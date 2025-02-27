2025 NFL combine takeaways, results tracker, top performances and more as workouts wrap up from Indianapolis

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books!

It was an entertaining and information-filled week as all 32 NFL teams and more than 300 prospects descended upon Indianapolis with the hopes of a) wowing clubs into drafting them at the end of April or b) finding the future building blocks of their franchise.

Unfortunately, many of the top prospects decided against working out at Lucas Oil Stadium, but there were still plenty of fireworks from when the workouts began Thursday afternoon to when they concluded Sunday evening. Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart tested like Myles Garrett on Thursday night, while South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori delivered one of the best combine performances in NFL history on Friday.

The offensive skill positions (aside from tight end) took the field Saturday, and there were plenty of highlights, which you can read about here (QBs), here (WRs) and here (RBs). We then had the offensive linemen close us out Sunday, with top prospects Will Campbell (LSU) and Armand Membou (Missouri) showcasing why they deserve to be top-10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Miss any of the action from the week that was? Relive all the best moments from our live blog below!