2025 NFL cuts, waiver claims: Live updates, latest moves as all 32 teams finalize rosters ahead of season

The start of the 2025 NFL season is just eight days away, but before teams can turn their attention to Week 1, they had to get through cut day, which happened on Tuesday.

During the preseason, NFL teams are allowed to carry 90 players on their roster, but every team had to trim that down to just 53 players by the cut deadline. A total of 1,184 players lost their job on Tuesday afternoon.

After getting released, players hit waivers if they have fewer than four years of service in the league. The waiver order is the same as the 2025 NFL Draft order, so the Tennessee Titans will have first dibs on claiming any player who goes on waivers. The deadline for claims is Wednesday at noon ET.

On the other hand, any player with more than four years of experience will officially become a free agent after getting cut, so they won't be eligible to be claimed.

To keep you up to date with all the action, we'll be keeping tabs on all the latest news, rumors and waiver claims here in our live blog. We've also got a full team-by-team list of every cut that's been made and you can check that out here.