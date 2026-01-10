Following a tremendous 2025 regular season, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has earned first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors for the first time in his career. The 37-year-old Stafford beat out Drake Maye by 13 first-place votes as he takes another step toward his first MVP award.

There were two unanimous selections this year, and both of them were wide receivers. Stafford's top target, Puka Nacua, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks earned that distinction. Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase joined them on the first team.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride fell just short of being a unanimous selection after setting the single-season record for most receptions by a tight end with 126. He earned 49 of 50 first-place votes, and Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons landed on the second-team offense.

Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons took home first team running back honors, while Christian McCaffrey was given the nod at the all-purpose spot. McCaffrey's backfield companion with the San Francisco 49ers, Kyle Juszczyk, was honored at fullback.

Some of the other notable selections include Myles Garrett, who garnered All-Pro honors for the fifth time in his career after breaking the single-season sack record with 23. Two young members of the Philadelphia Eagles secondary, Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell each earned All-Pro honors in the second season.

The remainder of the All-Pro teams can be found below.

First Team Offense

Quarterback — Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Running Back — Bijan Robinson, Atlanta

Fullback — Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle; Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati

All Purpose — Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco

Tight End — Trey McBride, Arizona

Left Tackle — Garrett Bolles, Denver

Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Chicago

Center — Creed Humphrey, Kansas City

Right Guard — Quinn Meinerz, Denver

Right Tackle — Penei Sewell, Detroit

