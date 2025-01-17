The 2025 NFL playoffs feature the No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs hosting the No. 4 seed Houston Texans in the Divisional Round on Saturday. The Chiefs went 15-2 in the regular season, earning the top seed and the first-round bye. Meanwhile, the Texans blew out the Los Angeles Chargers, 32-12, on Wild Card Weekend. In Week 16, these teams played each other, with Kansas City winning, 27-19. The winner moves to the AFC Championship Game to play the Buffalo Bills or Baltimore Ravens.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Kansas City is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Texans odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. The Chiefs are -498 money-line favorites (risk $498 to win $100), while the Texans are +376 underdogs. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Texans picks, bets or predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving the Chiefs.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus.

Now, Hartstein has zoned in on Chiefs vs. Texans. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Here are the NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Chiefs vs. Texans:

Chiefs vs. Texans spread: Kansas City -8.5

Chiefs vs. Texans over/under: 41.5 points

Chiefs vs. Texans money line: Kansas City -498, Houston +376

HOU: Texans are 8-8-2 against the spread this season

KC: Chiefs are 8-9 ATS this season

Chiefs vs. Texans streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Texans can cover

Quarterback C.J. Stroud has secured two postseason wins in the first two years of his career. This season, he threw for 3,727 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns. In the win over the Chargers, Stroud went 22-of-33 for 282 yards and a TD. He also added 42 yards on the ground.

Receiver Nico Collins is the main threat in the passing attack for the Texans, winning on all three levels of the field. In the Wild Card win, Collins had seven grabs for 122 yards and a score. In addition, running back Joe Mixon (questionable) has been productive. Mixon had 1,016 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns this season. In his last outing, the 28-year-old had 106 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has guided the Chiefs to the postseason for seven straight years. In 18 career playoff games, Mahomes has completed 76% of his throws for 5,135 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's also 12-2 at Arrowhead Stadium as the starter in the NFL playoffs.

Tight end Travis Kelce gives Kansas City another reliable playoff contributor. Kelce is No. 1 in postseason history in receptions (165) and second in receiving yards (1,903) and touchdowns (19). Receiver Xavier Worthy provides the Chiefs with a speedy weapon with the ball in his hands. In 2024, Worthy had 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns. The Texas product has gone over 40 receiving yards in seven straight games.

How to make Chiefs vs. Texans picks

