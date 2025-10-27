The NFL's schedule makers have a really, really hard job. Trying to fit together a 272-piece puzzle in a way that makes sense, is (relatively) fair and takes into account all of the external factors like concerts, other sporting events, etc. is a massive undertaking.

Next year, though, maybe tight ends will request a friendlier schedule for their one day in the spotlight. It was a quiet National Tight Ends day -- the fourth Sunday in October since it was semi-accidentally created by Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle in 2018 -- but not necessarily all their fault.

With six teams on bye, we didn't get to see Trey McBride (Cardinals), Brock Bowers (Raiders) or Sam LaPorta (Lions). Plus, longtime standout T.J. Hockenson (Vikings) as well as rising rookie talent Oronde Gadsden II (Chargers) played on Thursday night, and Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz don't take the field until Monday for the Chiefs-Commanders clash.

So for a while it looked like National Tight End Day would be a bust. Then Tucker Kraft exploded for 143 receiving yards -- most of any player, regardless of position -- on "Sunday Night Football" to salvage the day for arguably the most under-appreciated position in the sport. Though it was a far cry from last year's historic day, Kraft gave tight ends plenty to be proud of and leads our list of top five tight end performances Sunday.

Tight ends on National Tight End Day 2024 2025 Receptions 177<< 105 Receiving yards 1,965 1,099 Receiving touchdowns 16 11 >> Most on a single day in NFL history

1. Tucker Kraft, Packers

seven receptions, 143 yards, two touchdowns

Kraft is turning into a star right in front of our eyes. His 469 receiving yards are most of any tight end, and his 336 yards after the catch are most at the position. He is a bull in a china shop with the ball in his hands.

Kraft is too big for cornerbacks and too fast for linebackers and safeties. He is a crucial part of Green Bay's attack not only because of his yards after the catch, but because he's a vertical threat, a good route runner and a physical blocker. A true homage to the position on its special day.

three receptions, 28 yards, two touchdowns

The only other tight end to score twice Sunday, Goedert also gets bonus points for being on a winning team as the Eagles blasted the Giants 38-20.

Goedert has been having a terrific season for an up-and-down Eagles offense. He already has seven touchdowns; his previous career high for a season was five. He also gets one more bonus for shouting out his holiday.

3. George Kittle, 49ers

four receptions, 43 yards, one touchdown

Kittle was, fittingly, No. 1 in these rankings last year, when he had six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown. This year wasn't on par with 2024's day, and San Francisco lost to put a damper on his favorite holiday, but Kittle still had quite the highlight-reel play.

six receptions, 62 yards, one touchdown

The Browns may have lost 32-13 to the Patriots, but they did a great job honoring National Tight Ends Day. Fannin and David Njoku accounted for both of the team's touchdowns, and 99 of Cleveland's 156 receiving yards. Not bad!

It's already another season to forget for Cleveland, but Fannin looks like a very promising part of a young core. The third-round pick out of Bowling Green leads the Browns in both receptions (38) and receiving yards (352) this season.

nine receptions, 59 yards

Pitts' nine receptions tied his career high, and on a day in which the Falcons couldn't get much of anything going with Kirk Cousins under center, Pitts was a lone bright spot.