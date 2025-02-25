2025 NFL combine live updates: Latest news as coaches, GMs take the podium in Indy to begin draft season

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is here. And while the annual Indianapolis event is designed to showcase some of college football's top draft prospects, putting soon-to-be rookies through drills and team interviews, part of the appeal of the combine is also the conversation among NFL executives regarding other matters.

With all 32 clubs represented by some contingent of coaches, general managers or other front-office and scouting personnel, we get out first wave of official information regarding the 2025 offseason. Of course, not every speaking coach and general manager is an open book when it comes to offseason plans, but with free agency right around the corner, it's possible to start forecasting certain steps based on what is said publicly.

With that in mind, here's a running tracker of the most notable remarks from NFL coaches and executives at the combine, which runs through Sunday, March 2, just two days before the league's deadline for teams to apply the franchise tag and eight days before the start of the 2025 free-agent negotiating window: