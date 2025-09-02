One minute you're sitting on a beach enjoying the summer, and the next you're on the couch for 10-plus hours watching nonstop football. That transition is in full swing, folks. The NFL returns this week, with the Philadelphia Eagles opening up Lincoln Financial Field, unveiling their latest Super Bowl championship banner, and beginning their title defense against the Dallas Cowboys. And then we're off to the races.

Before we jump into warp speed through the 2025 NFL season. We here at CBS Sports are dolling out our predictions for how the year will unfold. We already gave you our best-bet win totals, and now it's time for who we believe will standing above their rivals as division champions. Leading up to Week 1, we asked our staff who they believe will finish first in every single division, and they've answered the call below.

Here's a rundown of the staff members making the picks: Pete Prisco, Tyler Sullivan, Jared Dubin, Josh Edwards, Cody Benjamin, Jordan Dajani, Zach Pereles, Garrett Podell, and John Breech.

AFC East

Prisco: Bills. This is a runaway. The division is weak, the schedule is soft and the talent is all over the place.

Sullivan: Bills. No team is a bigger favorite to win their respective division than Buffalo, and rightfully so. They are in a Super Bowl window, while the rest of the division is either in a rebuild or on the verge of one. Josh Allen and Co. should win this by a mile.

Dajani: Bills. The Bills are heavy, heavy, heavy favorites here for good reason. They may not lose a game until Week 9 ... or later.

Edwards: Bills. Miami's defense has glaring holes. Justin Fields has not shown that he can lead a team to be taken seriously. New England is improved, but there are deficiencies on the roster. Buffalo is not an outside the box victor, but they have the strongest case.

Dubin: Bills. They win this division every year.

Benjamin: Bills. Is anyone even remotely equipped to challenge Buffalo, unless Josh Allen goes down for an extended time? If the Bills can't make the deep playoff run they've been sniffing for years, well, when will they?

Podell: Bills. The Bills and reigning NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen have been arguably the most stable regular season team of the 2020's. Buffalo leads the NFL in both scoring offense (29.1 points per game) and scoring defense (19.6 points per game allowed) across the last five seasons, and they have won the AFC East each year. Allen has also produced at least 40 total touchdowns in the last five years, the longest such streak in NFL history for a five-season record 215 since 2020. They'll win the division again given the Patriots aren't ready to truly knock off the Bills' crown, and the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets both have issues.

Pereles: Bills. The Bills have won the AFC East five straight years, and they're 24-6 against the division over that span.

Breech: Bills. The Bills have won this division for five straight years and I see no reason to pick against them now.

AFC North

Prisco: Ravens. The roster is deep and we know with Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson they will be explosive on offense. The defense will be better as well.

Sullivan: Ravens. Maybe the deepest top-to-bottom team in the NFL. I'm not worried by an Aaron Rodgers-led Steelers team, nor am I losing sleep over the Bengals who continue to have no defensive presence.

Dajani: Ravens. The Ravens are the best team in this division. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are certainly a dynamic duo, but Cincy still doesn't have a defense.

Edwards: Ravens. I want to pick the Bengals, but the defense is concerning. Baltimore added two promising rookies to its defense and still have Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. The young pieces along its offensive line have a year together under their belt.

Dubin: Ravens. If the Eagles don't have the best overall roster, I think these guys do. Nobody else in the division has the same two-way talent.

Benjamin: Ravens. Boring? Maybe. But even if the Aaron Rodgers experiment pans out in Pittsburgh, the Steelers feel like a wild card. The Bengals' defense still has red flags. Baltimore just needs to stay healthy.

Podell: Ravens. The Baltimore Ravens had the NFL's most efficient rushing offense (5.76 yards per carry) in a single season all time in 2024 while averaging the second-most yards per play (6.85) in the Super Bowl era. That's in large part to 2024 first team All-Pro quarterback Lamar Jackson's historic season, and running back Derrick Henry still being Derrick Henry: his 1,921 yards rushing were the most ever by a player age 30 or older. They'll win the AFC North again since the Cincinnati Bengals still don't have a defense.

Pereles: Ravens. The Ravens' remade and vastly improved secondary will be the key. Otherwise, it's a very similar roster to last year and arguably the best -- in terms of top-line talent and depth -- in the NFL.

