The 2025 NFL offseason is here. Trade rumors are swirling around big names like Matthew Stafford, who reportedly has permission from the Los Angeles Rams to discuss a contract with other teams. Meanwhile, all 32 clubs are able to use the franchise tag until March 4. And before long, the entire veteran market will open up, allowing all pending free agents to negotiate prospective deals around the league.

March 10 is when teams can officially begin contract talks with the agents of players who have expiring deals, while March 12 is when signings and trades can be finalized. And while some of the more notable veterans set to be available, like New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, have yet to officially hit the market, there are still dozens of other starting-caliber players on track to test the waters.

With that in mind, we've combed through the entire projected 2025 free agency market to assemble an All-Free Agent Team, identifying the best talent at each position on both sides of the ball:

Offense

The clear favorite to command the most money is Darnold, who despite a catastrophic close to the 2024 season found new life as a big-play starter under Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota. He and Fields are likely to have added veteran competition on the open market, with Cousins and Rodgers both expected to be released before free agency. Higgins, meanwhile, is a candidate to receive the franchise tag in Cincinnati for the second straight offseason, with the Bengals reportedly determined to retain their No. 2 wideout. The real strength of this group is probably the trenches, where teams could have a crack at multiple Pro Bowl-caliber blockers.

Prisco's Top 100 NFL free agents for 2025: Sam Darnold, Tee Higgins, D.J. Reed headline list for free agency Pete Prisco

Defense

While this year's crop of offensive free agents is pretty spotty except for the trenches, each level of the defense offers a fair amount of upside. Mack and Reddick are on the verge of becoming has-beens off the edge, but pass rushers can also age well when supplemented by deep rotations. The Eagles are responsible for a hefty chunk of this unit, with Baun, Sweat and Williams all holding pivotal roles in Philadelphia's Super Bowl LIX domination. But the secondary is perhaps the most intriguing, with ball magnets like Bynum and Murphy -- who starred as playmakers for Brian Flores in Minnesota -- registering as potential long-term investments.

Special Teams

Folk will turn 41 in the 2025 season, but he's been money on field goal tries for the last half decade, converting 92.3% of his attempts over the last five seasons. McManus was nearly flawless for Green Bay during the 2024 regular season as well.

Total team representation

The following NFL teams had the most players appear on the All-Free Agent Team: