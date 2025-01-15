Many football fans refer to the NFL's Divisional Round as the most exciting weekend on the football calendar. Four games, eight quality opponents, and superstars galore. The featured matchup is Sunday at 6:30pm ET as the AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens (-1, 51.5) take on the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills on CBS and Paramount+. The two favorites for the NFL MVP award will face off this week, quarterbacks Lamar Jackson of Baltimore and Josh Allen of Buffalo. The Ravens won the previous matchup, a 35-10 home victory in Week 4, but since then, the two teams have been electric as have their quarterbacks. Both players combined for more than 40 total touchdowns, leading their teams to the league's Divisional Round. Which team will advance in the 2025 NFL playoff bracket and take on the Chiefs vs. Texans winner in the AFC Championship Game next Sunday on CBS? Before you make any Divisional Round NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Divisional Round NFL slate and delivers NFL score predictions and NFL analysis for each matchup. After a 180-92 (66%) betting record during the regular season, he went 5-1 in the Wild Card round, predicting two upsets. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions could have been profitable at their favorite sports betting sites and betting apps. You can only see Cohen's Divisional Round NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

Top Divisional Round NFL picks

After diving into all six games from the NFL's Wild Card Weekend, Cohen is high on the No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles (-6, 43.5) to defeat the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, 23-13. Philadelphia has only lost once since Week 4, a last-second three-point loss to the Commanders in Week 16. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was injured in that game and returned last week, completing 13 of 21 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

While running back Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 2,005 yards in the regular season and 119 last week, will be the focus for the Eagles, their defense might play the most significant role in this matchup. Philadelphia surrendered only 278.4 yards per game during the regular season, best in the league. Last week, the Packers only generated 302 total yards, well below their season average of 370.8 per game. Cohen believes that Philadelphia's defense will keep Los Angeles' offense in check and advance to the NFC Championship Game. See his other Divisional Round football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Divisional Round NFL score predictions

In addition, Cohen is calling for two games to exceed 55 total points this week, making the Overs a must-bet. Nailing these results are key to making profitable Divisional Round NFL picks. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins every NFL quarterfinal game, and which games are a must-bet for the over?

