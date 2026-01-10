2025 NFL All-Pro Teams: Rams' Matthew Stafford gets first-team nod at QB over Patriots' Drake Maye
Stafford earned first-team honors for the first time at 37. Will the MVP follow?
Following a tremendous 2025 regular season, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has earned first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors for the first time in his career. The 37-year-old Stafford beat out Drake Maye by 13 first-place votes as he takes another step toward his first MVP award.
There were two unanimous selections this year, and both of them were wide receivers. Stafford's top target, Puka Nacua, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks earned that distinction. Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase joined them on the first team.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride fell just short of being a unanimous selection after setting the single-season record for most receptions by a tight end with 126. He earned 49 of 50 first-place votes, and Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons landed on the second-team offense.
Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons took home first team running back honors, while Christian McCaffrey was given the nod at the all-purpose spot. McCaffrey's backfield companion with the San Francisco 49ers, Kyle Juszczyk, was honored at fullback.
Some of the other notable selections include Myles Garrett, who garnered All-Pro honors for the fifth time in his career after breaking the single-season sack record with 23. Two young members of the Philadelphia Eagles secondary, Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell each earned All-Pro honors in the second season.
The remainder of the All-Pro teams can be found below.
First Team Offense
- Quarterback — Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
- Running Back — Bijan Robinson, Atlanta
- Fullback — Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
- Wide Receivers — Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle; Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati
- All Purpose — Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco
- Tight End — Trey McBride, Arizona
- Left Tackle — Garrett Bolles, Denver
- Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Chicago
- Center — Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
- Right Guard — Quinn Meinerz, Denver
- Right Tackle — Penei Sewell, Detroit
First Team Defense
- Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Will Anderson Jr., Houston; Micah Parsons, Green Bay
- Interior Linemen — Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee; Zach Allen, Denver
- Linebackers — Jack Campbell, Detroit; Jordyn Brooks, Miami
- Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley Jr., Houston; Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia
- Slot cornerback — Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia
- Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore; Kevin Byard, Chicago
First Team Specialists
- Placekicker — Will Reichard, Minnesota
- Punter — Jordan Stout, Baltimore
- Kick Returner — Ray Davis, Buffalo
- Punt Returner — Chimere Dike, Tennessee
- Special Teamer — Devon Key, Denver
- Long Snapper — Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville
Second Team Offense
- Quarterback — Drake Maye, New England
- Running Back — James Cook, Buffalo
- Fullback — Patrick Ricard, Baltimore
- Wide Receivers — George Pickens, Dallas; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit; Chris Olave, New Orleans
- All Purpose — Bijan Robinson, Atlanta
- Tight End — Kyle Pitts, Atlanta
- Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco
- Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
- Center — Aaron Brewer, Miami
- Right Guard — Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta
- Right Tackle — Darnell Wright, Chicago
Second Team Defense
- Edge Rushers — Brian Burns, New York Giants; Danielle Hunter, Houston; Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit
- Interior Linemen — Leonard Williams, Seattle; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh
- Linebackers — Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville; Ernest Jones IV, Seattle
- Cornerbacks — Patrick Surtain II, Denver; Devon Witherspoon, Seattle
- Slot cornerback — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
- Safeties — Jessie Bates III, Atlanta; Talanoa Hufanga, Denver and Xavier McKinney, Green Bay (tie)
Second Team Specialists
- Placekicker — Brandon Aubrey, Dallas
- Punter — Michael Dickson, Seattle
- Kick Returner — Kavontae Turpin, Dallas
- Punt Returner — Marcus Jones, New England
- Special Teamer — Del'Shawn Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers
- Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota