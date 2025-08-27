2025 NFL cuts, waiver claims: Live updates, latest moves as all 32 teams finalize rosters ahead of season

See New Posts
Panthers-Vikings trade: Adam Thielen headed back to Minnesota
The Vikings currently need some help in their receiving room, so they're bringing Adam Thielen back to Minnesota.
Here's a look at the details of the deal:
VIKINGS GET: Adam Thielen, conditional 2026 seventh-round pick, 2027 fifth-round pick.
PANTHERS GET: 2026 fifth-round draft pick, 2027 fourth-round pick
Thielen spent the first nine years of his career in Minnesota before signing with the Panthers prior to the 2023 season. The Vikings are in need of a receiver because Jordan Addison is suspended for the first three games and Justin Jefferson is coming back from a hamstring injury.
Waiver claims, practice squads
We should find out about waiver claims teams make, plus their practice squads after 12 p.m. EST today.
NFL winners and losers from cutdown day
Now that all the cuts are officially in, CBS Sports NFL writer decided to sort through all the moves that were made today to come up with some winners and losers.
Here's one winner and one loser from his list:
WINNER: Browns QB Dillon Gabriel
LOSER: Jets WR Malachi Corley
You're definitely going to want to check out Kerr's full story and you can do that here.
Ravens trim roster down to 53: Baltimore cuts veteran corner
Jalyn Armour-Davis has been released after just three years in Baltimore. The cornerback, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, started in two games last year. Let's check out the rest of Baltimore's moves.
RAVENS' CUTS
- OL Reid Holskey
- TE Baylor Cupp
- DB M.J. Devonshire
- FB Lucas Scott
- CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
- QB Devin Leary
- WR Malik Cunningham
- OLB Kaimon Rucker
- TE Scotty Washington
- WR Jahmal Banks
- DL Adedayo Odeleye
- DL C.J. Ravenell
- NT C.J. Okoye
- DE Brent Urban
- ILB Chandler Martin
- OLB Malik Hamm
- S Beau Brade
- OT Tank Lichtenhan
- TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
- OL Garrett Dellinger
- C/G Darrian Dalcourt
- G Jared Penning
- C Nick Samac
- RB Myles Gaskin
- RB D'Ernest Johnson
Jets make final cuts, including former UFL MVP
The final cuts are in for the New York Jets. The team decided to release 2024 UFL MVP Adrian Martinez, leaving Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor as the only quarterbacks on the roster.
JETS' CUTS
- DE Rashad Weaver
- DT Phidarian Mathis
- CB Bump Cooper
- CB Mario Goodrich
- OT Samuel Jackson
- TE Neal Johnson
- WR Dymere Miller
- DT Fatorma Mulbah
- WR Pokey Wilson
- DT Derrick Nnadi
- LB Jamin Davis
- QB Adrian Martinez
- DE Michael Fletcher
- OL Liam Fornadel
- TE Zack Kuntz
- DB Tanner McCalister
- RB Lawrance Toafili
- OT Carter Warren
- OG Kohl Levao
- DE Eric Watts
- WR Brandon Smith
- CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse
- CB Jordan Clark
- WR Malachi Corley
- S Dean Clark
- LB Aaron Smith
- WR Quentin Skinner
Chargers final cuts: Trey Lance wins backup QB job
The Chargers have a new backup QB after Trey Lance officially won the job on Tuesday. Lance beat out Taylor Heinicke and DJ Uiagalelei, who were both released. The Chargers also released Brenden Rice, the son of NFL legend Jerry Rice.
CHARGERS' CUTS
- CB Trikweze Bridges
- WR Dez Fitzpatrick
- WR Brenden Rice
- LB Junior Colson
- CB Harrison Hand
- QB Taylor Heinicke
- S Tony Jefferson
- LB Kana'i Mauga
- RB Nyheim Miller-Hines
- LB Del'Shawn Phillips
- WR Jalen Reagor
- T Hudson Clark
- G Karsen Barnhart
- DB Trikweze Bridges
- WR Dalevon Campbell
- DL TeRah Edwards
- WR Luke Grimm
- OLB Kylan Guidry
- DL Christopher Hinton
- WR JaQuae Jackson
- LB Emany Johnson
- G Nash Jones
- C Josh Kaltenberger
- TE Stevo Klotz
- OLB Tre'Mon Morris-Brash
- T Ryan Nelson
- CB Myles Purchase
- OLB Garmon Randolph
- RB Raheim Sanders
- CB Nehemiah Shelton
- DL Nesta Jade Silvera
- T Corey Stewart
- G Branson Taylor
- QB DJ Uiagalelei
- RB Kimani Vidal
- TE Thomas Yassmain
Broncos finals cuts: Denver dumps QB who had stellar preseason
Sam Ehlinger had a pretty solid preseason for the Broncos, but it wasn't enough to earn him a job. The 2021 NFL Draft pick, who has three starts in his career, finished 36 of 47 for 360 yards during five quarters of action, but he wasn't able to crack the roster. The Broncos QB room will consist of Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham heading into the season.
