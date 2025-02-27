2025 NFL combine takeaways, results tracker, top performances and more as workouts wrap up from Indianapolis

Full list of combine measurements, 40-yard dash times
Want to know a prospect's height and weight? What about their wingspan? Maybe their 40-yard dash time?
Check out our running story with every prospect's measurements and combine results.
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books!
It was an entertaining and information-filled week as all 32 NFL teams and more than 300 prospects descended upon Indianapolis with the hopes of a) wowing clubs into drafting them at the end of April or b) finding the future building blocks of their franchise.
Unfortunately, many of the top prospects decided against working out at Lucas Oil Stadium, but there were still plenty of fireworks from when the workouts began Thursday afternoon to when they concluded Sunday evening. Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart tested like Myles Garrett on Thursday night, while South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori delivered one of the best combine performances in NFL history on Friday.
The offensive skill positions (aside from tight end) took the field Saturday, and there were plenty of highlights, which you can read about here (QBs), here (WRs) and here (RBs). We then had the offensive linemen close us out Sunday, with top prospects Will Campbell (LSU) and Armand Membou (Missouri) showcasing why they deserve to be top-10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Miss any of the action from the week that was? Relive all the best moments from our live blog below!
Want to know a prospect's height and weight? What about their wingspan? Maybe their 40-yard dash time?
Check out our running story with every prospect's measurements and combine results.
They're at least interested, per ESPN, along with the Giants. As it turns out, CBS Sports' "With the First Pick" podcast conducted a mock draft recently in which the Jets traded up six spots with the Titans to secure the top overall pick. You can read all about that below.
A former NFL GM said there's "no doubt" that Texas' Matthew Golden will be the first receiver taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash time among offensive prospects at the NFL combine, but he has widely been seen as a back-end-of-the-first round prospect. Let's get to know the wideout ex-Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum is sold on.
Many were disappointed with Helm's performance in Indianapolis, but NFL Media shed some light on why it was so bad. Helm suffered a nasty ankle sprain during a false start on the 40-yard dash. He still completed the workout anyway.
It's clear the Ohio State interior lineman isn't 100%, and the NFL Network broadcast even mentioned how Jackson should consider sitting out the rest of the day if there's an issue. CBS Sports' No. 3 interior offensive lineman prospect, and No. 38 overall player.
Jackson was later seen getting his right leg wrapped by the combine medical staff, but he maintains he's fine.
CBSSports.com's No. 6 offensive tackle prospect (No. 41 overall) is making his case to sneak into the first round of April's draft. Impressive stuff from the former Golden Gophers standout.
Will Campbell has had an up-and-down Saturday in Indianapolis. His wingspan was just 77 3/8 inches, which would be the shortest of any offensive tackle at the NFL combine since at least 2011, per PFF. He then dominated the 40-yard dash, leading all offensive lineman with a time of 4.98 seconds and reaching a max speed of 20.05 miles per hour.
Then came the scary moment, when Campbell was doing what's called the "wave drill" and his leg gave out. Luckily, Campbell hopped up and appeared to be OK. He's the No. 2 OT prospect in CBSSports.com's consensus rankings and No. 6 overall.
LSU tackle Will Campbell didn't reach the typical threshold of arm length for an NFL tackle (33 inches). Teams might want him to move inside to guard.
Quarterbacks are throwing their final go-balls to the wide receivers as Saturday's session winds down. Tomorrow, the offensive linemen take the field on the final day of the NFL Scouting Combine. Some of the top offensive linemen to know:
As the wide receivers are working out in Indianapolis at the NFL combine, one of the league's best is on the move. The 49ers have reached an agreement to send Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders. The compensation is reportedly a fifth-round draft pick.
NFL Media reported during the NFL combine Saturday night that Cam Ward has separated himself as the top quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. As for Shedeur Sanders, it appears the race for QB2 is more up in the air than many people previously thought. Sanders opted not to work out in Indianapolis, while his counterparts, such as Jaxson Dart and Quinn Ewers, took the field at Lucas Oil Stadium to throw.
According to Next Gen Stats, five wide receivers in the first group eclipsed 19 miles per hour in the gauntlet drill. Jimmy Horn Jr. (Colorado) had the fastest (19.81).
That's what Xavier Worthy posted on social media after two fellow former Texas players -- Jaydon Blue and Isaiah Bond -- didn't come close to breaking his 40-yard dash record after claiming they'd do so. Read more about Worthy maintaining the NFL combine record below.
Worthy had some words for both Texas running back Jaydon Blue and wide receiver Isaiah Bond after they each claimed they could beat his 4.21 40-yard dash record time set at last year's combine.
You wouldn't think this would stand out, but there were quite a number of reps in the initial deep passing drills in which the quarterback and the receiver clearly weren't on the same page.
Yeah, it's been quite ugly for both of the highly decorated collegiate passers.
Despite not coming close to breaking Xavier Worthy's combine record as promised, the Texas receiver did clock a max speed of 24.17 mph per Combine IQ on NFL.com, the fastest of any player participating on Saturday, and the second-fastest of any combine participant at this year's event.