The home stretch of the 2025 NFL season is here. Thanksgiving provided a triple serving of high-stakes drama, with the Dallas Cowboys outdueling the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the Joe Burrow-led Cincinnati Bengals stunning the Baltimore Ravens and the Green Bay Packers outlasting the rival Detroit Lions. And the playoff picture is still forming as we speak!

Not to be forgotten amid the Turkey Day hysterics: Friday's critical Black Friday clash between the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles, who each took the field at 8-3 vying for top three seeding in the NFC postseason race. Sunday will also bring a treasure trove of holiday treats, with marquee matchups including the Buffalo Bills' road date with the Pittsburgh Steelers, plus the Minnesota Vikings visiting old friend Sam Darnold in a showdown with the red-hot Seattle Seahawks.

As we anticipate more fireworks across the NFL, which teams could warrant more attention as Super Bowl bets? Which clubs register as potential "Black Friday deals" with underrated championship odds? Here are a few of our top discount picks:

Note: Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

3. Detroit Lions (+2500)

Wait, the team that just lost a critical divisional matchup on Thanksgiving? Remember, these are discount bets. And right now the Lions look far removed from the video-game juggernaut of the 2023-2024 seasons, with a banged-up front and a fading defense. But it's just so hard to believe that a team with so much electricity (i.e. Jahmyr Gibbs, Jameson Williams, Aidan Hutchinson) is going to miss the dance entirely. Coach Dan Campbell has rallied the troops at the last moment before (see: 2022 finale). Maybe, instead of entering the postseason as high-octane darlings, he needs the Lions to go all the way by scratching and clawing instead.

vs. Cowboys, @ Rams, vs. Steelers, @ Vikings, @ Bears Projected final record: 10-7

2. Buffalo Bills (+1100)

The Bills are far from the dominant force many expected them to be this year, and things might get uglier on Sunday, with Josh Allen set to face off with the Pittsburgh Steelers without top left tackle Dion Dawkins. But we've seen Allen is still capable of elevating the entire operation alongside James Cook, who barely trails Jonathan Taylor for this year's rushing title. And let's just say Buffalo manages a wild card berth behind the upstart New England Patriots; the entire AFC field feels relatively weak, with even top seeds like the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts juggling shakier quarterback situations, leaving the door open for a late-year spoiler. Remember the Bills were also 6-6 before winning five straight back in 2023.

@ Steelers, vs. Bengals, @ Patriots, @ Browns, vs. Eagles, vs. Jets Projected final record: 11-6

1. Green Bay Packers (+1000)

The Packers are going to be a popular pick after their Thanksgiving shootout with the Lions, which saw both Jordan Love and Micah Parsons ball out to inch closer to first place in the NFC North. Still, oddsmakers currently like fellow NFC heavyweights in the Eagles (+700) and Los Angeles Rams (+380) a bit better. Which means, if you truly buy into Green Bay's trajectory, now is the time to hop aboard the bandwagon. Matt LaFleur's offense has been streaky, but Love is liable to zip it well against any defense, and Parsons' pass rush should have the "D" ferocious into January. If they can also swipe the conference's top seed to ensure the road to the Super Bowl runs through Lambeau, that'd be just a bonus.