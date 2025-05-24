The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Friday that Casey Irsay Foyt, the daughter of the late Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, will serve as the honorary starter and wave the green flag for Sunday's 109th Indianapolis 500. Irsay Foyt being named the starter came two days after the passing of her father, who died Wednesday at the age of 65. The Speedway will use the start of the Indianapolis 500 to honor Irsay's legacy and impact on Indianapolis, Central Indiana and beyond.

Irsay Foyt, a Colts employee working in marketing and community relations, is linked to Indianapolis Motor Speedway royalty as the wife of former IndyCar driver and 2002 Indy Lights champion A.J. Foyt IV. Irsay Foyt is the granddaughter-in-law of the legendary A.J. Foyt, whose four Indianapolis 500 wins ties him for most all time.

"As Indianapolis prepares for a special weekend that showcases our city's unmatched ability to successfully host massive global sporting events, it's incredibly appropriate and especially meaningful to celebrate Jim's contributions to our city and state," Penske Entertainment president and CEO Mark Miles said. "Put simply, the Indianapolis we know and love would not be remotely possible without Jim."

"We're honored to have Casey on the flag stand representing her family, our friends at the Colts organization and Hoosiers everywhere who cherish our unique sports scene," said IndyCar and IMS president J. Douglas Boles. "Our organizations have a deep history together, and our fans cherish the familiar sight of players at the racetrack and drivers at the stadium."

Following Irsay's death, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway issued a statement calling Irsay "an incredibly kind, brilliant and dedicated leader whose generosity and appreciation for Central Indiana and our entire state made a massive and irreplaceable impact on so many lives. He will be sorely missed and very fondly remembered.

"Everyone across Penske Entertainment, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and INDYCAR expresses our deepest condolences to his family and friends and the entire Colts organization."