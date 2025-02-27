2025 NFL combine live updates, results tracker, top performances as QBs, WRs and RBs work out

Full list of combine measurements, 40-yard dash times
Want to know a prospect's height and weight? What about their wingspan? Maybe their 40-yard dash time?
Check out our running story with every prospect's measurements and combine results.
For the first time this week, Friday night brought fireworks to Lucas Oil Stadium. Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston and South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori dazzled with historically strong performances. Meanwhile, LSU tight end Mason Taylor put his best foot forward for his name to be included among the top tight end prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers take the field tomorrow. Texas running back Jaydon Blue and Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond have each said that they will beat the 40-yard dash record set by former teammate Xavier Worthy at last year's NFL Scouting Combine.
Stay tuned below for live updates from the NFL combine.
Date: Saturday, Mar. 1 | Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
TV: NFL Network
Hampton's combine performance, in its totality, is one of the best by a running back ever. According to Relative Athletic Score, Hampton totaled a 9.93 out of a possible 10. Perhaps he makes a push to sneak into the back of the first round. At worst, Hampton is a high second-round selection.
We've talked/written at length about top-level talent and how many of those prospects are in this running back class. The group met the hype at the combine today. That doesn't always happen. Explosiveness galore.
Tuten blazed his way to 4.32-second 40-yard dash, the fastest of any running back at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. That time is also faster than 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year running back Saquon Barkley's (4.40 in 2018) and two-time Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs (4.36 in 2023). Impressive stuff in what's shaping up to be one of the best running back draft classes in recent memory.
This running back group was *really* moving.
At the Senior Bowl, Jalen Milroe's hands measured in at 8 3/4 inches, which are generally unacceptable for NFL quarterbacks. But then, just 28 days later, his hands measured in at 9 3/8 inches at the NFL combine. How is that possible? I have no idea. But it's great news for the Alabama playmaker.
Blue and teammate Isaiah Bond both claimed on Friday that they could run 4.1 40-yard dash times and break former Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy's 4.21-second combine 40 record. Blue ran the fastest time at the running back position thus far today on his first run, but it was a far cry from record-breaking at 4.40 seconds.
Judkins weighed in at 221 pounds and completed an 11-foot broad jump, making him only the second player since 2003 -- when NFL Media began tracking combine results -- to complete an 11-foot broad jump while weighing over 220 pounds, per NFL Research.
Arizona State's do-it-all running back Cam Skattebo puts some doubts about his athletic ceiling to rest with an eye-popping 39.5-inch vertical jump. The bruising back put a number of breakaway runs on tape in 2024 following a few broken tackles, and now the world sees he truly has another athletic gear. This jump backs up what Skattebo told reporters at the podium Friday.
"I'm physical. People don't think I'm as fast as I am, but I am fast," Skattebo said. "Punish the defender because they don't want to do it for four quarters. ... My objective at the end of the day is to get to the end zone."
Fannin will not be the biggest tight end -- he measured 6-foot-3 2/8", 241 pounds -- so his athletic testing is important. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.72 seconds unofficially and ranked 9th among 14 tight ends that competed in the broad jump.
Gunnar Helm, who broke out in his final season with the Longhorns, catching 60 passes, just ran a 4.93u in the 40-yard dash. Yikes.
Michigan's Colston Loveland, Penn State's Tyler Warren and Miami's Elijah Arroyo will sit out this evening's festivities.
That's a huge number for a tight end. Placing him in the 93rd percentile at the position since 1999. And Fidone legitimately looks like an oversized wide receiver on film. He measured in at 6-foot-5.