2025 NFL combine live updates, results tracker, top performances as OL close out workouts in Indianapolis

Full list of combine measurements, 40-yard dash times
Want to know a prospect's height and weight? What about their wingspan? Maybe their 40-yard dash time?
Check out our running story with every prospect's measurements and combine results.
On Saturday, the running back group put on an impressive performance. One after another, talent took to the field, but North Carolina's Omarion Hampton stole the show with Boise State's Ashton Jeanty sidelined. Texas' Matthew Golden was probably the biggest winner among the wide receivers by running the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds; Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan and Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka did not partake.
The offensive linemen take the field Sunday as the NFL Scouting Combine draws to a close. Some of the top offensive line prospects to know include LSU's Will Campbell, Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr., Missouri's Armand Membou, Alabama's Tyler Booker and more.
Stay tuned below for live updates from the NFL combine.
Date: Sunday, Mar. 2 | Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
TV: NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Want to know a prospect's height and weight? What about their wingspan? Maybe their 40-yard dash time?
Check out our running story with every prospect's measurements and combine results.
It's clear the Ohio State interior lineman isn't 100%, and the NFL Network broadcast even mentioned how Jackson should consider sitting out the rest of the day if there's an issue. CBS Sports' No. 3 interior offensive lineman prospect, and No. 38 overall player.
Jackson was later seen getting his right leg wrapped by the combine medical staff, but he maintains he's fine.
CBSSports.com's No. 6 offensive tackle prospect (No. 41 overall) is making his case to sneak into the first round of April's draft. Impressive stuff from the former Golden Gophers standout.
Will Campbell has had an up-and-down Saturday in Indianapolis. His wingspan was just 77 3/8 inches, which would be the shortest of any offensive tackle at the NFL combine since at least 2011, per PFF. He then dominated the 40-yard dash, leading all offensive lineman with a time of 4.98 seconds and reaching a max speed of 20.05 miles per hour.
Then came the scary moment, when Campbell was doing what's called the "wave drill" and his leg gave out. Luckily, Campbell hopped up and appeared to be OK. He's the No. 2 OT prospect in CBSSports.com's consensus rankings and No. 6 overall.
LSU tackle Will Campbell didn't reach the typical threshold of arm length for an NFL tackle (33 inches). Teams might want him to move inside to guard.
Quarterbacks are throwing their final go-balls to the wide receivers as Saturday's session winds down. Tomorrow, the offensive linemen take the field on the final day of the NFL Scouting Combine. Some of the top offensive linemen to know:
As the wide receivers are working out in Indianapolis at the NFL combine, one of the league's best is on the move. The 49ers have reached an agreement to send Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders. The compensation is reportedly a fifth-round draft pick.
NFL Media reported during the NFL combine Saturday night that Cam Ward has separated himself as the top quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. As for Shedeur Sanders, it appears the race for QB2 is more up in the air than many people previously thought. Sanders opted not to work out in Indianapolis, while his counterparts, such as Jaxson Dart and Quinn Ewers, took the field at Lucas Oil Stadium to throw.
According to Next Gen Stats, five wide receivers in the first group eclipsed 19 miles per hour in the gauntlet drill. Jimmy Horn Jr. (Colorado) had the fastest (19.81).
That's what Xavier Worthy posted on social media after two fellow former Texas players -- Jaydon Blue and Isaiah Bond -- didn't come close to breaking his 40-yard dash record after claiming they'd do so. Read more about Worthy maintaining the NFL combine record below.
Worthy had some words for both Texas running back Jaydon Blue and wide receiver Isaiah Bond after they each claimed they could beat his 4.21 40-yard dash record time set at last year's combine.
You wouldn't think this would stand out, but there were quite a number of reps in the initial deep passing drills in which the quarterback and the receiver clearly weren't on the same page.
Yeah, it's been quite ugly for both of the highly decorated collegiate passers.
Despite not coming close to breaking Xavier Worthy's combine record as promised, the Texas receiver did clock a max speed of 24.17 mph per Combine IQ on NFL.com, the fastest of any player participating on Saturday, and the second-fastest of any combine participant at this year's event.
Hurricanes wide receiver Sam Brown Jr. ran a strong 4.44 40-yard dash, but the time surprisingly isn't the most memorable element of his sprint. Brown was yelling all the way down the sideline during his run as you can hear below. Yours truly briefly met Brown after a practice at the East-West Shrine Bowl, and he came across as nice but more shy and/or introverted ironically.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond ran a strong 4.41 40-yard dash time, but it was well short of the promise that he would break Xavier Worthy's 4.21 40 record. Bond had even promised a 4.1 time. Fellow Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden currently has best time among wide receivers through the first run with a 4.30 40 time.
Running back Jaydon Blue and wide receiver Isaiah Bond said that they would challenge the record Xavier Worthy set in the 40-yard dash last season (4.21 seconds). Blue ran an official 4.38 seconds and Bond just ran an unofficial 4.41 seconds. Neither is close.
The NFL's Next Gen Stats production score factors in historical NFL Scouting Combine data, a player's combine performance and their college production data to project a prospect's success probability in the NFL. Boise State running back and 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty earned a 98 score out of 100, which is just one behind Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson's 99 score in the 2023 offseason. The league began officially tracking combine results in 2003.
I don't know if I saw that type of springiness film, but nonetheless it's a 37-inch vertical for Cook.