BRONCOS' CUTS
QB Sam Ehlinger
LB Levelle Bailey
LB Jordan Turner
WR Michael Bandy
WR Courtney Jackson
WR Jerjuan Newton
WR A.T. Perry
WR Kyrese Rowan
OT Marques Cox
RB Audric Estime
TE Caleb Lohner
TE Caden Prieskorn
CB Damarri Mathis
CB Quinton Newsome
CB Jaden Robinson
CB Reese Taylor
C Joe Michalski
NT Jordan Miller
OLB Garrett Nelson
OG Will Sherman
DB Keidron Smith
S Delarrin Turner-Yell
RB Blake Watson
DT Kristian Williams
S Sam Franklin Jr.
FB Adam Prentice
OG Calvin Throckmorton
LB Garret Wallow.
Chiefs cut ties with 2024 starters as they chop their roster down to 53
The Chiefs were one of the final teams to hand in their cuts on Tuesday night. One of the names on the cut list was Mike Pennel, who started seven games for the Chiefs last season. Running back Carson Steele, who made the team as an undrafted free agent last season, was also released. Steele started three games for the team last year.
CHIEFS' CUTS
- Badger, Elijhah (WR- Florida)
- Carney, Owen (DE- Illinois)
- Carter, Ajani (CB- Houston)
- Cooper, Dalton (T- Oklahoma State)
- Covington, Jacobe (S- Southern California)
- Dalena, Mac (WR- Fresno State)
- Godrick, Chukwuebuka (T- No College)
- Hanson, C.J. (G- Holy Cross)
- Hearn, Azizi (CB- UCLA)
- Holiday, Jimmy (WR- Louisiana Tech)
- Izzard, Coziah (DT- Penn State)
- Jones, Cam (LB- Indiana)
- Knowles, Kevin (CB- Florida State)
- Lombard, Joey (C- South Dakota)
- Lovett, Fabien (DT- Florida State)
- Matlack, Nate (DE- Pittsburgh)
- Miller, Glendon (S- Maryland)
- Mueller, Xander (LB- Northwestern)
- Oladokun, Chris (QB- South Dakota State)
- Pole, Esa (T- Washington State)
- Presley, Hal (WR- Baylor)
- Smith, Key'Shawn (WR- Southern Methodist)
- Smith, Melvin (CB- Southern Arkansas)
- Spivey, Geor'Quarius (TE- Mississippi State)
- Steele, Carson (RB- UCLA)
- Watson, Tre (TE- Texas A&M)
- Wiley, Michael (RB- Arizona)
- Williams, Major (S- Carson-Newman)
- Zappe, Bailey (QB- Western Kentucky)
- Christiansen, Cole (LB- Army)
- Edwards, Mike (S- Kentucky)
- Pennel, Mike (NT- Colorado State-Pueblo)
- Tonyan, Robert (TE- Indiana State)
- Tuipulotu, Marlon (DT- Southern California)
Kyle Trask out as Buccaneers make final cuts
After serving as the Buccaneers' backup QB for the past four years, Kyle Trask is out of a job. The former 2021 second-round pick was one of several cuts made by the Bucs on Tuesday. Tampa Bay also cut the 449-pound Desmond Watson, who is the heaviest player in NFL history (You can read more about him here).
