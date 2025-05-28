The NFC North was literally one of the best divisions in NFL history in 2024, with three different teams logging at least 11 wins en route to the playoffs. And there's reason to believe the quartet will be just as, if not better, in 2025.

The Chicago Bears missed the postseason last year, but since then, they've overhauled quarterback Caleb Williams' supporting cast, including atop the coaching staff, bringing fresh hope to Windy City. The Detroit Lions have improved their win total every season since Dan Campbell's arrival as head coach in 2021, ascending to the NFC's No. 1 seed in January. The Green Bay Packers have made the playoffs in five of the last six seasons. And the Minnesota Vikings have won at least 13 games in two of coach Kevin O'Connell's three years running the show, giving the Midwest an annual spoiler.

Which of the NFC North's four contenders is best positioned to claim the division crown in 2025? Which one deserves more attention? Which one is being overhyped? We're assessing every NFL division ahead of the 2025 campaign to dissect the latest win-total odds and offer our own projections and best bets:

Chicago Bears

Over 8.5 (+110) / Under 8.5 (-130)

On one hand, the Bears have an indisputably better setup for Caleb Williams, whose debut as the team's No. 1 pick in 2024 was simultaneously panicked and promising. The quarterback now boasts a fortified front featuring All-Pro guard Joe Thuney and a spirited skill group starring DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and rookie Luther Burden III out wide. And then there's Ben Johnson as the new head coach; the ex-NFC North rival should bring plenty of bravado to the locker room and play-call sheet. And yet the schedule does Chicago no favors: The Bears have one of the toughest slates of 2025, including road dates with heavyweights like the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles. We've also yet to see Williams and Johnson in tandem; on paper, they are an enticing match, but can the backyard-style quarterback embrace a new system without hiccups? It wouldn't be a shock if the Bears add, say, three wins to their 2024 total, but that would still leave them hovering around .500.

Lean: Under 8.5

Detroit Lions

Over 10.5 (+100) / Under 10.5 (-120)

If the Bears enter 2025 flaunting the upside of a remade staff, the Lions are looking to prove their talent can withstand coaching turnover. Gone are both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, the top assistants to the ultra-aggressive Dan Campbell, leaving quarterback Jared Goff to bounce back from an early playoff exit under John Morton, who's holding an NFL OC title for the first time in eight years. He's still got the line and the weapons to do so, with Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta making up maybe the most explosive offensive quartet in football. And the defense should be better with Aidan Hutchinson back in the fold as well. Like the rest of the North, the Lions won't have a cakewalk of a schedule. It's also possible we've seen the peak of the Goff experience. Still, the infrastructure assembled by general manager Brad Holmes is so strong that, barring a major injury, they're probably a safe bet to hit double-digit wins and return to the playoffs.

Lean: Over 10.5

Green Bay Packers

Over 9.5 (+105) / Under 9.5 (-125)

There are two ways to look at the Packers' 11-6 third-place finish of 2024: 1.) as an indictment of young quarterback Jordan Love's reliability, given his frequent bouts of bumps, bruises and forced throws; or 2.) as evidence Green Bay is bound for big things once everyone is healthy, Love included. We're more of the latter opinion. Love may well have an inner Brett Favre that he cannot shake, but that big-play approach works wonders when he's upright and well-supported in Matt LaFleur's system. Josh Jacobs still gives them a physical punch on the ground, and the addition of two early-round wideouts should help ensure Love's pass catching corps isn't entirely sidelined again. Throw in the fact this is only Year 3 for Love as a full-time starter, and the fact LaFleur has either led double-digit wins or advanced in the playoffs in five of his six seasons as head coach, and it's hard not to bet on the Pack as a resurgent force in the NFC. This might be the year they retake the North for themselves.

Lean: Over 9.5

Minnesota Vikings

Over 8.5 (-110) / Under 8.5 (-110)

There might not be a more enigmatic franchise in the entire NFL. Kevin O'Connell is one of the league's finest leaders, maximizing every face of an oft-shuffled quarterback room, touting a 34-17 record since 2022. Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison headline one of football's most electric skill groups. Both fronts got veteran reinforcements in free agency. All in all, the foundation is golden, hence the club cruising to 14 wins with journeyman Sam Darnold slinging the rock in 2024. With Darnold rightfully allowed to cash in elsewhere following a deflating finish, however, everything hinges on J.J. McCarthy, the poised but totally unproven new quarterback. Can O'Connell get instant results from the 22-year-old, who missed his entire rookie campaign due to injury? Sure. Replicating 2024's win streaks will be tough, though, considering their gauntlet of opponents. The ceiling is truly elite, but this pivot point makes 2025 feel a bit like an expectation-leveling "reset" to wild-card candidacy.

Lean: Over 8.5