2025 NFL combine live updates, results tracker, top performances as OL close out workouts in Indianapolis

Stay up to date with everything that happens during on-field workouts in Indianapolis

On Saturday, the running back group put on an impressive performance. One after another, talent took to the field, but North Carolina's Omarion Hampton stole the show with Boise State's Ashton Jeanty sidelined. Texas' Matthew Golden was probably the biggest winner among the wide receivers by running the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds; Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan and Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka did not partake. 

The offensive linemen take the field Sunday as the NFL Scouting Combine draws to a close. Some of the top offensive line prospects to know include LSU's Will Campbell, Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr., Missouri's Armand Membou, Alabama's Tyler Booker and more. 

Stay tuned below for live updates from the NFL combine.

2025 NFL combine where to watch

Date: Sunday, Mar. 2 | Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
TV: NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

2025 NFL combine workout schedule

  • Sunday at 1 p.m. -- Offensive linemen
Updating Live
(122)
See New Posts
 
Donovan Jackson injured?

It's clear the Ohio State interior lineman isn't 100%, and the NFL Network broadcast even mentioned how Jackson should consider sitting out the rest of the day if there's an issue. CBS Sports' No. 3 interior offensive lineman prospect, and No. 38 overall player. 

Jackson was later seen getting his right leg wrapped by the combine medical staff, but he maintains he's fine. 

 
Perspective on Ersery's broad jump 

 
Will Campbell's speed 

 
Aireontae Ersery standing out

CBSSports.com's No. 6 offensive tackle prospect (No. 41 overall) is making his case to sneak into the first round of April's draft. Impressive stuff from the former Golden Gophers standout.

 
Scary moment for top OL prospect

Will Campbell has had an up-and-down Saturday in Indianapolis. His wingspan was just 77 3/8 inches, which would be the shortest of any offensive tackle at the NFL combine since at least 2011, per PFF. He then dominated the 40-yard dash, leading all offensive lineman with a time of 4.98 seconds and reaching a max speed of 20.05 miles per hour. 

Then came the scary moment, when Campbell was doing what's called the "wave drill" and his leg gave out. Luckily, Campbell hopped up and appeared to be OK. He's the No. 2 OT prospect in CBSSports.com's consensus rankings and No. 6 overall.

 
Michigan RB leads position in bench press

Jared Dubin
March 2, 2025, 6:18 PM
Mar. 02, 2025, 1:18 pm EST
 
Top tackle prospect might have to move to guard

LSU tackle Will Campbell didn't reach the typical threshold of arm length for an NFL tackle (33 inches). Teams might want him to move inside to guard.

Jared Dubin
March 2, 2025, 3:16 PM
Mar. 02, 2025, 10:16 am EST
 
Iowa State WR crushed the combine

Jared Dubin
March 2, 2025, 3:14 PM
Mar. 02, 2025, 10:14 am EST
 
Wrapping up in Indianapolis

Quarterbacks are throwing their final go-balls to the wide receivers as Saturday's session winds down. Tomorrow, the offensive linemen take the field on the final day of the NFL Scouting Combine. Some of the top offensive linemen to know: 

  • LSU OT Will Campbell
  • Texas OT Kelvin Banks
  • Missouri OT Armand Membou
  • Alabama OG Tyler Booker
  • North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel
  • Ohio State OG Donovan Jackson
  • Oregon OT Josh Conerly
Josh Edwards
March 2, 2025, 12:37 AM
Mar. 01, 2025, 7:37 pm EST
 
Combine bombshell!

As the wide receivers are working out in Indianapolis at the NFL combine, one of the league's best is on the move. The 49ers have reached an agreement to send Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders. The compensation is reportedly a fifth-round draft pick. 

Commanders trading for Deebo Samuel: 49ers reach agreement to send receiver to Washington for NFL Draft pick
Tyler Sullivan
Commanders trading for Deebo Samuel: 49ers reach agreement to send receiver to Washington for NFL Draft pick
 
Sanders' QB2 status in doubt? 

NFL Media reported during the NFL combine Saturday night that Cam Ward has separated himself as the top quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. As for Shedeur Sanders, it appears the race for QB2 is more up in the air than many people previously thought. Sanders opted not to work out in Indianapolis, while his counterparts, such as Jaxson Dart and Quinn Ewers, took the field at Lucas Oil Stadium to throw.

NFL Draft 2025 rumors: Shedeur Sanders' status as QB2 in question, unknown who will be picked after Cam Ward
Tyler Sullivan
NFL Draft 2025 rumors: Shedeur Sanders' status as QB2 in question, unknown who will be picked after Cam Ward
 
Gauntlet drill speeds

According to Next Gen Stats, five wide receivers in the first group eclipsed 19 miles per hour in the gauntlet drill. Jimmy Horn Jr. (Colorado) had the fastest (19.81). 

Josh Edwards
March 1, 2025, 11:24 PM
Mar. 01, 2025, 6:24 pm EST
 
'There's fast then there's me'

That's what Xavier Worthy posted on social media after two fellow former Texas players -- Jaydon Blue and Isaiah Bond -- didn't come close to breaking his 40-yard dash record after claiming they'd do so. Read more about Worthy maintaining the NFL combine record below.

NFL combine 2025: Xavier Worthy claps back at Texas players who said they'd break his 40-yard dash record
Garrett Podell
NFL combine 2025: Xavier Worthy claps back at Texas players who said they'd break his 40-yard dash record
 
Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart enjoying the NFL Scouting Combine and hits a cartwheel

 
Insane explosiveness from Iowa State WR 

 
Xavier Worthy claps back at Texas players who said they would break his 40-yard dash record

Worthy had some words for both Texas running back Jaydon Blue and wide receiver Isaiah Bond after they each claimed they could beat his 4.21 40-yard dash record time set at last year's combine. 

NFL combine 2025: Xavier Worthy claps back at Texas players who said they'd break his 40-yard dash record
Garrett Podell
NFL combine 2025: Xavier Worthy claps back at Texas players who said they'd break his 40-yard dash record
 
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers hits his receiver right in the hands on the deep ball

You wouldn't think this would stand out, but there were quite a number of reps in the initial deep passing drills in which the quarterback and the receiver clearly weren't on the same page. 

 
There's something in the water in Austin, Texas 

 
Accuracy struggles for mid-round QBs 

Yeah, it's been quite ugly for both of the highly decorated collegiate passers. 

 
Perspective on Isaiah Bond's 40-yard dash 

Despite not coming close to breaking Xavier Worthy's combine record as promised, the Texas receiver did clock a max speed of 24.17 mph per Combine IQ on NFL.com, the fastest of any player participating on Saturday, and the second-fastest of any combine participant at this year's event.

 
Miami WR Sam Brown Jr. runs loudly on his first 40-yard dash

Hurricanes wide receiver Sam Brown Jr. ran a strong 4.44 40-yard dash, but the time surprisingly isn't the most memorable element of his sprint. Brown was yelling all the way down the sideline during his run as you can hear below. Yours truly briefly met Brown after a practice at the East-West Shrine Bowl, and he came across as nice but more shy and/or introverted ironically. 

 
Texas WR Isaiah Bond runs a 4.41 40-yard dash, well short of the promised record-breaking performance 

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond ran a strong 4.41 40-yard dash time, but it was well short of the promise that he would break Xavier Worthy's 4.21 40 record. Bond had even promised a 4.1 time. Fellow Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden currently has best time among wide receivers through the first run with a 4.30 40 time. 

Texas WR Isaiah Bond, RB Jaydon Blue feel they can beat Xavier Worthy's 40-yard dash record: 'Might run a 4.1'
Garrett Podell
Texas WR Isaiah Bond, RB Jaydon Blue feel they can beat Xavier Worthy's 40-yard dash record: 'Might run a 4.1'
 
Texas players over-promise and under-deliver

Running back Jaydon Blue and wide receiver Isaiah Bond said that they would challenge the record Xavier Worthy set in the 40-yard dash last season (4.21 seconds). Blue ran an official 4.38 seconds and Bond just ran an unofficial 4.41 seconds. Neither is close. 

 
NFL's Next Gen Stats awards Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty second-best success probability score since 2003

The NFL's Next Gen Stats production score factors in historical NFL Scouting Combine data, a player's combine performance and their college production data to project a prospect's success probability in the NFL. Boise State running back and 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty earned a 98 score out of 100, which is just one behind Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson's 99 score in the 2023 offseason. The league began officially tracking combine results in 2003. 

 
All-around performance for Cook 

 
Impressive vertical for Missouri QB

I don't know if I saw that type of springiness film, but nonetheless it's a 37-inch vertical for Cook. 

 
Combine context / comparison for SMU RB Brashard Smith

 
Reflecting back on top (official) times in the 40-yard dash

