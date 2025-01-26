Only four teams remain in the 2025 NFL Playoffs with the Philadelphia Eagles set to host the Washington Commanders in the 2025 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The Eagles went 14-3 during the regular season to earn the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. Philadelphia beat the Green Bay Packers, 22-10, in the Wild Card Round, and then defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 28-22, in the Divisional Round. The Commanders went 12-5 during the regular season, and entered the postseason as the No. 6 seed in the NFC. Washington defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-20, in the Wild Card Round, and the Detroit Lions, 45-31, in the Divisional Round. These longtime NFC East rivals split their two games during the regular season, with the Eagles winning the game played in Philadelphia, 26-18. Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to an ankle injury, but will reportedly play and does not carry an injury designation.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 3 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 6-point favorite in the latest Commanders vs. Eagles odds from SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored has fallen to 47. The Eagles are -283 money-line favorites (risk $283 to win $100), while the Commanders are +230 underdogs.

Now, Hartstein has zeroed in on Commanders vs. Eagles and just locked in his NFC Championship Game picks. Here are the NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Eagles vs. Commanders:

Commanders vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -6

Commanders vs. Eagles over/under: 47.5 points

Commanders vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -283, Washington +230

WAS: The Commanders are 12-6-1 against the spread this season

PHL: The Eagles are 12-7 against the spread this season

Top Eagles vs. Commanders predictions

For Commanders vs. Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Hartstein is leaning Over the point total. Both teams ranked in the top seven of the NFL during the regular season in scoring, with the Commanders averaging 28.5 points per game, and the Eagles averaging 27.2. Both teams have also been effective on the offensive side of the ball during the NFL playoffs 2025, with Washington averaging 34 points per game and Philadelphia averaging 25.

The Eagles are paced by one of the league's top rushing attacks. Philadelphia averaged 179.3 rushing yards per game during the regular season, and is averaging 227 during the postseason. Running back Saquon Barkley established himself as a MVP candidate in his first year with the team, rushing for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns, with 33 catches for 278 yards and two scores during the regular season. In two postseason games, Barkley has 324 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Commanders have one of the league's most explosive and balanced offensive attacks behind rookie sensation Jayden Daniels. The 2023 Heisman Trophy runner is likely going to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, and is one of the most dynamic players in the NFL despite his lack of experience. Daniels threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, and rushed for 891 yards and six scores during the regular season. In two playoff games, Daniels has 567 passing yards and four touchdowns, and he's rushed for 87 yards. He has yet to turn the ball over during the postseason. Eighty-seven percent of the public is backing the over as well.

