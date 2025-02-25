2025 NFL combine live updates: Latest news as coaches, GMs take the podium in Indy to begin draft season
Stay up to speed with all the latest NFL and combine news from Indianapolis
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is here. And while the annual Indianapolis event is designed to showcase some of college football's top draft prospects, putting soon-to-be rookies through drills and team interviews, part of the appeal of the combine is also the conversation among NFL executives regarding other matters.
With all 32 clubs represented by some contingent of coaches, general managers or other front-office and scouting personnel, we get out first wave of official information regarding the 2025 offseason. Of course, not every speaking coach and general manager is an open book when it comes to offseason plans, but with free agency right around the corner, it's possible to start forecasting certain steps based on what is said publicly.
With that in mind, here's a running tracker of the most notable remarks from NFL coaches and executives at the combine, which runs through Sunday, March 2, just two days before the league's deadline for teams to apply the franchise tag and eight days before the start of the 2025 free-agent negotiating window:
Titans, who hold top pick in draft, reveal what position Hunter would play as starter
Interesting thoughts from Titans head coach Brian Callahan on Travis Hunter and his position. I think this is how most NFL teams view it.
Steelers want deal done with Wilson or Fields before free agency
You shouldn't expect any QB drama in Pittsburgh.The Steelers have landed on their top two candidates.
Titans receiving trade calls about No. 1 pick, expect 'big return' for coveted spot
Titans first-year general manager Mike Borgonzi confirmed there have been some trade calls for the No. 1 overall pick. Tennessee reportedly is open to parting ways with the pick, but won't trade if the price isn't right.
Joe Schoen doesn't regret letting Saquon Barkley walk
Giants prepared for deep QB search
This Just In: Packers GM Brian Gutekunst On Banning the Tush Push
This Just In: Titans HC Brian Callahan Joins CBS Sports HQ
Quinn Ewers Will Throw At Combine
QB Shedeur Sanders Won't Work Out At Combine
Ashton Jeanty Will Not Work Out At Combine
Reports: Abdul Carter Not Working Out At Combine
Mock Draft: Jets Become Latest Team To Draft Cam Ward
Super Bowl LX Lookahead: Way-Too-Early Pick To Win Super Bowl LX
Report: Buccaneers Will Not Tag Chris Godwin
Shedeur Sanders No. 20 Overall Prospect In 2025 NFL Draft
Abdul Carter The No. 2 Prospect, Top Edge Rush In Draft Class
Cam Ward The Top QB At No. 13 Overall
Travis Hunter The Best Player In 2025 NFL Draft
Ashton Jeanty The Top RB At No. 14 Overall
NFL Franchise Tag Candidates: Chris Godwin
NFL Franchise Tag Candidates: Jevon Holland
NFL Franchise Tag Candidates: Sam Darnold
NFL Franchise Tag Candidates: Russell Wilson
NFL Franchise Tag Candidates: Trey Smith
NFL Franchise Tag Candidates: Tee Higgins