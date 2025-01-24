Is this the year the Buffalo Bills get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994? Quarterback Josh Allen could win the NFL MVP when the 2024-25 NFL awards are announced in early February and is trying to bring the city of Buffalo it's first NFL championship in the Super Bowl era. The Bills' arch-nemesis, the Chiefs, are standing in their way. Patrick Mahomes is 3-0 against Allen and the Bills in his postseason career, including a 27-24 victory last season on the road. The Chiefs (-1.5, 48.5) are also looking for revenge after a 30-21 loss in Buffalo in Week 11. Which team gets it done at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+?

Also on Sunday, the Commanders (+6, 47.5) will take on the Eagles in the 2025 NFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. ET. Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to an ankle injury. Before you make any Conference Championship NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated both NFL Conference Championship matchups and delivers NFL score predictions and NFL analysis for each game. After a 180-92 (66%) betting record during the regular season, he's gone 7-3 in the playoffs, predicting two upsets. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions could have been profitable at their favorite sports betting sites and betting apps. You can only see Cohen's Conference Championship NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

Top Conference Championship NFL picks

After diving into both games from the NFL's Conference Championship Sunday, Cohen is predicting a tight game between NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles (-6, 47.5) and the Washington Commanders. Both games between the teams this season were decided by only one possession, a 24-16 Eagles win in Week 11 and a 36-33 thriller won by Washington in Week 16. In their last meeting, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels threw five touchdown passes against the league's best defense, including the game-winner with six seconds left.

For Washington, the key might be slowing down Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 296 yards and four touchdowns combined in the two meetings. Barkley has topped 100 yards rushing in 11 of his last 13 games, with Philadelphia's only loss during that time to the Commanders. Cohen believes this game will be fairly close, but one side will prevail late. See his Conference Championship Game football score predictions at SportsLine.

In addition, Cohen is calling one game to sail past 50 total points this week, making the Over a must-bet. Nailing this result is key to making profitable Conference Championship NFL picks. You can only see it at SportsLine.

