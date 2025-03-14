On the second day of the NFL's legal tampering period, the league announced the 35 compensatory picks that have been awarded to teams in the 2025 NFL Draft. These picks come in the third through seventh rounds, and are determined by the value of free agents lost the previous year.

The compensatory pick formula is not clearly stated, but the NFL says salary, playing time and postseason honors play a role in the eventual picks handed out. The league also makes it clear not every free agent lost or signed is covered by the formula. The Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys were awarded with the most compensatory picks this year (four).

The Miami Dolphins were initially part of that group of teams awarded four compensatory picks, but, as NFL Media reports, the NFL Management Council informed clubs of a recalculation, which awards the New Orleans Saints a seventh-round selection and removes a seventh from Miami. So, the Dolphins have one seventh-round compensatory pick this year instead of the previously announced two.

On top of the 32 traditional compensatory picks, the 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions were all given a special pick under the 2020 amendment to the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement, as one of their minority employees was hired by another franchise to serve as their head coach or general manager. These picks come at the end of the third round.

Here is the full list of 2025 compensatory picks: