowns, while Houston's defense records 3.15 sacks and 1.13 interceptions on average. See the model's other Week 8 NFL score predictions at SportsLine.

In addition, the model has locked in exact score predictions for this week's biggest matchups including Cowboys vs. 49ers, Bills vs. Seahawks and Bears vs. Commanders. It's also calling for several games to reach at least 50 total points, making them a must-bet for the over.

Who wins each Week 8 NFL game, and which games absolutely smash the over? Visit SportsLine now to get the model's NFL Week 8 score predictions, all from the model on a 193-134 roll on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.