BUCCANEERS' CUTS
- CB Tre Avery
- QB Connor Bazelak
- DL C.J. Brewer
- S Will Brooks
- WR Garrett Greene
- DL Mike Greene
- T Luke Haggard
- WR Dennis Houston
- DL Nash Hutmacher
- DL Dvon J-Thomas
- LB Nick Jackson
- WR Rakim Jarrett
- RB Jase McClellan
- T Tyler McLellan
- T Lorenz Metz
- WR Trey Palmer
- OLB Warren Peeples
- OLB Jose Ramirez
- S Shilo Sanders
- G Ben Scott
- TE Tanner Taula
- RB Owen Wright
WAIVED/INJURED (6):
- CB JayVian Farr
- CB Tyrek Funderburk
- LB Antonio Grier
- C Jake Majors
- T Raiqwon O'Neal
- CB Roman Parodie
TERMINATED CONTRACT (vested veterans) (7):
- DL Eric Banks
- DL Adam Gotsis
- CB Bryce Hall
- WR Jacob Harris
- G Michael Jordan
- G Sua Opeta
- QB Kyle Trask
TERMINATED FOR NON-FOOTBALL INJURY (1):
WAIVED FOR NON-FOOTBALL ILLNESS (1):
Raiders final cuts including rookie QB endorsed by Tom Brady
One of the reasons the Raiders used their sixth-round pick on QB Cam Miller this year is because Tom Brady signed off on the pick. Unfortunately for Miller, that didn't mean anything on cut day. Miller and fellow sixth-round pick WR Tommy Mellott were both released today.
RAIDERS' CUTS
DT Zach Carter
RB Chris Collier
DE Jahfari Harvey
WR Shedrick Jackson
LB Matt Jones
DT Treven Ma'ae
OG Atonio Mafi
RB Sincere McCormick
WR Tommy Mellott
QB Cam Miller
DE vie Oghoufo
TE Carter Runyon
WR Justin Shorter
OL Laki Tasi
S Trey Taylor
CB Greedy Vance
OT Dalton Wagner
S JT Woods
WR Alex Bachman
S Terrell Edmunds
TE Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.
Texans' cuts are in: Houston dumps former first-round pick
The Texans have finally announced their final cuts and one name on the way out is veteran safety Jalen Mills. The Texans are also cutting ties with former first-round pick Damon Arnette, who was taken at 19th overall by the Raiders in 2019. The Texans also released TE Harrison Bryant, a player they had just acquired last week from the Eagles in the trade that sent John Metchie to Philadelphia.
TEXANS' CUTS
CB Damon Arnette
DE Solomon Byrd
C Eli Cox
OG LaDarius Henderson
RB Jawhar Jordan
WR Daniel Jackson
TE Luke Lachey
DT Haggai Ndubuisi
LB K.C. Ossai
WR Cornell Powell
WR Quintez Cephus
QB Kedon Slovis
DT Junior Tafuna
OT Jaylon Thomas
OT Zach Thomas
LB Jackson Woodard
S Russ Yeast
TE Harrison Bryant
OT Trent Brown
CB Myles Bryant
LS Blake Ferguson
FB Jakob Johnson
CB Arthur Maulet
OT Conor McDermott
S Jalen Mills
LB Nick Niemann
CB D'Angelo Ross
DE Casey Toohill
Seahawks pay veteran receiver $3 million to go away as part of final cuts
Marquez Valdes-Scantling was one of several players to be cut on Tuesday, but he was on the only one who will be walking away with $3 million. When MVS signed a one-year deal earlier this year, his contract included $3 million in guaranteed money, so he'll be getting that money even though he'll never have never played a down for the Seahawks.
SEAHAWKS' CUTS
- DT Quinton Bohanna
- CB Shemar Jean-Charles
- LS Zach Triner
- WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
- WR Tyrone Broden
- CB Keydrain Calligan
- DT Anthony Campbell
- LB Seth Coleman
- T Luke Felix-Fualalo
- DE Jalan Gaines
- LB D'Eryk Jackson
- T Amari Kight
- TE Marshall Lang
- G Sataoa Laumea
- C Federico Maranges
- RB Damien Martinez
- LB Patrick O'Connell
- NT Brandon Pili
- S Jerrick Reed II
- LB Josh Ross
- LB Jamie Sheriff
- DT J.R. Singleton
- LB Tyreke Smith
- NT Bubba Thomas
- LB Alphonzo Tuputala
- RB Anthony Tyus III
- WR Ricky White III
- CB Damarion Williams
- RB Jacardia Wright
- CB Tyler Hall
- WR Steven Sims
- WR John Rhys Plumlee
- FB Wesley Steiner
- CB Isas Waxter
Bills' make final cuts, announce that first-round pick will miss first four games
Maxwell Hairston will be starting the season on injured reserve, which means the rookie cornerback will have to miss the first four games of the season. Hairston was the 30th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
That was one of several moves the Bills announced today.
