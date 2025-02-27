Skip to Main Content

2025 NFL combine live updates, results tracker: Start times, TV schedule, top performances, where to watch

Stay up to date with everything that happens during on-field workouts in Indianapolis

Quarterbacks and wide receivers went through the media gauntlet today, but it is the turn of the defensive backs and tight ends to take the field for drills. Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston has gone on record saying that he will perform very well at the NFL Scouting Combine. 

The star of Thursday evening was Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart who, at 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds with a 1.58 seconds 10-yard split. Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon was one of the few top prospects at his position to perform, and he validated the high opinion that many have of him

Stay tuned below for live updates from the NFL combine.

2025 NFL combine where to watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 27 | Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
TV: NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

2025 NFL combine workout schedule

  • Friday at 3 p.m. -- Defensive backs, tight ends
  • Saturday at 1 p.m. -- Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs
  • Sunday at 1 p.m. -- Offensive linemen
Updating Live
(50)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Follow-up on Maxwell Hairston's speed 

According to NFL Combine IQ on NFL.com, Hairston clocked at 23.93 mph in that blazing 40-yard dash. The fastest we've seen among any combine participant thus far. That's scooting. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Update on Maxwell Hairston's proclamation

Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston told media yesterday that he would put on a show at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

Vertical jump: 39.5"

Broad jump: 10-foot-9

40-yard dash: 4.29 seconds (unofficial)

Josh Edwards
February 28, 2025, 8:23 PM
Feb. 28, 2025, 3:23 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Aaron Rodgers landing spots

Defensive backs and tight ends are currently going through on-field drills, but the NFL rumor mill is always churning. With the news of the Giants being interested in Aaron Rodgers, our Garrett Podell took a look at where the future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback could end up.

Aaron Rodgers landing spots: Future Hall of Fame QB interested in Giants, New York looking into possibility
Garrett Podell
Aaron Rodgers landing spots: Future Hall of Fame QB interested in Giants, New York looking into possibility
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ashton Jeanty has not met with Cowboys

The Boise State running back has been a popular match with the Dallas Cowboys in a large majority of mock drafts, but Jeanty told reporters Friday that he has yet to meet with the franchise at the NFL Combine. Jeanty has met with the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders.  

 
Pinned
Link copied

Shedeur Sanders is trying to be a culture-changer

The Colorado quarterback told reporters that if "you ain't trying to change the franchise or the culture, don't get me."

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jaxson Dart models game after Jalen Hurts

Speaking to reporters on Friday, the Ole Miss quarterback said that he models his game after Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. 

"I love J-Hurts and what he does," said Dart. "I feel like I'm very similar in my play style to him. I feel like we can do a lot of the same things. Obviously, he's an elite player and I'm trying to reach that level, but he's been somebody that I've tried to resemble my game after just because of his versatility and being able to run and throw the ball. Just how strong he is in the pocket. I think that's something that I've had a lot of fun watching and observing his play style."  

 
Pinned
Link copied

Texas QB Quinn Ewers meets with Steelers, seven other teams

Ewers was quizzed more about his academic work than his X's and O's ability in a meeting with Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin. That led him to quoting former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones about the lack of importance school has as a college football player. 

Texas QB Quinn Ewers reveals Steelers' Mike Tomlin asked him about major, GPA; Ewers quotes Cardale Jones
Garrett Podell
Texas QB Quinn Ewers reveals Steelers' Mike Tomlin asked him about major, GPA; Ewers quotes Cardale Jones
 
Pinned
Link copied

Yet another top prospect skipping workouts

The latest to do so is Emeka Egbuka, the No. 3 wide receiver in CBSSports.com's prospect rankings and the No. 28 prospect overall. Fortunately, both Luther Burden III (No. 13 overall) and Matthew Golden (No. 34), said they will be participating in on-field drills.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Top performers by group

40-yard dash

  • DT: Ty Robinson (Nebraska): 4.83 seconds
  • EDGE: James Pearce (Tennessee): 4.47 seconds 
  • LB: Kain Medrano (UCLA): 4.46 seconds

10-yard split

  • DT: Jared Harrison-Hunte (SMU) and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Georgia): 1.69 seconds
  • EDGE: James Pearce Jr. (Tennessee): 1.56 seconds
  • LB: Smael Mondon (Georgia) and Eugene Asante (Auburn): 1.52 seconds

Vertical jump

  • DT: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Georgia): 36"
  • EDGE: Landon Jackson (Arkansas): 40.5"
  • LB: Carson Schwesinger (UCLA): 39.5"

