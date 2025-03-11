usatsi-24139851-1-1.jpg
USATSI

On the second day of the NFL's legal tampering period, the league announced the 35 compensatory picks that have been awarded to teams in the 2025 NFL Draft. These picks come in the third through seventh rounds, and are determined by the value of free agents lost the previous year.

The compensatory pick formula is not clearly stated, but the NFL says salary, playing time and postseason honors play a role in the eventual picks handed out. The league also makes it clear not every free agent lost or signed is covered by the formula. The Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ersDallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins were awarded with the most compensatory picks this year (four). 

On top of the 32 traditional compensatory picks, the 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions were all given a special pick under the 2020 amendment to the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement, as one of their minority employees was hired by another franchise to serve as their head coach or general manager. These picks come at the end of the third round. 

Here is the full list of 2025 compensatory picks:

RoundRound choice - Overall selectionTeam

3

33-97

Vikings

3

34-98

Dolphins

3

35-99

Giants

3

36-100

49ers

3

37-101

Rams

3

38-102

Lions

*

4

33-135

Dolphins

4

34-136

Ravens

4

35-137

Seahawks

4

36-138

49ers

*

5

33-169

Bills

5

34-170

Cowboys

5

35-171

Cowboys

5

36-172

Seahawks

5

37-173

Bills

5

38-174

Cowboys

5

39-175

Seahawks

5

40-176

Ravens

*

6

33-209

Chargers

6

34-210

Ravens

6

35-211

Cowboys

6

36-212

Ravens

6

37-213

Raiders

6

38-214

Chargers

6

39-215

Raiders

6

40-216

Browns

*

7

33-249

49ers

7

34-250

Packers

7

35-251

Chiefs

7

36-252

49ers

7

37-253

Dolphins

7

38-254

Browns

7

39-255

Chargers

7

40-256

Dolphins

7

41-257

Chiefs