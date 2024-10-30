After losing their first two games of the season, the Denver Broncos have won five of their last six, most recently a 28-14 victory against the Carolina Panthers. Denver will try to keep the momentum going when the Broncos face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Broncos are 9.5-point road underdogs according to the latest Week 9 NFL odds. Other Week 9 NFL lines include Cowboys vs. Falcons (-2.5, 52), Lions vs. Packers (+3.5, 48.5) and Colts vs. Vikings (-5.5, 46.5). Indianapolis announced on Tuesday that Joe Flacco will start at quarterback on Sunday Night Football in place of Anthony Richardson.

If you're looking for a big return on your sports betting investment, nailing NFL score predictions can be highly profitable. Using a computer model's Week 9 NFL score predictions can help you crush your Week 9 NFL bets. Before you make any Week 9 NFL picks, make sure you see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 13-5 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 194-134 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 48-27 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns at their best sports betting app.

Now, the model has simulated every Week 9 game 10,000 times. You can only see the model's Week 9 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

Top Week 9 NFL picks

After diving into every game on the Week 9 NFL schedule, the model is backing the Buffalo Bills (-6.5, 49.5) to beat the Miami Dolphins, 31-20, at home. The Bills have dominated this AFC East rivalry in recent years, winning nine of the last 10 meetings against the Dolphins. These two teams squared off on Sept. 12, with Buffalo cruising to a 31-10 victory on the road.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions in that matchup, while Bills QB Josh Allen completed 13 of 19 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. Allen and the Bills are averaging 28.8 points per game this season, which ranks fifth in the NFL. Miami, meanwhile, is averaging just 13.9 points per game, which ranks dead-last in the league. SportsLine's model is projecting Allen will throw for 227 yards and two touchdowns, while Buffalo's defense records three sacks on average. See the model's other Week 9 NFL score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 9 NFL score predictions

In addition, the model has locked in exact score predictions for this week's biggest matchups including Cowboys vs. Falcons, Broncos vs. Ravens and Lions vs. Packers. It's calling for one game to hit 60 total points, making it a must-bet for the over. Nailing these results is key to making profitable Week 9 NFL picks. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins each Week 9 NFL game, and which game absolutely smashes the over? Visit SportsLine now to get the model's NFL Week 9 score predictions, all from the model on a 193-134 roll on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.