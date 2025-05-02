We've reached the rare period on the NFL calendar where things slow down. While some offseason workouts are being conducted across the league, free agency and the draft are in the rearview mirror, meaning the main avenues for roster building are behind us. Now, clubs are getting their new collection of talent together and focusing more on preparing for the 2025 campaign.

With this threshold crossed, it's a decent time to take a step back and take stock of how teams fared during the offseason and how they've retooled their respective rosters.

With the AFC South, this division was the most active during the NFL Draft. The Titans got things started by taking Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, but were quickly usurped after the Jaguars traded up to No. 2 overall to select wide receiver/corner combo Travis Hunter. Meanwhile, Indy took arguably the top tight end in the draft in Tyler Warren, and the Texans made an array of trades up and down the board, which fetched them several talented players, including Iowa State receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.

While those were the main fireworks, there were plenty of other moves throughout the offseason. Below, we'll now take a full look at what each AFC South club was able to do this offseason and hand out our grades.

Houston Texans: B-

Houston had itself a puzzling offseason. Its offensive line struggled throughout the campaign, but its answer to that was trading away left tackle Laremy Tunsil, its best lineman, to the Commanders. The Texans did add Robinson in free agency and Ersery in the draft to help improve the unit and cushion the blow of losing Tunsil, but it's hard to say they've improved along the line. Meanwhile, they've revamped their wide receiver room with Higgins and Noel out of Iowa State and Christian Kirk in a trade with the Jaguars. That trio now comes in to work behind Nico Collins, and likely foreshadows a long recovery window for Tank Dell. Again, those moves are exciting, but if C.J. Stroud doesn't have time to get them the football, their additions will be moot. Extending Hunter and Stingley were smart and logical moves.

Indy's secondary was rough in 2024, allowing 229.4 passing yards per game during the regular season (seventh-worst in the NFL). Given that glaring weakness, it makes sense that it was a main emphasis during free agency, bringing in corner Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum. Their arrivals instantly raise he floor of the pass defense. While the Colts did a good job fixing the secondary, I have some serious questions about the offensive line. Despite losing Ryan Kelly and Will Fries in free agency, they didn't take a lineman until the fourth round (Jordan Travis, OT, Iowa State). Meanwhile, there is now a looming quarterback battle with Daniel Jones coming in to compete with Anthony Richardson. But if Jones actually wins the job, will the Colts truly be happy with that outcome? That means their former No. 4 overall quarterback in Richardson is a lost cause.

Jacksonville Jaguars: B

James Gladstone was bold in his first offseason at the helm in Jacksonville. In free agency, he bolstered the secondary with Jourdan Lewis and Eric Murray and gave Trevor Lawrence added protection with Patrick Mekari. The Jags are very high on Dyami Brown as a big-play threat, given his $10 million contract for 2025. While free agency was solid, it was the NFL Draft where they made their biggest splash, leaping up to the No. 2 overall pick to select Travis Hunter, who was the most talented player in the class. The Heisman Trophy winner is going to attempt to play both ways, and if he can come close to replicating his Colorado production, this is a home run for Jacksonville, even if it was costly to move up. Specifically on offense, I'm beyond excited to see the receiver duo of Brian Thomas Jr. and Hunter. The back-to-back selections of Milum and Tuten in the third and fourth rounds were also strong.

Tennessee Titans: C+

Has there been less hype surrounding a quarterback that went No. 1 overall than Cam Ward? The Miami QB was instantly one-upped by the Jaguars trading up to select Hunter, and then the subsequent free fall of Shedeur Sanders. While the rest of the league sleeps on Ward, the Titans are hoping they've found their quarterback of the future, so there is some excitement about this new era. Truthfully, this offseason is all about Ward. If he's who the Titans hope he is, they're in a good spot. If not, they remain in the basement. That said, I did like the selection of third-round safety Kevin Winston Jr. So long as he's healthy, he'll be a playmaker in the secondary. In free agency, handing Dan Moore Jr. a four-year, $82 million deal doesn't exactly get you excited.