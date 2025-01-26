The Chiefs, Bills, Eagles and Commanders are the final four teams remaining in the 2025 NFL Playoffs. A trip to Super Bowl LIX will be on the line in the 2025 AFC Championship Game and 2025 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. NFL Championship Weekend begins with the Commanders vs. Eagles in Philadelphia at 3 p.m. ET, followed by Bills vs. Chiefs in Kansas City at 6:30 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a two-point favorite over Buffalo with an over-under of 48.5, while Philadelphia is a six-point favorite against Washington in the latest NFL odds.

There are many NFL props you can play for each contest. That includes NFL anytime touchdown props and NFL first TD scorers, which can be parlayed for epic payouts when you're putting together NFL same-game parlays. Who are the most likely NFL anytime TD scorers, and who are the best values to hit it big on NFL first touchdown bets? Should you target players like Saquon Barkley (-260), Travis Kelce (+125), James Cook (+135), or Terry McLaurin (+155)? Before placing your 2025 NFL Championship Weekend anytime touchdown props or first TD bets, you'll want to see the 2025 NFC and AFC Championship Game projections from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the championship round of the 2025 NFL playoffs on a 31-15 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year, a stunning 67% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 211-143 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 65-36 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

The model has simulated NFL Championship Weekend 2025 10,000 times and you can head to SportsLine to see its Bills vs. Chiefs and Commanders vs. Eagles TD prop picks.

Top anytime touchdown scorer prop picks for NFL Championship Weekend

One NFL Championship Weekend anytime touchdown prop we can reveal: The model likes Bills running back James Cook (+135) to score for its NFL Championship Weekend anytime touchdown picks. Cook is coming off an epic campaign in which he notched a second consecutive 1,000-yard season, and scored 16 rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns after scoring only nine times combined in his first two years.

He's scored in 13 of the 18 games he's played this season, including two TDs in a win over the Chiefs on Nov. 17. Despite Josh Allen's success as a goal-line battering ram, Cook received 29 carries inside the 10-yard line during the regular season and scored 11 times. His implied odds to score a touchdown are 42.6% but the model predicts that he hits paydirt in well over 50% of simulations. See more NFL Championship Weekend TD props here.

How to make AFC Championship and NFC Championship anytime TD scorer prop picks

The model also lists one player with sky-high odds who should be on your radar and has revealed its best values for first TD scorers during NFL Conference Championship Week. Anyone who includes them in their conference title anytime touchdown props or NFL same-game parlays could hit it big. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Which anytime touchdown props should you target for the AFC and NFC Championship Games, and which longshots could pay out big? Visit SportsLine to see which who gets into the end zone, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.