Breech: Ravens. The Ravens have one of the best all-around rosters in the NFL and although the Bengals could give them a scare, I think Baltimore ends up winning the division for the third straight year.

AFC South

Prisco: Texans. It won't be easy because of the offensive-line issues, but they will win a so-so division thanks to the defense.

Sullivan: Texans. The Jaguars have me slightly intrigued, particularly if Liam Coen can revitalize Trevor Lawrence, but this division still belongs to Houston. The Texans have one of the top defenses in the NFL, and if the offensive line can get sorted out, the offense should be just fine with C.J. Stroud pulling the strings under center.

Dajani: Texans. Houston is not a Super Bowl contender, but the Texans are still the best team in this division. The defense will help Houston stay on top even if there are some growing pains with C.J. Stroud and his new offensive line and new offensive coordinator.

Edwards: Texans. It would not be a surprise if any of these four teams won the division, C.J. Stroud has been the most consistent quarterback in the league and the defense has a lot of talent.

Dubin: Texans. Nobody in this division is good, but at least Houston has a really good defense.

Benjamin: Jaguars. The Texans should remain a playoff team. But the Colts and Titans are rebuilding. And the Jags might actually have juice as Trevor Lawrence feeds two dynamic young pass catchers under Liam Coen.

Podell: Texans. The Houston Texans have a new offensive coordinator in Nick Caley, who comes over from the Los Angeles Rams, and a reshuffled offensive line. Those additions plus the two Iowa State rookies (Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel) and running back Nick Chubb should be enough to get quarterback C.J. Stroud playing more like he did as a rookie. Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. might be the NFL's most terrifying pass rushing combination. Houston three-peats in the AFC South.

Pereles: Texans. The Texans have the division's best quarterback, wide receiver and defense. That's good enough for me, even if the Jaguars and Titans should both be much-improved.

Breech: Texans. The AFC South QB situation consists of Daniel Jones, a rookie (Cam Ward) and a QB who is 2-13 in his past 15 starts (Trevor Lawrence), which makes it feel like a no-brainer to take CJ Stroud and the Texans.

AFC West

Prisco: Chiefs. They will be better than they were a year ago when they won the AFC. The offense will be dynamic again.

Sullivan: Chiefs. Denver is a legitimate sleeper, but I'm not picking against Patrick Mahomes until they actually fall. The fact that Kansas City seems to have fixed the left side of its O-line is an underrated story.

Dajani: Chiefs. I love the Broncos and the trajectory they are on, but I'm not ready to say the Chiefs' reign is over.

Edwards: Chiefs. Predicting the Chiefs to win the division is hardly imaginative, but it has been a fruitful practice. Kansas City has won the AFC West nine consecutive years. The Raiders do not have enough talent on defense. The Broncos and/or Chargers could make it interesting, but it is hard to bet against Patrick Mahomes.

Dubin: Chiefs. They win this division every year.

Benjamin: Chiefs. Their Super Bowl dud suggested this might finally be the time for a scrappy foe like the Broncos or Chargers to spice up the division race. But come on. We'll believe it when we see it.

Podell: Chiefs. The Kansas City Chiefs have won the last nine AFC West titles, which is the second-longest division championship streak in NFL history. They trail only the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick dynasty New England Patriots' run of 11 consecutive division titles from 2009-2019. As long as both quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid are around, they'll be my AFC West pick until someone else actually takes their crown.

Pereles: Chiefs. The Chiefs won 15 games last year as the least-explosive offense in the NFL. That's right: the very least. Kansas City will be better at left tackle, which was a disaster last year, and the receiving corps is exciting -- and will be much more than that when Rashee Rice returns from suspension. The defense is still more than good enough, too.

Breech: Chiefs. Did you see what I wrote for the Bills? Because I'm going to write the same thing here: The Chiefs have won this division for nine straight years and I see no reason to pick against them now.

NFC East

Prisco: Eagles. It's hard to repeat in the NFC East -- hasn't happened since 2004 -- but this team has so much talent. They will win it again.

Sullivan: Eagles. I wanted to go with the Commanders, but I just couldn't get there. Philadelphia is too talented and too deep to fade even with the fourth most difficult schedule in the NFL.

