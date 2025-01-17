The Buffalo Bills will try to get past the AFC Divisional Round for the first time since 2020 when they battle the Baltimore Ravens in the 2025 NFL playoffs on Sunday. Buffalo is coming off a dominant 31-7 win over the Denver Broncos in the Wild Card round, while Baltimore defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 28-14. The Ravens (12-5), who won the AFC North for the second consecutive year, are 6-3 on the road this season. The Bills (13-4), who are coming off their fifth consecutive AFC East crown, are 9-0 at home this season, including the postseason. The latest Bills vs. Ravens forecast is calling for snow showers and temperatures in the teens, and Ravens receiver Zay Flowers has not practiced this week due to a knee injury..

So who is going to win Buffalo vs. Baltimore? Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Baltimore is a one-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Bills odds from the SportsLine Consensus after opening as a 1.5-point underdog, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5. Baltimore is a -117 money-line favorite (risk $117 to win $100), while Buffalo is a -102 underdog (risk $100 to win $102). Before making any Ravens vs. Bills picks, NFL bets or NFL predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving the Ravens.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. Tierney is 154-124-9 in the NFL the past two seasons, returning $1,586 to $100 players. In addition, he is an amazing 53-27-2 on his last 82 betting picks in games involving the Baltimore Ravens, returning a whopping $2,302. Anyone who has followed him at sportsbooks and on sports betting apps could be way up.

Now, Tierney has zeroed in on Ravens vs. Bills. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Here are the NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Ravens vs. Bills:

Ravens vs. Bills spread: Baltimore -1

Ravens vs. Bills over/under: 51.5 points

Ravens vs. Bills money line: Baltimore -117, Buffalo -102

BAL: Ravens are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

BUF: Bills are 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games

Why the Ravens can cover

Two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson is a dual threat. In the Wild Card win over the Steelers, he completed 16 of 21 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 15 times for 81 yards, including a long of 20. He accounted for three touchdowns in the win over the Bills in Week 4. In that game, he completed 13 of 18 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing six times for 54 yards and a score. In 17 regular-season games, he completed 66.7% of his passes for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns with just four interceptions for a rating of 119.6.

Veteran running back Derrick Henry continues to run over and through opponents. In 17 regular-season games, he rushed 325 times for 1,921 yards (5.9 average) and 16 touchdowns with 19 explosive plays, including a long of 87 yards, and converted 94 first downs. In the Week 4 win over the Bills, he rushed 24 times for 199 yards (8.3 average) and one touchdown, and caught three passes for 10 yards and a score. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Bills can cover

Quarterback Josh Allen, who is also in the NFL MVP conversation, is coming off a stellar performance in the win over the Broncos. In that game, he completed 20 of 26 passes (76.9%) for 272 yards and two touchdowns and a 135.4 rating. He also rushed eight times for 46 yards, converting five first downs. In 17 starts during the regular season, he completed 307 of 483 passes (63.6%) for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns with just six interceptions and a rating of 101.4.

Third-year veteran running back James Cook leads Buffalo's ground attack. In 16 regular-season games, Cook carried 207 times for 1,009 yards (4.9 average) and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 258 yards and two scores. See who to back at SportsLine.

