2025 NFL combine: Latest news around league as coaches, GMs take the podium in Indy to begin draft season

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is officially here, and one of the most important events this week are the press conferences held by head coaches and general managers. Not every speaking coach and GM are open books when it comes to offseason plans, but with free agency right around the corner, it's time to start forecasting certain steps based on what is said publicly. These decision-makers talk about their players looking for new deals, the franchise tag, the top prospects in the draft class and more.

Plenty of notable tidbits came out of these interviews. The Pittsburgh Steelers revealed that their goal was to keep either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields as their quarterback in 2025, the Tennessee Titans said they were getting calls about the No. 1 overall pick, the Cleveland Browns remain steadfast in that they will not part ways with star pass rusher Myles Garrett and the "Tush Push" again came under scrutiny.

CBS Sports kept tabs on everything important that was discussed over the last two days. Recap all of the notable storylines, from potential trades to free agency plans, in our live blog below.