Dajani: Commanders. The Eagles experience a bit of a Super Bowl hangover, as Washington steals the division at the end of the year. Of course, this is a stupid take if Jayden Daniels can't stay healthy.

Edwards: Eagles. There was a temptation to pick the Commanders, but there are too many questions about the defense. Philadelphia has a lot of continuity and there is more confidence in the entire operation.

Dubin: Eagles. I know nobody wins this division two years in a row, but Philly arguably still has the best roster in football and, barring injury, should win double-digit games at minimum.

Benjamin: Eagles. We expect the Commanders and Cowboys to offer some trouble. But Philly still has an all-world offensive lineup. The Eagles' defense may be a bit lesser, but the whole group is too talented to let the crown slip away easily.

Podell: Eagles. The Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles are one of the most imposing defending champions in decades. The 2024 Eagles became the second team following the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to possess the NFL's rushing champion (2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley with 2,005 yards) and No. 1 total defense (278.4 total yards per game allowed) along with the 1992 Dallas Cowboys, who were also Super Bowl champions. Philadelphia's entire offensive starting lineup returns from 2024, which is enough to overcome a Micah Parsons-less Dallas Cowboys, a Washington Commanders squad that still has holes on defense and the New York Giants.

Pereles: Eagles. Philadelphia lost a lot defensively, but it does as good a job as any team drafting, acquiring and developing talent. Quinyon Mitchell is a star in the making, and Jalen Carter is already there. Questions about the second cornerback spot and the pass rush are warranted, but the offense brings back nearly everyone, and there's just too much talent top to bottom. For the first time since 2001-04 (also the Eagles), we get a repeat NFC East champ.

Breech: Eagles. This division hasn't produced a repeat champion in TWENTY-ONE YEARS, so I am hesitant to pick the Eagles, but they're the only team in the NFC East that doesn't have a huge question mark. I'm not sure that the Commanders fixed their defense, the Cowboys are being run into the ground by Jerry Jones and the Giants are the Giants.

NFC North

Prisco: Packers. They were the youngest team in the league last year, which means a lot of players got good experience. Now they will take the growth steps young players usually do.

Sullivan: Lions. The arrival of Micah Parsons certainly swings the balance of power towards Green Bay, who are now the betting favorite. However, despite losing both coordinators, I still think Detroit has enough talent to grind out another division title.

Dajani: Packers. I think the door is open for a team to knock off the Lions given their coordinator turnover and historically tough schedule. I'll take Jordan Love to finally live up to expectations.

Edwards: Packers. Detroit suffered a lot of turnover this offseason. Minnesota is introducing a rookie quarterback. Chicago may be a year away. The Packers feel like the favorite heading into the season.

Dubin: Lions. The coaching staff and offensive line turnover concern me, but not enough to drop them behind the other division contenders.

Benjamin; Packers. Every team in this division should be playoff-caliber, or close to it. As long as Jordan Love and his restocked weaponry can stay healthy, there's no reason to believe Matt LaFleur's crop can't vault to the top.

Podell: Packers. The Green Bay Packers added All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to the NFL's youngest roster that had both a top 10 scoring offense (27.1 points per game, eighth-best in the NFL) and a top 10 scoring defense (19.9 points per game allowed, sixth-best in the NFL) in 2024. Plus, the Packers finally added top tier, young receiving talent with first-round rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden. Green Bay should be able to snatch the NFC North crown back from the Detroit Lions after they lost both their offensive and defensive coordinators in the offseason.

Pereles: Packers. I was leaning Lions here, but Micah Parsons is the perfect acquisition for Green Bay. Ace pass rushers entering their prime aren't supposed to be available. This one. somehow, was. A fully healthy Jordan Love will help a lot, too.

Breech: Packers. I was going to pick the Packers to win the NFC North BEFORE the Micah Parsons trade went down, so once the deal happened, that made my pick even easier.

NFC South

Prisco: Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield will be in the MVP conversation and the defense will be much improved with a nice mix of young and old.

Sullivan: Falcons. Michael Penix Jr.'s numbers during his brief time as the starter last season don't exactly jump off the page, but he passed the eye test for me. With an improved pass rush, Atlanta -- who has the fourth-easiest schedule in the NFL -- leaps over the Bucs, who they swept in 2024.

