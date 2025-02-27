Skip to Main Content

2025 NFL combine live updates, results tracker, top performances as QBs, WRs and RBs work out

Stay up to date with everything that happens during on-field workouts in Indianapolis

For the first time this week, Friday night brought fireworks to Lucas Oil Stadium. Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston and South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori dazzled with historically strong performances. Meanwhile, LSU tight end Mason Taylor put his best foot forward for his name to be included among the top tight end prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers take the field tomorrow. Texas running back Jaydon Blue and Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond have each said that they will beat the 40-yard dash record set by former teammate Xavier Worthy at last year's NFL Scouting Combine. 

Stay tuned below for live updates from the NFL combine.

2025 NFL combine where to watch

Date: Saturday, Mar. 1 | Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
TV: NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

2025 NFL combine workout schedule

  • Saturday at 1 p.m. -- Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs
  • Sunday at 1 p.m. -- Offensive linemen
Updating Live
(92)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton puts together all-time NFL Scouting Combine performance

Hampton's combine performance, in its totality, is one of the best by a running back ever. According to Relative Athletic Score, Hampton totaled a 9.93 out of a possible 10. Perhaps he makes a push to sneak into the back of the first round. At worst, Hampton is a high second-round selection. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

RB class as advertised 

We've talked/written at length about top-level talent and how many of those prospects are in this running back class. The group met the hype at the combine today. That doesn't always happen. Explosiveness galore. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten outruns Saquon Barkley and Jahmyr Gibbs in the 40

Tuten blazed his way to 4.32-second 40-yard dash, the fastest of any running back at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. That time is also faster than 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year running back Saquon Barkley's (4.40 in 2018) and two-time Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs (4.36 in 2023). Impressive stuff in what's shaping up to be one of the best running back draft classes in recent memory. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Top speeds in the 40-yard dash for RBs

This running back group was *really* moving. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rapid hand growth...

At the Senior Bowl, Jalen Milroe's hands measured in at 8 3/4 inches, which are generally unacceptable for NFL quarterbacks. But then, just 28 days later, his hands measured in at 9 3/8 inches at the NFL combine. How is that possible? I have no idea. But it's great news for the Alabama playmaker.

NFL combine 2025: Jalen Milroe's hands grow by more than half an inch since Senior Bowl last month
Shanna McCarriston
NFL combine 2025: Jalen Milroe's hands grow by more than half an inch since Senior Bowl last month
 
Pinned
Link copied

Sleeper RB from Kansas State testing well

 
Pinned
Link copied

Another speedy performance from another Ohio State RB

 
Pinned
Link copied

Virginia Tech RB blazes in the 40-yard dash 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Texas RB Jaydon Blue doesn't back up bold 40-yard dash claims on first run

Blue and teammate Isaiah Bond both claimed on Friday that they could run 4.1 40-yard dash times and break former Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy's 4.21-second combine 40 record. Blue ran the fastest time at the running back position thus far today on his first run, but it was a far cry from record-breaking at 4.40 seconds. 

Texas WR Isaiah Bond, RB Jaydon Blue feel they can beat Xavier Worthy's 40-yard dash record: 'Might run a 4.1'
Garrett Podell
Texas WR Isaiah Bond, RB Jaydon Blue feel they can beat Xavier Worthy's 40-yard dash record: 'Might run a 4.1'
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins puts on a rare display of strength and explosiveness

Judkins weighed in at 221 pounds and completed an 11-foot broad jump, making him only the second player since 2003 -- when NFL Media began tracking combine results -- to complete an 11-foot broad jump while weighing over 220 pounds, per NFL Research. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Ohio State RB is having a DAY 

 
Pinned
Link copied

ASU RB Cam Skattebo showcases explosive vertical jump

Arizona State's do-it-all running back Cam Skattebo puts some doubts about his athletic ceiling to rest with an eye-popping 39.5-inch vertical jump. The bruising back put a number of breakaway runs on tape in 2024 following a few broken tackles, and now the world sees he truly has another athletic gear. This jump backs up what Skattebo told reporters at the podium Friday.

"I'm physical. People don't think I'm as fast as I am, but I am fast," Skattebo said. "Punish the defender because they don't want to do it for four quarters. ... My objective at the end of the day is to get to the end zone."

 
Pinned
Link copied

Important context from Relative Athletic Score creator on the TEs

 
Pinned
Link copied

Hall of Famer's son showing out

 
Pinned
Link copied

Serious speed in gauntlet drill for Syracuse TE (formerly a WR)

 
Pinned
Link copied

Historic context for sleeper Nevada safety workout

 
Pinned
Link copied

Some of the standouts, in no particular order, from the gauntlet drill

  • Thomas Fidone (Nebraska)
  • Jake Briningstool (Clemson)
  • Jalin Conyers (Texas Tech)
  • Terrance Ferguson (Oregon)
  • Mason Taylor (LSU)
  • Oronde Gadsden (Syracuse)
  • Joshua Simon (South Carolina)
 
Pinned
Link copied

Standouts in the sled drill

  • Thomas Fidone (Nebraska)
  • Mitchell Evans (Notre Dame)
  • Terrance Ferguson (Oregon)
  • Mason Taylor (LSU)
Josh Edwards
March 1, 2025, 12:58 AM
Feb. 28, 2025, 7:58 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bowling Green's Harold Fannin stock held up by athletic potential

Fannin will not be the biggest tight end -- he measured 6-foot-3 2/8", 241 pounds -- so his athletic testing is important. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.72 seconds unofficially and ranked 9th among 14 tight ends that competed in the broad jump. 

Josh Edwards
March 1, 2025, 12:33 AM
Feb. 28, 2025, 7:33 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Slow 40-time for Texas TE

Gunnar Helm, who broke out in his final season with the Longhorns, catching 60 passes, just ran a 4.93u in the 40-yard dash. Yikes. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

A limited group of tight ends

Michigan's Colston Loveland, Penn State's Tyler Warren and Miami's Elijah Arroyo will sit out this evening's festivities.

Josh Edwards
February 28, 2025, 11:56 PM
Feb. 28, 2025, 6:56 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

2025 CBs so fast they make other CBs look not fast

 
Pinned
Link copied

Combine TE broad jumps 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Nebraska TE with huge broad jump 

That's a huge number for a tight end. Placing him in the 93rd percentile at the position since 1999. And Fidone legitimately looks like an oversized wide receiver on film. He measured in at 6-foot-5. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cannot get enough Emmanwori nuggets 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tight ends in the Top 100 prospect rankings

  • Colston Loveland, Michigan (No. 15)
  • Tyler Warren, Penn State (No. 19)
  • Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green (No. 53)
  • Gunnar Helm, Texas (No. 59)
  • Elijah Arroyo, Miami (No. 68)
  • Mason Taylor, LSU (No. 81)

Full prospect rankings

Josh Edwards
February 28, 2025, 11:20 PM
Feb. 28, 2025, 6:20 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Context on Malaki Starks' 10-yard split 

See More
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Best Of Combine Sound: Shedeur, Cam Ward & Jeanty Sound Off

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Friday NFL Combine Recap: Matthew Stafford Restructures Deal with Rams

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    Friday NFL Combine Recap: Biggest Winner from Friday's Workout

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Friday NFL Combine Recap: Sanders Looking to Transform Team That Drafts Him

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Friday NFL Combine Recap: Biggest Loser from Friday's Workout

  • Image thumbnail
    4:11

    Miami QB Cam Ward Joins CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    5:23

    Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan Joins CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    3:51

    Syracuse QB Kyle McCord Joins CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    3:47

    Shedeur Sanders Joins CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    4:36

    Quinn Ewers Joins CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    QB Dillon Gabriel Looking To Improve Draft Stock At Combine

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    Ashton Jeanty Not Participating In On-Field Workouts

  • Image thumbnail
    2:22

    Best QB Prospect: Cam Ward Or Shedeur Sanders

  • Image thumbnail
    0:25

    WR Tez Johnson Looks To Impress At Combine

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    This Just In: Cam Ward Will Not Throw On Saturday

  • Image thumbnail
    5:52

    Cam Ward Joins CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    8:28

    Texas QB Quinn Ewers Joins CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Miami QB Cam Ward Joins CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Shemar Stewart Boosts Draft Stock With 4.59 40-Yard Dash

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    James Pearce Jr. Runs Blazing 4.47 40-Yard Dash

See All NFL Videos