BILLS' CUTS
Quarterback
Running back
Wide receiver
- Deon Cain
- Stephen Gosnell
- K.J. Hamler
- Laviska Shenault
- Kristian Wilkerson
Tight end
Offensive line
- Jacob Bayer
- Travis Clayton
- Mike Edwards
- Dan Feeney
- Richard Gouraige
- Kendrick Green
Defensive end
Defensive tackle
- Marcus Harris
- Zion Logue
- Jordan Phillips
- Casey Rogers
Linebacker
- Jimmy Ciarlo
- Keonta Jenkins
- Edefuan Ulofoshio
Cornerback
- Daequan Hardy
- Dane Jackson
Safety
Brandon Aiyuk out until at least Week 5
The 49ers placed their star receiver on the physically unable to perform list to start the season. That means he'll have to sit out at least the first four games. The earliest Aiyuk could return is in Week 5 against the Rams.
The 49ers receiver is recovering from a torn MCL and ACL that he suffered in October 2024.
Colts list of final cuts includes former first-round pick
When it comes to announcing their final cuts, some teams love to take their time. The Colts finally revealed their final cuts and we have the full list here. The Colts cut list includes Laquon Treadwell, who was the 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Treadwell caught a 59-yard TD on Saturday against the Bengals, but that wasn't quite enough to win him the job.
COLTS CUTS
- RB Khalil Herbert
- CB Chris Lammons
- TE Sean McKeon
- CB Duke Shelley
- WR Laquon Treadwell
- DT Josh Tupou
- LB Austin Ajiake
- WR Ajou Ajou
- QB Jason Bean
- RB Ulysses Bentley IV
- CB JuJu Brents
- LB Jake Chaney
- DT Devonta Davis
- LB Solomon DeShields
- T Marshall Foerner
- C Wesley French
- DE Marcus Haynes
- CB Alex Johnson
- T Marcellus Johnson
- WR Tyler Kahmann
- DE Isaiah Land
- DE Desmond Little
- TE Maximilian Mang
- CB B.J. Mayes
- DE Durrell Nchami
- RB Nate Notel
- WR Coleman Owen
- WR Landon Parker
- G Josh Sills
- WR Blayne Taylor
- S Ladarius Tennison
- LB Joseph Vaughn
- C Mose Vavao
- S Trey Washington
- CB Sam Womack III
- TE Jelani Woods
- RB Nay'Quan Wright
- K Maddux Trujillo
Raiders cuts trickling out
The Raiders haven't turned in their 53-man roster yet, but we to have several names that have been released do far:
- WR Marquez Callaway
- WR Phillip Dorsett
- WR Ketron Jackson Jr.
- WR Collin Johnson
- TE Qadir Ismail
- OT Gottlieb Ayedze
- OT Parker Clements
- C Jarrod Hufford
- DE Andre Carter II
- DE Jah Joyner
- DT Tank Booker
- DT Keondre Coburn
- LB Michael Barrett
- LB Amari Gainer
- LB Jaylon Smith
- CB John Humphrey
- CB Sam Webb
- S Hudson Clark
Packers release two quarterbacks and former top-10 pick as part of final cuts
The Packers released both Sean Clifford and Taylor Elgersma, leaving Jordan Love and Malik Willis as the only two quarterbacks on the roster. By only keeping two guys, that tells you that they're basically zero percent concerned about Love's thumb. The Packers also released Isaiah Simmons, who was the eighth overall pick by the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft.
PACKERS' CUTS
QB Sean Clifford
QB Taylor Elgersma
RB Israel Abanikanda
RB Amar Johnson
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
TE Messiah Swinson
TE Johnny Lumpkin
OL Kadeem Telfort
OL Trey Hill
OL Lecitus Smith
OL Tyler Cooper
OL JJ Lippe
OL Brant Banks
DE Arron Mosby
DE Deslin Alexandre
DT James Ester
DT Devonte O'Malley
LB Kristian Welch
LB Isaiah Simmons
LB Jamon Johnson
LB Jared Bartlett
S Johnathan Baldwin
S Jaylin Simpson
CB Kalen King
CB Corey Ballentine
CB Tyron Herring
K Mark McNamee
Cowboys turn in their final cuts
The Cowboys were thinking about a reunion with La'el Collins, but that option is now off the table after they released him today.