Dajani: Falcons. The Falcons finally knock off the Buccaneers thanks to Michael Penix Jr., James Pearce and Jalon Walker.

Edwards: Falcons. The NFC South is open for business. It would not be a surprise if Tampa Bay repeated, but there was a change at offensive coordinator and it feels like a division ripe for a shake up. Carolina is probably a year away and the Saints' quarterback situation is tenuous. Atlanta is flush with playmakers on offense and the defense should be more capable of rushing the passer, right? Right?

Dubin: Buccaneers. Nobody in this division is good, but at least Tampa has a good offense.

Benjamin: Buccaneers. The Falcons might have a touch more upside. We do worry about Tampa Bay's durability. But Baker Mayfield has proven to be the best warrior among the division's quarterbacks when it counts.

Podell: Buccaneers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won four consecutive NFC South titles, including the last two with current Pro Bowl starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Injuries to both Pro Bowl wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans were an issue last year, so the Buccaneers selected Ohio State's all-time catches leader Emeka Egbuka in the first round. Their complete offense paired with a defense that finished 2024 allowing the second-fewest points per game (17.0) in the final seven games of last season should be enough to go for five in a row. It's unclear if 2024 eighth overall pick quarterback Micahel Penix Jr. will be ready to challenge the Buccaneers in his first full season as the Atlanta Falcons starter. Both the Carolina Panthers (defense) and the New Orleans Saints (quarterback) have major issues.

Pereles: Panthers. This is my least-confident pick, but I need one non-favorite. Bryce Young carries over his strong finish from last year, and a remade defense is significantly improved. Derrick Brown missed almost all of last season, a big reason Carolina had one of the worst rushing defenses ever. With Brown back plus offseason signees Bobby Brown II and Tershawn Wharton and rookies Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, the front should be much better.

Breech: Buccaneers. Every year, people talk themselves into believing that someone will finally knock off the Buccaneers and it never happens. This team has quietly won four straight NFC South titles and I think they'll make it a fifth.

NFC West

Prisco: 49ers. It's easy to bury this team, but it wouldn't be wise. The stars are still around and that matters in the NFL.

Sullivan: 49ers. I'm not overthinking this. Yes, the Rams are a sexy pick and the Seahawks are even a little frisky, but San Francisco has the easiest schedule in the NFL this season and are due for positive injury regression. They could remind people real quick who they (still) are.

Dajani: Rams. The Rams came just one or two plays away from hosting the NFC Championship game. Davante Adams is going to be fun to watch opposite of Puka Nacua, and L.A. should have one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Edwards: Seahawks. San Francisco is replacing a lot and they are already dealing with injuries. Matthew Stafford is injured in Los Angeles and the margins are razor thin. Seattle has improved on both sides of the ball and part of me thinks they will be the most consistent.

Dubin: 49ers. I was going to pick the Rams but Matthew Stafford's back issues and the Niners' league-easiest schedule tipped me in their direction.

Benjamin: Seahawks. Let's get wacky. The 49ers have a nice scheme. The Rams have pristine talent. But Seattle has underrated grit after a promising debut under Mike Macdonald. In a close division, why not?

Podell: Rams. The Los Angeles Rams came the closest to knocking off the Eagles in the playoffs last season, barely losing in a 28-22 NFC divisional round nail biter. Los Angeles upgraded at wide receiver, moving from the oft-injured Cooper Kupp to Davante Adams. He and Puka Nacua comprise one of the best wide receiver duos in football, and the Rams have perhaps the best defensive line talent east of the New York Giants.

Pereles: 49ers. I would listen to arguments for any of the four teams winning this division. Ultimately, I went for the 49ers, who have what could be the league's easiest schedule. Kyle Shanahan has always bounced back from bad seasons with good ones. It happens again this year, too.

Breech: 49ers. Last year, I picked the Rams to win the NFC West despite their long odds (+350), but this year, I just don't trust Matthew Stafford' back. I actually think this division will come down to ARIZONA and the 49ers. If San Francisco can stay healthy, they might end up making it all the way to the Super Bowl, which is being played in their own backyard.