It's safe to say the NFC West is very much in flux this offseason. The San Francisco 49ers have parted ways with plenty of talent, which includes players like Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga, and the Seattle Seahawks will look completely different in 2025 without Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. As for the Arizona Cardinals, they are continuing to establish the identity that head coach Jonathan Gannon wants, while the Los Angeles Rams are all in on a Super Bowl push with Matthew Stafford back in the fold and Davante Adams now on roster.

Now that we are through the bulk of free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, let's take a look at how these four division rivals have navigated the offseason. Are the Cardinals ready to make the playoffs? Are the Rams destined to repeat as division champs in 2025? Are the 49ers poised to take a major step backward and how will Sam Darnold fare in Seattle?

Below, we will grade the Cardinals, Rams, 49ers and Seahawks on their respective offseasons. Let's dive in.

Arizona Cardinals: B-

The Cardinals spent most of their money on the defensive side of the ball, with their free agency headline being former Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Josh Sweat. What's surprising is that Arizona did not chase a starting-level wide receiver in free agency, and did not draft a single receiver, either. It will again be Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch for Kyler Murray. As far as the draft goes, GM Monti Ossenfort found a versatile defensive lineman in Nolen, and then we all hope second-round corner Johnson is healthy and poised for a long career. The former Michigan star was flagged for a knee issue that caused him to drop in the draft.

Los Angeles Rams: A-

The two big moves the Rams made this offseason were keeping Stafford and signing Adams. The star wideout is not washed yet, and even recorded 1,000 receiving yards last season for the fifth straight year. I think Adams is going to surprise some people in 2025. Re-signing Alaric Jackson was important for the offensive line, as was stealing Poona Ford from the Los Angeles Chargers. He's coming off a career year, and will just add to the fun, young defensive front we watched last year. The Rams are gearing up for a run, and it wouldn't surprise me if they trade for Jalen Ramsey in the near future. Someone else who could play a major role immediately is the new tight end Terrance Ferguson, who should be a great fit in Sean McVay's scheme.

San Francisco 49ers: D+

The 49ers had the worst free agency of any NFL team, but general manager John Lynch said they had a plan, and that "big things are coming our way." Is that the Brock Purdy extension, or was it their plans in the draft? It didn't feel like San Francisco necessarily hit the draft out of the park despite making 11 selections, but this defensive line should be much improved with the selections of Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins and CJ West. They just gave George Kittle's a historic extension; now they'll have to focus on locking up Purdy next.

Seattle Seahawks: B

It was likely a tough decision to trade your QB1 and WR1 away while releasing one of the best wide receivers in franchise history, but credit to Seattle's front office for pivoting quickly. Darnold was probably the best quarterback to hit free agency, and the Seahawks didn't have to overpay to acquire him, either. The Kupp addition was a curious one. Yes, Seattle needed a wide receiver, but it's difficult to tell if he's lost a couple steps, or was just frozen out of the Rams offense down the stretch last year. I don't feel incredible about Seattle's wide receiving corps, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be relied on heavily. I really liked Seattle's draft. Zabel will be a Day 1 starter, Emmanwori was a steal at No. 35 overall and Arroyo is an intriguing pass-catching tight end.