COWBOYS' CUTS
- La'el Collins, OL
- Saahdiq Charles, OL
- Geron Christian, OL
- Hakeem Adeniji, OL
- Israel Mukuamu, CB
- Earnest Brown IV, DL
- C.J. Goodwin, CB
- Michael Ojemudia, CB
- Robert Rochell, CB
- Will Grier, QB
- Kemon Hall, CB
- Darius Harris, LB
- Buddy Johnson, LB
- Deuce Vaughn, RB
- Nick Broeker, OL
- Denzel Daxon, DT
- Tommy Akingbesote, DT
- Josh Kelly, WR
- Traeshon Holden, WR
- Jalen Cropper, WR
- Jalen Brooks, WR
- Princeton Fant, TE
- John Stephens Jr., TE
- Rivaldo Fairweather, TE
- Tyler Neville, TE
- Troy Pride, CB
- Mike Smith, S
- Alijah Clark, S
- Justin Barron, LB
- Malik Davis, RB
- Tyrus Wheat, DE
Cardinals dump history-making kick returner as part of final cuts
During Week 1 of the 2024 season, DeeJay Dallas became the first player in NFL history to return a kickoff for a touchdown under the new dynamic kickoff rule, but that didn't help him earn a roster spot in 2205. Dallas was one of several cuts made by the Cardinals today.
The Cardinals also placed first-round pick, Walter Nolen, on the PUP list, which means he'll have to miss at least the first four games of the season.
CARDINALS' CUTS
Defensive lineman Kyon Barrs
Long snapper Aaron Brewer
Linebacker Elliott Brown
Offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers
Running back Michael Carter
Running back DeeJay Dallas
Offensive lineman Jake Curhan
Tight end Josiah Deguara
Wide receiver Simi Fehoko
Wide receiver Bryson Green
Wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer
Defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow
Cornerback Darren Hall
Cornerback Jaylon Jones
Offensive lineman Sincere Haynesworth
Offensive lineman Nick Leverett
Offensive lineman Royce Newman
Safety Jammie Robinson
Defensive lineman Elijah Simmons
Linebacker Mykal Walker
Dolphins trim down to 53 players
The Dolphins decided to dump Quinton Bell, who played in all 17 games for them at linebacker. They also released Mike Hilton, who was listed at the top of the corner depth chart in early August.
DOLPHINS' CUTS
CB Cornell Armstrong
LB Quinton Bell
RB Mike Boone
TE Pharaoh Brown
OT Jackson Carman
CB Cameron Dantzler Sr.
DT Matt Dickerson
CB Mike Hilton
TE Chris Myarick
CB Kendall Sheffield
CB BJ Adams
WR Andrew Armstrong
OL Mason Brooks
OL Braeden Daniels
WR Erik Ezukanma
OT Ryan Hayes
WR AJ Henning
DT Alex Huntley
LB Dequan Jackson
LB Mohamed Kamara
OL Jalen McKenzie
LB Derrick McLendon
S Patrick McMorris
LB Grayson Murphy
OL Josh Priebe
CB Ethan Robinson
TE Hayden Rucci
S John Saunders Jr.
RB Aaron Shampklin
DT Ben Stille
LB Channing Tindall
WR Theo Wease Jr.
OL Addison West
OL Bayron Matos
LB Eugene Asante
Giants make final cuts and the Tommy DeVito era is now over
With Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston on the roster, there was no room for Tommy DeVito, who was released today. The Giants also dumped veteran TE Greg Dulcich and WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey.
GIANTS' CUTS
- WR Dalen Cambre
- DL Elijah Chatman
- QB Tommy DeVito
- TE Greg Dulcich
- DL Cory Durden
- OLB Trace Ford
- OLB Tomon Fox
- DL Elijah Garcia
- C Bryan Hudson
- G Jake Kubas
- S Raheem Layne
- K Jude McAtamney
- RB Dante Miller
- C Jimmy Morrissey
- S Makari Paige
- DL Jordon Riley
- WR Juice Wells Jr.
- CB Dee Williams
- OT Stone Forsythe
- WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
- DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
- WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
- RB Jonathan Ward
- WR Da'Quan Felton
- CB Tre Hawkins III
- TE Jermaine Terry II
Vikings release former 49ers starting CB as part of final cuts
The Vikings didn't have too many surprising moves today, but they did release Ambry Thomas. The cornerback had spent the first three years of his career in San Francisco, where he played in 42 games with the 49ers, including 11 starts, but he couldn't crack Minnesota's roster.
