Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season produced crushing injuries for multiple NFC contenders, especially at the wide receiver position. San Francisco's Brandon Aiyuk suffered a knee injury and will reportedly miss the remainder of the season, while teammate Deebo Samuel was hospitalized with pneumonia. On Monday, Tampa Bay's Mike Evans left the team's game against Baltimore with a hamstring injury and teammate Chris Godwin suffered a leg injury. Like Aiyuk, Godwin could miss the rest of the season. Can both teams navigate tricky Week 8 home games against NFC foes? The Buccaneers (+2.5, 46) will host the Falcons, while the 49ers (-4.5, 46.5) will host the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Before you make any Week 8 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 8 NFL slate and delivers NFL score predictions and NFL analysis for each matchup. After a 9-6 betting record in Week 7, he is now 41-18 (69%) since Week 4.

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's eighth week, Cohen is high on the Eagles (+2.5, 47.5) to upset the Bengals on the road, 26-24. Philadelphia running back Saquon Barkley has been virtually unstoppable this season, having rushed for 658 yards and five touchdowns in six games. On Sunday against his former team, the Giants, Barkley rushed for 176 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. The Bengals allow 136.1 rushing yards per game, 11th worst in the league to date, and have failed to cover the spread in two of their last three games.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has excelled now that his top wide receiver, A.J. Brown, is back in the Eagles lineup. In the last two games, Hurts has accounted for five touchdowns, including two to Brown. The talented Philadelphia receiver has 324 yards and three scores combined in three games played and should cause fits for an average Bengals secondary on Sunday. Cohen likes the Eagles to continue their winning streak with a road victory on Sunday. See his other Week 8 football score predictions at SportsLine.