Broad jump

  • DT: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Georgia: 10-foot-4
  • EDGE: Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M: 10-foot-11
  • LB: Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia: 10-foot-10
Josh Edwards
February 28, 2025, 1:37 AM
Feb. 27, 2025, 8:37 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Boston College EDGE crushes the agility drills

Donovan Ezeiruaku, one of the most productive outside pass rushers in college football the past two seasons, had the fastest three cone (6.94 seconds) and short shuttle (4.19) of any edge rusher participating in those drills at this year's combine. That's a drill that demonstrates how tightly an outside rusher can bend the corner. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Extreme explosiveness from former UC-Davis linebacker 

Teddye Buchanan, who transferred to Cal for his final season in the NFL, erupted during his workout at the combine on Thursday night, posting a 40-inch vertical and 10-foot-5 in the broad jump. Very productive throughout his collegiate career. Definitely a name to watch who could rise onto Day 2 in a weaker linebacker class. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Comparing Alabama stars

 
Pinned
Link copied

Georgia LB with longest broad jump of his position group

Smael Mondon demonstrating part of the reason why he was the No. 2 linebacker recruit per 247 Sports in the 2021 class. He's an explosive athlete. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Electric speed on display from Minnesota edge rusher

 
Pinned
Link copied

Next Myles Garrett? Draft prospect joins elite company

According to Relative Athletic Score, which is a site that grades out NFL prospects' combine performances relative to other players at their respective position, both past and present, graded Shemar Stewart as 9.99 overall with 10 being the highest possible score. That ranks as the third-highest relative athletic score among 1,802 edge rusher prospects since 1987.

Edge rusher prospects who scored similar RAS scores as Stewart include Garrett (9.99 RAS, first overall pick in 2017), three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Jevon Kearse (9.97 RAS, 16th overall pick in 1999), three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney (9.76 RAS, first overall pick in 2014) and Miami Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (9.88 RAS, 18th overall pick in 2021 draft).   

screenshot-2025-02-27-175803.png
Next Myles Garrett? 2025 NFL Draft prospect makes combine history, shares physical similarities to Browns star
Cody Benjamin
Next Myles Garrett? 2025 NFL Draft prospect makes combine history, shares physical similarities to Browns star
 
Pinned
Link copied

Top two off-ball linebackers with explosive jumps 

Campbell and Schwesinger are comparable on film too. Sleek, no-hesitation rockets to the football. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Annual disrespect for Patrick Mahomes continues

Josh Edwards
February 27, 2025, 11:41 PM
Feb. 27, 2025, 6:41 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bold prediction coming true with Shemar Stewart

 
Pinned
Link copied

Super-smooth hoop drill for enormous Texas DT

Alfred Collins measured-in at over 6-5 and 332 pounds with ridiculously long 34 5/8" arms and flashed his bend and balance in this hoop drill. Run-plugging extraordinaire. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Edge rushers who aren't running the 40-yard dash at the combine

See More
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    3:47

    Shedeur Sanders Joins CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    4:36

    Quinn Ewers Joins CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    QB Dillon Gabriel Looking To Improve Draft Stock At Combine

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    Ashton Jeanty Not Participating In On-Field Workouts

  • Image thumbnail
    2:22

    Best QB Prospect: Cam Ward Or Shedeur Sanders

  • Image thumbnail
    0:25

    WR Tez Johnson Looks To Impress At Combine

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    This Just In: Cam Ward Will Not Throw On Saturday

  • Image thumbnail
    5:52

    Cam Ward Joins CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    8:28

    Texas QB Quinn Ewers Joins CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Miami QB Cam Ward Joins CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Shemar Stewart Boosts Draft Stock With 4.59 40-Yard Dash

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    James Pearce Jr. Runs Blazing 4.47 40-Yard Dash

  • Image thumbnail
    5:20

    Quarterbacks Meeting With Media Today At NFL Combine

  • Image thumbnail
    12:07

    Ohio State QB Will Howard Joins CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    11:11

    Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Joins CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    2:20

    NFL Combine Thursday Recap: Travis Hunter Skipping On-Field Workouts at Combine

  • Image thumbnail
    2:20

    NFL Combine Thursday Recap: Draft Outlook for Abdul Carter After Foot Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    NFL Combine Thursday Recap: Biggest Winner From Thursday's Workouts

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NFL Combine Thursday Recap: Biggest Loser From Thursday's Workouts

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    NFL Combine Thursday Recap: Player To Watch On Friday

See All NFL Videos