VIKINGS' CUTS
WR Dontae Fleming
S Kahlef Hailassie
CB Zemaiah Vaughn
S Gervarrius Owens
TE Bryson Nesbit
RB Xazavian Valladay
LB Dorian Mausi
OLB Gabriel Murphy
G Vershon Lee
G Henry Byrd
OL Michael Gonzalez
WR Lucky Jackson
WR Jeshaun Jones
WR Thayer Thomas
DL Taki Taimani
CB Ambry Thomas
TE Nick Vannett
TE Giovanni Ricci
DL Jonathan Harris
Patriots dump former first-round pick as part of final cuts
After three seasons in New England, Cole Strange has been given a pink slip. The 2022 first-round pick was released on Tuesday. The Patriots also cut John Parker Romo, which means that rookie Andy Borregalas has officially won the kicking job.
Patriots' cuts
CB Miles Battle
G Mehki Butler
G Jack Conley
CB Brandon Crossley
TE C.J. Dippre
S Marcus Epps
RB JaMycal Hasty
T Demontrey Jacobs
RB Terrell Jennings
WR John Jiles
DE Truman Jones
C Alec Lindstrom
DB Kobee Minor
DT David Olajiga
LB Cam Riley
DT Jahvaree Ritzie
K Parker Romo
TE Gee Scott Jr.
G Cole Strange
LB Bradyn Swinson
WR Jeremiah Webb.
49ers dumps their only punter as part of final cuts
The 49ers made a surprising move today with the release of Thomas Morstead. He'll almost certainly be back with the team, but for now, they don't have a punter on their roster. Veteran running back Jeff Wilson, who started his career in San Francisco back in 2018, has also been released.
49ers' cuts
WR Robbie Chosen
OL Michael Dunn
WR Russell Gage Jr.
DL Jonathan Garvin
DL Trevis Gipson
DL Bruce Hector
WR Isaiah Hodgins
CB Fabian Moreau
P Thomas Morstead
LB Curtis Robinson
LB Chazz Surratt
WR Malik Turner
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
WR Junior Bergen
LB Stone Blanton
DL William Bradley-King
DB Derrick Canteen
CB Dallis Flowers
LB Jalen Graham
S Jaylen Mahoney
OL Drake Nugent
WR Terique Owens
DL Sebastian Valdez
TE Brayden Willis
OL Nick Zakelj
Steelers cut veteran receiver as they trim down to 53
The Steelers cut ties with veteran receiver Robert Woods in what was probably their most notable move of the day.
Here are the players who were cut on Tuesday (the Steelers had also previously released several players on Monday, which is why this list is so short)
Defensive backs: Chuck Clark, James Pierre, Beanie Bishop Jr., Sebastian Castro
Offensive linemen: Max Scharping, Dylan Cook
Running back: Trey Sermon
Wide receiver: Robert Woods, Ke'Shawn Williams, Brandon Johnson
Defensive lineman: DeMarvin Leal, Domenique Davis
Linebacker: Eku Leota
Falcons final cuts include former first-round pick
The Falcons decided to kick the tires on former first-round pick C.J. Henderson, but he wasn't able to crack the roster. The cornerback, who was taken ninth overall by the Jaguars in 2020, was one of several cuts made by the Falcons.
Here's the full list:
- Jordan Fuller, safety
- Ronnie Harrison, inside linebacker
- C.J. Henderson, cornerback
- Khalid Kareem, edge rusher
- Brandon Parker, offensive tackle
- Easton Stick, quarterback
- Kentavius Street, defensive lineman
- Keith Taylor, cornerback
- Jake Hanson, offensive lineman
- Simeon Barrow Jr., defensive lineman
- Henry Black, safety
- Chris Blair, wide receiver
- Cobee Bryant, cornerback
- Jashaun Corbin, running back
- Dylan Drummond, wide receiver
- Joshua Gray, offensive lineman
- Dontae Manning, cornerback
- Nick Nash, wide receiver
- Joshua Simon, tight end
- Carlos Washington Jr., running back
- Jordan Williams, offensive lineman
- Lenny Krieg, kicker (International Player Pathway)
Eagles cut one player that they'll probably bring back
The Eagles don't currently have a long snapper on the roster have releasing Charley Hughlett today. Howie Roseman likely wanted to use the extra roster spot to stash someone else. It won't be surprising if Hughlett is back with the Eagles by the end of the week.
