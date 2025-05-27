The NFC East never disappoints. This division is always good for some drama, given that it features some of the most polarizing teams throughout the NFL, but it's now one of the most competitive. Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders were the last two squads standing in the conference, squaring off in the NFC championship. After Philly took down Washington to advance to Super Bowl LIX, they raised a Lombardi Trophy thanks to a blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

There's no reason to think both the Eagles and Commanders won't be in the thick of the NFC playoff picture again this year, so we'll at least have two heavy hitters coming out of this division.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys will welcome back Dak Prescott after his season-ending injury in 2024, and the quarterback will have a new head coach on the sideline in Brian Schottenheimer. Prescott also has a new weapon after Dallas struck a deal for wideout George Pickens to play opposite CeeDee Lamb, making them potentially frisky throughout the season.

Lastly, the New York Giants continue to go through it, logging two-straight under-.500 seasons. However, they did sign Russell Wilson in free agency and drafted Jaxson Dart in the first round (along with pass rusher Abdul Carter), so the arrow may be pointing up for them as well.

Below, we're going to take a look at each of their win totals for the 2025 season and dissect what the oddsmakers think of them heading into the new year, along with handing out our leans and best bets.

NFL odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Philadelphia Eagles

Over 11.5 (+100) / Under 11.5 (-120)

The defending Super Bowl champions have the fourth-toughest schedule in the NFL based on opponents' win totals for the 2025 season. That could be, in part, why the oddsmakers think they'll go under their current win total of 11.5.

Out of the gate, Philadelphia faces off against its division rival Cowboys. After that, it rattles off four straight games against playoff teams from the 2024 season. The Eagles get some relief playing the Giants twice in three weeks before the bye, but this is a rather tough schedule to begin the year.

Overall, the Eagles have a rough go of it when factoring in that when they play against their toughest opponents, it'll come on the road. For instance, Week 2 against the Chiefs will be played at Arrowhead Stadium. Meanwhile, they'll face the Buccaneers (Week 4), Vikings (Week 7), Packers (Week 10, Chargers (Week 14) and Bills (Week 17) -- all playoff teams from last year -- on the road. They'll still be a force within the conference, but we'll lean towards them posting an 11-6 record in 2025, thus going under their total.

Lean: Under 11.5 (-120)

NFC teams seem to fear the Eagles: Every team on Philadelphia's schedule voted for tush push ban, except one John Breech

Washington Commanders

Over 9.5 (-105) / Under 9.5 (-115)

The Commanders were the Cinderella story of the 2024 season thanks to the arrival of Jayden Daniels. The rookie quarterback was sensational from Day 1, helping lead Washington to the NFC Championship game, taking down the No. 1-seeded Detroit Lions along the way.

There's little reason to think Daniels will regress in Year 2, especially after the Commanders spent the offseason further building around their young signal-caller. On top of retaining key free agents, Washington also struck deals to land wideout Deebo Samuel and left tackle Laremy Tunsil. It also added Oregon tackle Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round to further bolster the offensive line.

So, on paper, the Commanders are better than they were from their NFC Championship run last season, and they now have the easiest schedule in the entire division based on opponent win total.

While three of their first five games will be on the road this season, the Commanders face off against the Giants and Las Vegas Raiders within the first month, which should help them get off to a strong start and build up their win total. Washington should be looked at as a double-digit win team, which has us going over this win total. Also, if you're looking for the trend of no repeat NFC East champion to continue (hasn't happened since 2004), the Commanders are the bet at +240.

Best bet: Over 9.5 (-105)

Dallas Cowboys

Over 7.5 (-150) / Under 7.5 (+125)

The Cowboys will have a somewhat new look to them in 2025 with Schottenheimer along the sideline. However, will that translate to more wins? While Dallas should be competitive this season, so long as Prescott remains healthy, there are still some questions on offense, particularly in the backfield.

The lack of a running game was an Achilles heel to the Cowboys struggling on offense, no matter who was under center, and they haven't really improved much. They've added names like Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders and then drafted Jaydon Blue in the fifth round, so there are still plenty of questions with that position group.

Meanwhile, Prescott's return is encouraging, but the Dallas quarterback struggled when he was on the field last year. The Cowboys were 3-5 in games Prescott started. Moreover, Prescott had four multi-interception games in his eight starts. If that rears its head in 2025, Dallas could be in trouble.

As questions surrounding the offense loom, the schedule is also unfavorable. From Week 12 to Week 17, the Cowboys will face the Eagles, Chiefs, Lions (road), Vikings, Chargers and Commanders (road). That's a run of six straight teams that won 11-plus games last season, which no club in league history has ever faced before. It feels like a lot has to go right for the Cowboys to get to eight wins, particularly due to that gauntlet.

Best bet: Under 7.5 (+125)

New York Giants

Over 5.5 (+125) / Under 5.5 (-145)

The Giants are going through it. They are currently projected to be one of, if not the worst, team in the NFL next season. They are -1800 to miss the playoffs, which are the lowest odds in the league. If the oddsmakers are correct, this could result in them owning the No. 1 overall pick at the 2026 NFL Draft.

New York has the toughest schedule in the entire league in 2025 based on opponent projected win totals. It likely won't be favored in any division game this season (projected six losses) and also squares off against six other playoff teams from 2024.

Meanwhile, its non-playoff opponents largely all got better this offseason (Bears, Patriots, Raiders). The most winnable game on its schedule is when it faces the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, but that game will be played at the Superdome, which adds a wrinkle of uncertainty. This feels like another rough season for the Giants.

Best bet: Under 5.5 (-145)