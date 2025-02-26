2025 NFL combine: Latest news around league as coaches, GMs take the podium in Indy to begin draft season
Stay up to speed with all the latest NFL and combine news from Indianapolis
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is officially here, and one of the most important events this week are the press conferences held by head coaches and general managers. Not every speaking coach and GM are open books when it comes to offseason plans, but with free agency right around the corner, it's time to start forecasting certain steps based on what is said publicly. These decision-makers talk about their players looking for new deals, the franchise tag, the top prospects in the draft class and more.
Plenty of notable tidbits came out of these interviews. The Pittsburgh Steelers revealed that their goal was to keep either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields as their quarterback in 2025, the Tennessee Titans said they were getting calls about the No. 1 overall pick, the Cleveland Browns remain steadfast in that they will not part ways with star pass rusher Myles Garrett and the "Tush Push" again came under scrutiny.
CBS Sports kept tabs on everything important that was discussed over the last two days. Recap all of the notable storylines, from potential trades to free agency plans, in our live blog below.
Bills GM on James Cook's desire for new deal
Browns say they're scouting the top QBs
NFLPA report cards are out
Titans give Landry permission to seek trade
Harold Landry may be plying his trade elsewhere next season.
Browns GM calls Myles Garrett 'unmovable'
Chiefs aiming to re-sign top two free agents
Nick Sirianni defends Eagles' QB sneak play
Falcons like the defensive talent in 2025 draft
General manager Terry Fontenot sees worthwhile prospects at "every level" of the defense:
Bengals GM expresses strong desire to re-sign Higgins, Chase, Hendrickson
He also noted wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will "end up being the No.1-paid non-quarterback in the league."
"He's going to end up being the No.1-paid non-quarterback in the league. We're there, let's get it done," Tobin said of Chase. ... We're going to reward Ja'Marr,"
Travis Hunter, wide receiver?
This seems to be something of a minority opinion, but Browns GM Andrew Berry apparently sees the Colorado star as a wide receiver first.
Browns GM expects Nick Chubb to 'hit the market'
Don't count on the former Pro Bowler returning to Cleveland, at least right away.
Stephen Jones: Cowboys will be 'selectively aggressive' in free agency
Ravens GM addresses Justin Tucker allegations
Titans, who hold top pick in draft, reveal what position Hunter would play as starter
Interesting thoughts from Titans head coach Brian Callahan on Travis Hunter and his position. I think this is how most NFL teams view it.
Steelers want deal done with Wilson or Fields before free agency
You shouldn't expect any QB drama in Pittsburgh.The Steelers have landed on their top two candidates.
Titans receiving trade calls about No. 1 pick, expect 'big return' for coveted spot
Titans first-year general manager Mike Borgonzi confirmed there have been some trade calls for the No. 1 overall pick. Tennessee reportedly is open to parting ways with the pick, but won't trade if the price isn't right.
Joe Schoen doesn't regret letting Saquon Barkley walk
Giants prepared for deep QB search
