As the NFL stars of tomorrow descend upon Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, not every top prospect will participate in on-field work. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders reportedly won't throw at the NFL combine, and now, NFL Media reports Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty will wait until his pro day to work out in front of scouts.

The NFL combine is still an important event for those who will not work out, as Jeanty will participate in medical evaluations and interview with teams. CBS Sports ranks Jeanty as the top running back in this class, and the No. 11 overall prospect.

Jeanty rushed 374 times for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last year. He reached 100 yards rushing in all 14 games played, and came just 28 yards rushing shy of surpassing Barry Sanders' record 2,628 yards set in 1988. Jeanty's 13 rushes of 50 yards were more than any other FBS team. He leaves Boise State having rushed for 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns in just 40 games played.

Jeanty is considered to be a lock for the first round. In his most recent mock draft, CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson has Jeanty being selected by the Dallas Cowboys at No. 12 overall.

"Is Jeanty a luxury pick? That depends; is Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs luxury picks? Because Jeanty is that type of impact back. He hasn't been used nearly as much in the pass game, but that doesn't mean he can't do it."

There have been just four first-round picks from Boise State all time, with the last being linebacker Leighton Vander Esch in 2018. While it may be a long shot, Jeanty could become the first top-10 pick in Boise State history.