The NFL Scouting Combine is underway from Indianapolis. Over the next few days, some of the top prospects who are set to enter the 2025 NFL Draft will begin making their case to be selected in April's draft. Defensive linemen and linebackers will get the on-field workouts going first on Feb. 27 followed up by the defensive backs and tight ends on Feb. 28, quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running back on March 1, and rounded out by the offensive lineman on March 2.

While this will certainly be a who's who event, there is always a question of participation. Oftentimes, the NFL combine is a place where prospects make their initial impression on teams, but primarily through meetings. As for the workouts, it's sort of a mixed bag as to who'll actually step onto the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. For instance, some quarterbacks will run the 40-yard dash and do some conditioning drills but will hold off on throwing until their respective pro days.

Below, we'll track each of the top prospects in this year's class who are at the NFL combine and see what their level of participation is.

Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

CBS Sports Prospect Ranking: No. 2 overall (No. 1 position ranking)

The Penn State pass rusher and projected top-five pick Abdul Carter will not work out during the NFL Scouting Combine. Carter is expected to partake in physical exams and interviews this week, but has not yet recovered from a shoulder injury he suffered during the Fiesta Bowl.

"We fully expect Abdul to be recovered in time to work out at his pro day at Penn State and he will perform at a very high level," one of Carter's agents, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN.

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

CBS Sports Prospect Ranking: No. 24 overall (No. 2 position ranking)

Sanders will not throw at the NFL combine, according to NFL Media. Instead, he will use the showcase to meet with teams before throwing with receivers he has an established rapport with at Colorado's Pro Day. This is a similar approach that Sanders took at the East-West Shrine Bowl in January where he only met with teams and the media.

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

CBS Sports Prospect Ranking: No. 8 (No. 1 position ranking)

It is still up in the air whether Ward -- who is currently looked at as the top QB in the class -- will throw at the NFL combine, according to NFL Media. Ward's team has done combine work in their throwing sessions leading up to his arrival in Indy, so he would technically be ready to throw if he elects to do so.

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

CBS Sports Prospect Ranking: No. 107 (No. 4 position ranking)

Ewers is expected to throw at the NFL combine, according to NFL Media. This report notes that Ewers is fully recovered from a torn oblique he suffered during the Longhorns' second game of the season against Michigan. He's also weighing in at 215 pounds. On top of the clean bill of health and green light to throw this week, this latest report also noted that Ewers has been working out with former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

CBS Sports Prospect Ranking: No. 11 (No. 1 position ranking)

The Boise State running back will wait until his pro day to work out in front of prospective NFL teams. Jeanty will participate in medical evaluations and interviews with teams, but NFL Media reports that will not go through on-field workouts this week at the NFL combine. Jeanty is the consensus top running back in this class and is already projected to come off the board in the top half of the first round.

Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

CBS Sports Prospect Ranking: No. 32 (No. 3 position ranking)

Revel Jr. suffered a torn ACL in practice last October but is on the mend. His surgeon, Dr. Daniel Cooper, sent NFL teams a letter this week that said the defensive back is on schedule to be fully cleared this summer. He will also participate in medical checks this week at the NFL combine.