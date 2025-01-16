A heavyweight bout will take center stage when Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the 2025 NFL Divisional Round on Sunday. These teams squared off in Baltimore in Week 4, with the Ravens securing a 35-10 victory. Ravens running back Derrick Henry finished that game with a season-high 199 rushing yards and two total touchdowns. According to the latest NFL Divisional Round odds from the SportsLine Consensus, Baltimore is a one-point favorite on the road after opening as a 1.5-point underdog, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5.

The other remaining Divisional Round NFL spreads include Texans vs. Chiefs (-8.5, 41.5), Commanders vs. Lions (-9.5, 55.5) and Rams vs. Eagles (-6, 44). Making Divisional Round NFL score predictions can help form not only NFL spread picks, but also NFL over-under picks and NFL parlays. Which NFL Divisional Round games will be lopsided, and which ones will play out closer to their NFL betting odds? Before you make any NFL Divisional Round picks, make sure you see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL playoffs on a 31-15 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year, a stunning 67% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 211-143 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 65-36 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns at their best sports betting app.

After diving into every game on the NFL Divisional Round schedule, the model is backing the Eagles (-6, 44) to beat the Rams, 28-18. These teams squared off on Nov. 24 with Philadelphia securing a lopsided 37-20 win on the road. Running back Saquon Barkley had a historic game, recording 26 carries for 255 yards and two touchdowns. Barkley is averaging 145.3 rushing yards per game over his last three contests and he'll likely be heavily involved in Philadelphia's game plan on Sunday.

In addition, Philadelphia has dominated this series over the years, winning eight of the past 10 meetings against the Rams. The Eagles are also 8-0 in their last eight games at home and 8-1 in their past nine meetings against an opponent from the NFC.

Meanwhile, the Rams have scored 19 or fewer points in three of their previous five games, which doesn't bode well against an Eagles defense that gave up only 17.8 points per game during the regular season, the fewest in the NFL. The model projects Barkley will rush for more than 100 yards and average 5.1 yards per carry, while Philadelphia's defense racks up 2.20 sacks on average. See the model's other NFL Divisional Round score predictions at SportsLine.

