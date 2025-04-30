The offseason is a time of tremendous change. Once the Super Bowl ends, the other 31 teams in the NFL get to work trying to catch up to the team who just claimed the Lombardi Trophy, whether by changing coaches or executives, signing players, executing trades or selecting players in the draft.

That entire process lasts, essentially, from February until the end of April, and, well, here we are at the end of April. The player-acquisition portion of the offseason is mostly in the rearview mirror. There will be some trades here and some cap casualties there, but at this point, the lion's share of the work upgrading the roster is done.

And that makes it a good time to check in on where things stand. Throughout this week, we're taking a look back at each and every team in the NFL and what they've done so far this offseason. In the space below, we'll handle the AFC West and grade the Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders and Chargers on their respective offseasons. Let's dive in.

Denver Broncos: A-

It helps that the Broncos didn't lose much in the way of important contributors this offseason. Williams was not really contributing to the offense anyway, and the Broncos could have replaced him with any number of backs in an excellent class. They did just that while also landing arguably the top corner in the draft. Engram leaves something to be desired, efficiency-wise, but he should be a reliable underneath target for a quarterback who likes to throw underneath routes. And then they added several back-end contributors to a defense that was already among the league's best. They'll be a trendy playoff pick come this fall.

Kansas City Chiefs: B+

With the exception of trading Thuney for salary-cap reasons, it's hard to find much to quibble with when it comes to Kansas City's offseason. The most questionable move was the splurge for Moore in free agency, but the Chiefs followed it up by picking a player who might have been the first tackle off the board were it not for a knee injury. Retaining Smith via the tag was much needed, but actually getting him signed to a long-term extension would be even better. There are still question marks at the other guard spot, but the team should not be totally hamstrung by inept left tackle play this time around. Whenever that's been the case during Patrick Mahomes' career, things have worked out quite well in K.C.

Las Vegas Raiders: B+

Vegas underwent as much change this offseason as any team in the NFL, and should be a much-improved team in 2025. Upgrading the disaster at quarterback alone should be worth a few wins, putting the Raiders in position to be significantly more competitive. Throw in retaining Crosby, drafting Jeanty and more, and there's quite a bit to like here. But it's hard not to wonder about the longer-term viability of anything the team has done. Carroll is 73 years old and obviously wasn't going to oversee a rebuild. Smith will be 35 in October. Drafting a running back in the first round generally yields a good player, but one with a shorter shelf life. If the Raiders were closer to contention, these moves would make more sense. They're good, solid moves, but perhaps not for a team that was as far away from contention as this group.

Los Angeles Chargers: B

The Chargers outperformed the talent level on the roster last season to make it to the playoffs, where they promptly played to the talent level on the roster and quickly bowed out. Given they are coached by Jim Harbaugh, I'd put strong money on them maximizing their regular-season performance in just about any given season. It was surprising to see them invest in offensive skill players with their first two draft picks, given Harbaugh's general philosophy, and they emerged from the draft still having question marks on the interior of the offensive and defensive lines. This is a team that got better, but given the amount of resources that were on hand, probably could have done even more.