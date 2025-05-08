Those questioning whether or not the Los Angeles Rams were planning to rebuild in 2025 have received an emphatic answer this offseason. The Rams allowed Cooper Kupp to leave via free agency but replaced him with Davante Adams and re-signed Matthew Stafford, who many believed was out the door and headed to either the Las Vegas Raiders or New York Giants.

Los Angeles took advantage of a disappointing effort by the San Francisco 49ers last season and won their 15th NFC West title with a 12-5 record. San Francisco lost seven of its final eight games to finish at 6-11 and has had a dismal offseason, losing numerous key players to free agency while trading dual-threat offensive star Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders.

The Seattle Seahawks also have made some major changes, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Gone are quarterback Geno Smith and receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, while Kupp, fellow wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling and signal-caller Sam Darnold were brought in. Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals have made some additions on defense but remained virtually the same offensively.

Considering all the movement, there's no clear favorite to win the NFL West in 2025. The 49ers and Rams both are favored to capture the crown depending on which sportsbook you visit, with San Francisco favored at DraftKings (+145) and BetMGM (+140), and the Rams favored at FanDuel (+170). Caesars has both teams listed at +155. Several sportsbooks have Seattle and Arizona even, with odds ranging from +475 to +600. However, FanDuel has the Cardinals at +410 and the Seahawks at +550.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception, already has crunched the numbers on the 2025 season. The model has projections on each team's win total and chances to win the division, the NFC and the Super Bowl. And based on the odds being offered at sportsbooks, there is value to be had.

NFC West division futures and model projections

Team Model div sim% Implied model odds Best market odds Los Angeles Rams 35.0% +186 +200 (DraftKings) San Francisco 49ers 28.8% +247 +175 (FanDuel) Seattle Seahawks 20.1% +398 +600 (BetMGM) Arizona Cardinals 16.1% +521 +600 (BetMGM)

The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Rams will win their second straight NFC West title and would consider anything better than +186 odds a value play. Only DraftKings (+200) has Los Angeles over that price. That implied probability at +200 is 33.3%, which is just below the model's simulation of 35.0%, meaning the Rams are value at that number according to the model.

Even though the model is high on Los Angeles, it does see value with Seattle and Arizona. According to the model, the Seahawks are +398 to win the NFC West and the Cardinals are +521. All of the sportsbooks have Seattle well over the model's price, with the best (+600) being at BetMGM, and several have Arizona over the model's price. The best for the Cardinals (+600) also is at BetMGM.

Los Angeles Rams futures

Win total model projection: 9.2

Best market win total odds: Under 9.5 (+130, Caesars)

Model sim% to make playoffs: 52.8% (-112)

Best market odds to make playoffs: -160 (DraftKings)

Model sim% to win NFC: 10.0% (+900)

Best market odds to win NFC: +1100 (DraftKings)

Model sim% to win Super Bowl: 5.3% (+1787)

Best market odds to win Super Bowl: +2200 (DraftKings)

The model is high on the Rams this season, but there is value to be found. Perhaps the best value, according to the model, is +2200 to win the Super Bowl, which can be found at DraftKings. The model sees anything above +1787 as a positive play. Also, DraftKings has Los Angeles at +1100 to win the NFC, while the model thinks that +900 is fair. Another wager worth considering is Under 9.5 wins, which is +130 at Caesars. The model projects 9.2 wins for the Rams.

San Francisco 49ers futures

Win total model projection: 9.2

Best market win total odds: Under 10.5 (-130, DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM)

Model sim% to make playoffs: 49.8% (+101)

Best market odds to make playoffs: -172 (FanDuel)

Model sim% to win NFC: 8.3% (+1105)

Best market odds to win NFC: +1100 (FanDuel)

Model sim% to win Super Bowl: 3.8% (+2532)

Best market odds to win Super Bowl: +2500 (FanDuel)

The model is completely down on the 49ers, who still have QB Brock Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey, wideout Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle on offense. San Francisco also brought back Robert Saleh for his second stint as defensive coordinator, so it figures to be solid on that side of the ball. But according to the model, there is no value in betting on the 49ers to make the playoffs, win the NFC or win the Super Bowl. It doesn't even believe a play on San Francisco's win total is worthwhile.

Seattle Seahawks futures

Win total model projection: 8.5

Best market win total odds: Over 7.5 (-130, FanDuel)

Model sim% to make playoffs: 37.3% (+168)

Best market odds to make playoffs: +184 (FanDuel)

Model sim% to win NFC: 3.4% (+2841)

Best market odds to win NFC: +3000 (Caesars)

Model sim% to win Super Bowl: 1.5% (+6567)

Best market odds to win Super Bowl: +8000 (BetMGM)

With a new look to their aerial attack, there is some value on the Seahawks available. According to the model, the best value is +7500 to win the Super Bowl, which can be found at Caesars. The model sees anything above +6567 as a positive play. Caesars also has Seattle at +3000 to win the NFC, while the model believes +2841 is fair. In addition, the model has the Seahawks to make the playoffs at +168, and FanDuel offers the best value at +184.

Arizona Cardinals futures

Win total model projection: 8.4

Best market win total odds: Under 8.5 (-120, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM)

Model sim% to make playoffs: 32.0% (+213)

Best market odds to make playoffs: +150 (BetMGM)

Model sim% to win NFC: 4.3% (+2226)

Best market odds to win NFC: +3000 (Caesars)

Model sim% to win Super Bowl: 2.0% (+4900)

Best market odds to win Super Bowl: +8000 (BetMGM)

The Cardinals did not add a big-time receiver during the offseason as they're banking on 2024 fourth overall draft pick Marvin Harrison Jr. to fill that bill after having a solid rookie season. They did improve their pass rush by signing defensive end Josh Sweat and drafting defensive tackle Walter Nolen 16th overall in April. That could be the reason there is some value on Arizona. Perhaps the best value, according to the model, is +8000 to win the Super Bowl, which can be found at BetMGM. The model sees anything above +4900 as a positive play. Meanwhile, Caesars has the Cardinals at +3000 to win the NFC, while the model feels that +2226 is fair. However, there is no value on Arizona making the playoffs.