Entering the midway point of the regular season, the NFL MVP race is a coin flip. Bills quarterback Josh Allen and reigning NFL MVP, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson are tied at +300 odds. Two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes of the undefeated Chiefs is +600, followed by the Lions' Jared Goff at +800. The Eagles' Jalen Hurts (+1500) and Washington rookie sensation Jayden Daniels (+1600) are also still in the mix. Allen has thrown for 14 touchdowns and run for three additional scores, while leading his team to a commanding 3.5 game lead in the AFC East.

The Bills host the Dolphins (+6.5) this week, a team they have beaten five straight times and in 12 of the last 13 matchups.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 9 NFL slate and delivers NFL score predictions and NFL analysis for each matchup. After an 11-5 betting record in Week 8, he is now 52-23 (69%) since Week 4.

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's ninth week, Cohen is high on the Lions (-3.5, 48.5) to defeat the Packers on the road, 32-24. At 6-1, Detroit is the best team record-wise in the NFC and has scored at least 31 points in each of their last four games, topping 40 points three times in that span. Running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs have scored seven touchdowns each, accounting for nearly 1,000 rushing yards and 300 receiving yards combined in 2024.

Quarterback Jared Goff is completing more than 74 percent of his passes, having thrown for 1,695 yards and 13 scores thus far. Though the Packers are 6-2, their quarterback Jordan Love is in danger of missing Sunday's game due to a groin injury, with backup Malik Willis unlikely to fare well in what could be a shootout. Cohen believes that the Lions top weapons will find plenty of success at Lambeau Field and Detroit will beat Green Bay for the fifth time in six meetings. See his other Week 9 football score predictions at SportsLine.

In addition, Cohen is picking one game to exceed 60 total points, making it a must-bet for the over.

