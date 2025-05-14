The 2025 NFL schedule drops on Wednesday evening, with the league announcing its full 272-game slate for the upcoming season. And the calendar is chock-full of anticipated matchups, including the Dallas Cowboys playing host to the Kansas City Chiefs in a Thanksgiving special on CBS and Paramount+.

Thanksgiving isn't the only holiday featuring multiple marquee games, however. For the third time in NFL history, Christmas Day will also be home to a regular-season tripleheader in 2025.

The NFL has hosted at least one Christmas game annually since 2020, but the league expanded its presence on the holiday in 2024, when the Chiefs played the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens visited the Houston Texans despite Dec. 25 falling on a Wednesday.

Now we have the full schedule for this year's Christmas matchups, all three of which are division rivalries and could help crystallize the 2025 playoff picture as they fall in Week 17. Here's a rundown of the games, with all the details on when and where they'll be played, plus how to tune in:

Cowboys at Commanders

Date: Thursday, Dec. 25

Thursday, Dec. 25 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: Northwest Stadium (Landover, Maryland)

Northwest Stadium (Landover, Maryland) Stream: Netflix

Despite finishing 7-10 and out of the playoffs in 2024, the Dallas Cowboys are back on the national radar, perhaps in anticipation of a healthier Dak Prescott taking the field with added weaponry; CeeDee Lamb now has George Pickens by his side, giving Jerry Jones' squad one of the NFL's top receiving duos. The Washington Commanders are equally as noteworthy, though, given their rapid ascent to NFC powerhouse by the end of Jayden Daniels' magical rookie season. Now featuring Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil on their restocked offense, they might be the favorites to challenge the Philadelphia Eagles in the conference.

Lions at Vikings

Date: Thursday, Dec. 25

Thursday, Dec. 25 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota) Stream: Netflix

The Detroit Lions may have suffered an abrupt postseason exit when we last saw them, but they remain one of the league's most well-oiled offensive machines on paper, and Dan Campbell's aggression from the sidelines figures to keep them an entertaining watch. The rival Minnesota Vikings, on the other hand, might be the most intriguing wild card of the entire 2025 campaign. They got trounced by Detroit late in 2024, but now J.J. McCarthy is taking over under center with arguably the best setup of any young quarterback. With a couple of international games also on their docket, the Vikings are a candidate to steal the spotlight.

Broncos at Chiefs

Date: Thursday, Dec. 25

Thursday, Dec. 25 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri) Stream: Prime Video

The Chiefs are undeniable schedule darlings; this marks their third straight Christmas Day appearance, and it will occur just one month after they also headline the Thanksgiving slate. The rival Denver Broncos may not be such an AFC West pushover, however. Sean Payton and Co. took the Chiefs to the wire in the middle of the 2024 season, and now young Broncos quarterback Bo Nix boasts an improved supporting cast, with Denver adding Dre Greenlaw, Jahdae Barron and Talanoa Hufanga on defense. A late-season meeting with Patrick Mahomes could be a real litmus test for the Broncos' development.