2025 NFL combine live updates, results tracker, top performances as OL close out workouts in Indianapolis

On Saturday, the running back group put on an impressive performance. One after another, talent took to the field, but North Carolina's Omarion Hampton stole the show with Boise State's Ashton Jeanty sidelined. Texas' Matthew Golden was probably the biggest winner among the wide receivers by running the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds; Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan and Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka did not partake.

The offensive linemen take the field Sunday as the NFL Scouting Combine draws to a close. Some of the top offensive line prospects to know include LSU's Will Campbell, Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr., Missouri's Armand Membou, Alabama's Tyler Booker and more.

2025 NFL combine where to watch

Date: Sunday, Mar. 2 | Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

TV: NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV

2025 NFL combine workout schedule