Here's a look at Philly's cuts:
- LS Charley Hughlett
- OLB Patrick Johnson
- T Kendall Lamm
- WR Terrace Marshall
- CB Parry Nickerson
- WR Avery Williams
Waived:
- WR Ife Adeyi
- LB Chance Campbell
- CB Tariq Castro-Fields (Injured)
- WR Elijah Cooks
- LB Lance Dixon
- DT Joe Evans
- LB Dallas Gant
- G Kenyon Green
- S Maxen Hook
- TE E.J. Jenkins
- CB Brandon Johnson
- RB Montrell Johnson
- TE Cameron Latu
- OLB Ochaun Mathis
- QB Kyle McCord
- WR Taylor Morin
- TE Nick Muse
- T Hollin Pierce
- RB ShunDerrick Powell
- OLB Antwaun Powell-Ryland
- CB Eli Ricks
- DE Jereme Robinson
- RB Keilan Robinson
- DT Justin Rogers
- S Andre Sam
- WR Ainias Smith
- DT Jacob Sykes
- T Laekin Vakalahi
- CB A.J. Woods
Lions final cuts include one surprise
Dan Skipper, who had played in 54 career games for the Lions, is no longer in Detroit after being released today. Skipper was one of the more notable cuts. The Lions also waived QB Hendon Hooker.
Lions' Cuts
OL Dan Skipper
DE Ahmed Hassanein
DL Myles Adams
OL Trystan Colon
WR Tom Kennedy
OL Netane Muti
LB Anthony Pittman
WR Malik Taylor
DE Mitchell Agude
CB Luq Barcoo
WR Ronnie Bell
OL Gunner Britton
DL Keith Cooper
CB Allan George
LB DaRon Gilbert
S Erick Hallett II
QB Hendon Hooker
TE Zach Horton
RB Deon Jackson
OL Zack Johnson
WR Jakobie Keeney-James
S Ian Kennelly
DE Nate Lynn
DL Brodric Martin
WR Jackson Meeks
CB D.J. Miller
OL Mason Miller
OL Michael Niese
S Morice Norris
TE Gunnar Oakes
CB Tyson Russell
RB Jacob Saylors
TE Steven Stilianos
S Loren Strickland
DE Isaac Ukwu
CB Nick Whiteside.
Titans make their final cuts
Trevor Siemian was one of the cuts made by the Titans today, which means Brandon Allen will be serving as the backup QB for Cam Ward in Tennessee.
Here's a look at the rest of Tennessee's final cuts:
LB Brian Asamoah
DB Kendell Brooks
TE Drake Dabney
OL Jaelyn Duncan
OLB Ali Gaye
DT Cam Horsley
RB Jermar Jefferson
WR Mason Kinsey
RB Jordan Mims
TE Thomas Odukoya
DL Isaiah Raikes
WR Xavier Restrepo
OL Andrew Rupcich
TE Josh Whyle
Terminated, Vested Veterans
OL Brenden Jaimes
LB Blake Lynch
DB Amani Oruwariye
WR James Proche II
QB Trevor Siemian
DL Carlos Watkins
Note: Any one cut as a "vested veteran" will immediately hit free agency instead of going through waivers.
Commanders trim their roster down
The Commanders made some interesting cuts on Tuesday with the most surprisingly probably being Clelin Ferrell, who started 10 games for them last season.
Here's a look at every player that got a pink slip today:
- RB Kazmeir Allen
- LB Kam Arnold
- DT Ricky Barber
- WR Ja'Corey Brooks
- TE Lawrence Cager
- WR River Cracraft
- DT Carl Davis
- DT Sheldon Day
- C Michael Deiter
- RB Demetric Felton
- DE Clelin Ferrell
- CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.
- QB Sam Hartman
- T Bobby Hart
- DE Andre Jones Jr.
- WR Jacoby Jones
- DE Jalyn Holmes
- DE T.J. Maguranyanga
- WR Tay Martin
- S Rob McDaniel
- G Timothy McKay
- WR Chris Moore
- S Ben Nikkel
- WR K.J. Osborn
- CB Bobby Price
- LB Duke Riley
- T Foster Sarell
- TE Cole Turner
- CB Car'lin Vigers
- S Daryl Worley
