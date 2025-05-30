With the NFL offseason largely in the rearview mirror, teams are starting to gear up for 2025. They've already held their rookie minicamps, and a bunch of teams are starting to get into their OTA schedules as well. Before you know it, it'll be time for training camp.

Because the league is already moving forward, it's time for us to do the same around these parts. With that in mind, we're taking a look at each division around the league and doing some prognosticating about what we can expect from each team.

To do that, we're going to turn to the over/under win totals and try to gauge whether each NFL team is more likely to go over or under. We started on last week with the AFC and have continued this week with the NFC, and finally we wrap things up below with our final division: the NFC West.

The division was a surprisingly jumbled mess a year ago, thanks to the injuries that plagued the 49ers' season, the Rams' slow start, Marvin Harrison Jr.'s surprisingly muted debut season, a Seahawks team that never jelled until the defense clicked late in the year, and more. This coming season, though, it's looking like it might resume its place as one of the best divisions in the league.

Over 8.5 (-110) / Under 8.5 (-110)

Arizona went 8-9 last season, with a good but not great offense helping the team overcome its defensive weaknesses. Of those eight wins, though, three of them came against the Bears, Jets and Patriots, and they actually swept the season series against the injury-ravaged 49ers, including a Week 18 blowout where Joshua Dobbs was under center. That said, the Cardinals did have the point differential of a 9-8 team, per Pro Football Reference, so it's possible that they could be in for some positive regression.

Looking ahead to this upcoming season, the Cards have a schedule that's somewhat on the easier side, ranking as the 22nd toughest in the NFL. They have games against the Saints, Panthers, Titans and Colts packed in before their Week 8 bye, but they have a really tough run down the stretch of the season with the Cowboys, Seahawks, Niners, Buccaneers, Rams twice, Texans, Falcons and Bengals from Weeks 9 through 18. They might have to get through the early part of the schedule at 4-3 or 5-2 to go over this number.

Best bet: Under 8.5

Los Angeles Rams

Over 9.5 (-140) / Under 9.5 (+120)

The 2024 Rams recovered from a hellacious 1-4 start to go 10-7 despite punting the last game of the regular season. Once they got healthy, the offense really started to roll. It should be even better this year with Davante Adams on board. The defense remains young and there are questions in the secondary, and this is all built on a very thin foundation given the advancing age and health of Matthew Stafford, but this looks to me like the best team in the division.

Best bet: Over 9.5

San Francisco 49ers

Over 10.5 (+110) / Under 10.5 (-130)

The 49ers are in something of a transition season, with a ton of change on both sides of the ball and key pieces coming back from major injuries. Deebo Samuel is gone. It's hard to know what we'll get out of Christian McCaffrey or when we'll even see Brandon Aiyuk. A ton of the talent on defense has been swapped out, and the Niners will be counting on some young defensive linemen to play big roles alongside Nick Bosa up front.

The star talent is still here. Bosa, McCaffrey, George Kittle, Fred Warner and coach Kyle Shanahan will have this team in contention for a playoff spot. It just feels like it's more of a 10-win team rather than the 12- or 13-win outfit that they ran out there in 2022 and 2023.

Best bet: Under 10.5

Seattle Seahawks

Over 7.5 (-130) / Under 7.5 (+110)

If you're in on Sam Darnold, this looks like a pretty easy over. The Seahawks were solid last year, their defense came on down the stretch while looking like one of the best in the league, and they added some talent on both sides of the ball.

I am not really in on Sam Darnold -- at least not as a guy who can play at the same level that Geno Smith reached in less-than-ideal surroundings, as we saw when his protection collapsed down the stretch last season in Minnesota. When the environment is pristine, Darnold can make all the throws. But when it's not, he gets into trouble. I don't trust his protection up front and that has me wanting to go under, but an easy-ish schedule and a solid defense make seven wins seem a bit too low.

Best bet: Over 7.5