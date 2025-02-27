2025 NFL combine live updates, results tracker: Start times, TV schedule, top performances, where to watch

Full list of combine measurements, 40-yard dash times
Want to know a prospect's height and weight? What about their wingspan? Maybe their 40-yard dash time?
Quarterbacks and wide receivers went through the media gauntlet today, but it is the turn of the defensive backs and tight ends to take the field for drills. Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston has gone on record saying that he will perform very well at the NFL Scouting Combine.
The star of Thursday evening was Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart who, at 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds with a 1.58 seconds 10-yard split. Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon was one of the few top prospects at his position to perform, and he validated the high opinion that many have of him.
Stay tuned below for live updates from the NFL combine.
According to NFL Combine IQ on NFL.com, Hairston clocked at 23.93 mph in that blazing 40-yard dash. The fastest we've seen among any combine participant thus far. That's scooting.
Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston told media yesterday that he would put on a show at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Vertical jump: 39.5"
Broad jump: 10-foot-9
40-yard dash: 4.29 seconds (unofficial)
Defensive backs and tight ends are currently going through on-field drills, but the NFL rumor mill is always churning. With the news of the Giants being interested in Aaron Rodgers, our Garrett Podell took a look at where the future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback could end up.
With Matthew Stafford back in L.A., there is reportedly mutual interest.
Blue cites workouts with Worthy a year ago as the basis for his claim. He'll have to compete to do so with teammate and Longhorns wideout Jaydon Blue.
The Boise State running back has been a popular match with the Dallas Cowboys in a large majority of mock drafts, but Jeanty told reporters Friday that he has yet to meet with the franchise at the NFL Combine. Jeanty has met with the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders.
The Colorado quarterback told reporters that if "you ain't trying to change the franchise or the culture, don't get me."
Speaking to reporters on Friday, the Ole Miss quarterback said that he models his game after Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
"I love J-Hurts and what he does," said Dart. "I feel like I'm very similar in my play style to him. I feel like we can do a lot of the same things. Obviously, he's an elite player and I'm trying to reach that level, but he's been somebody that I've tried to resemble my game after just because of his versatility and being able to run and throw the ball. Just how strong he is in the pocket. I think that's something that I've had a lot of fun watching and observing his play style."
Ewers was quizzed more about his academic work than his X's and O's ability in a meeting with Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin. That led him to quoting former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones about the lack of importance school has as a college football player.
Bond said he can "for sure" break Xavier Worthy's 40 record of 4.21 seconds, claiming he could even get down to 4.1 seconds. That's never been done before.
The latest to do so is Emeka Egbuka, the No. 3 wide receiver in CBSSports.com's prospect rankings and the No. 28 prospect overall. Fortunately, both Luther Burden III (No. 13 overall) and Matthew Golden (No. 34), said they will be participating in on-field drills.
The linebackers are on the field wrapping up drills Thursday. Friday brings the cornerbacks and tight ends. Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston had a bold proclamation regarding his upcoming workout.
40-yard dash
10-yard split
Vertical jump
Broad jump
You've probably noticed prospects slipping during drills on the Lucas Oil Stadium turf. Here's why:
Donovan Ezeiruaku, one of the most productive outside pass rushers in college football the past two seasons, had the fastest three cone (6.94 seconds) and short shuttle (4.19) of any edge rusher participating in those drills at this year's combine. That's a drill that demonstrates how tightly an outside rusher can bend the corner.
Teddye Buchanan, who transferred to Cal for his final season in the NFL, erupted during his workout at the combine on Thursday night, posting a 40-inch vertical and 10-foot-5 in the broad jump. Very productive throughout his collegiate career. Definitely a name to watch who could rise onto Day 2 in a weaker linebacker class.
Bet you didn't see this coming.
Smael Mondon demonstrating part of the reason why he was the No. 2 linebacker recruit per 247 Sports in the 2021 class. He's an explosive athlete.
According to Relative Athletic Score, which is a site that grades out NFL prospects' combine performances relative to other players at their respective position, both past and present, graded Shemar Stewart as 9.99 overall with 10 being the highest possible score. That ranks as the third-highest relative athletic score among 1,802 edge rusher prospects since 1987.
Edge rusher prospects who scored similar RAS scores as Stewart include Garrett (9.99 RAS, first overall pick in 2017), three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Jevon Kearse (9.97 RAS, 16th overall pick in 1999), three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney (9.76 RAS, first overall pick in 2014) and Miami Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (9.88 RAS, 18th overall pick in 2021 draft).
Campbell and Schwesinger are comparable on film too. Sleek, no-hesitation rockets to the football.
Alfred Collins measured-in at over 6-5 and 332 pounds with ridiculously long 34 5/8" arms and flashed his bend and balance in this hoop drill. Run-plugging extraordinaire.