The 2025 NFL Draft will affect all 32 teams in some way, shape or form. Clubs set to make early selections, like the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns, will potentially reset their entire foundations, starting fresh at pivotal positions like quarterback. Others, like reigning Super Bowl opponents Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, might get creative to shore up their own depth. And yet every single team -- no matter the situation -- will be hoping to come out better on the other side, leaving draft weekend with a more talented lineup.

It's easier said than done. While more than 250 college football prospects will soon go pro, flushing the NFL with fresh faces, the draft can be equally taxing if teams don't find perfect fits for pressing needs. The New York Giants, for example, need short- and long-term help in the worst way. Their current regime can't exactly afford big misses. (More on that below). Flashy new players can also be threatening to aging veterans who are already under pressure to meet expectations. It's why the draft is such a big deal; there are a lot of moving parts!

With that in mind, here are 10 notable players, coaches and executives who could be most impacted by the 2025 NFL Draft:

Free agent QB Aaron Rodgers

The (unsigned) elephant in the room, Rodgers has been linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers since his official exit from the New York Jets. He's yet to put pen to paper, though, and the Steelers may or may not address their gaping hole at quarterback in the draft. Maybe another team will finally come calling if it fails to secure its own quarterback. Or, you know, maybe Rodgers will just hang up the cleats after all.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski

Stefanski seems fairly well-entrenched despite a tumultuous track record trying to win without healthy and/or competent quarterbacks. How much longer can he do this, though? Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett give him some passable veteran options. But Stefanski's actual future may be dependent on what kind of long-term juice Cleveland can add under center, provided the team actually takes a swing.

Like Rodgers, Cousins has essentially been in a holding pattern all offseason. Atlanta is open to trading the veteran, and Cousins reportedly prefers to play elsewhere, but no one wants any part of the former Minnesota Vikings starter's bloated contract. The draft will help determine once and for all which teams have -- or don't have -- fallback options under center. Which might finally prompt some movement here.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan

Shanahan has already endured four losing seasons atop San Francisco's staff, and most of those campaigns went sideways because of serious injuries. This offseason, his 49ers lost a ton of proven veterans due to cost-cutting. Now comes the hard part: replacing those playoff-caliber pieces. Fortunately, Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have 11 picks to replenish the cupboard. They need to hit on them to get back to the dance.

Giants GM Joe Schoen

Stuck in rebuild mode since his arrival as the new personnel chief in 2022, Schoen promised to "look under every rock" at quarterback this offseason, but he never promised New York would find any gems. Unearthing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston means New York at least has more experience in the quarterback room, but Schoen could desperately use both a stabler line to block for the new arms and a higher-upside succession plan.

Giants QB Russell Wilson

Speaking of New York's quarterback situation, Wilson is the de facto No. 1 thanks to his experience and borderline starter-level contract. Even his earnings aren't ludicrous, however, indicating Jameis Winston is just as likely to see the field in 2025. If the Giants fail to secure an early-round investment at his position, Wilson will feel a lot better about genuinely getting a shot in East Rutherford. Otherwise, his clock will already be ticking.

Las Vegas insists it's all in on Smith, issuing the former Seattle Seahawks standout a pay raise after acquiring him via trade. Pete Carroll's installation at head coach all but confirms as much, given their history. Yet the Raiders have been sniffing around some of the top quarterback prospects. If they pull the trigger on an early-round signal-caller, all of a sudden Smith may not feel so secure about his long-term Raiders prospects at 34.

Moore was already sheepish about incumbent quarterback Derek Carr upon joining New Orleans as the new head coach. Now that Carr is apparently in danger of missing the 2025 season with a previously undisclosed shoulder injury, the pressure is suddenly on general manager Mickey Loomis to outfit his first-time coach with a competent signal-caller. Could it be Shedeur Sanders? Or will Moore be forced to settle for an emergency veteran?

Steelers GM Omar Khan

Khan went against the grain, at least relative to recent Steelers history, when he completely revamped Pittsburgh's quarterback room last offseason, swapping out Kenny Pickett for Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. A year later, the Steelers are right back to square one. Aaron Rodgers might still show up, but if he doesn't, what then? Will they force a pick at No. 21 overall? Even if Rodgers signs, he's 41! They need real answers at some point.

Houston was aggressive in upgrading Stroud's supporting cast last offseason. This year, it's been a different story, as the Texans sold off the majority of his starting offensive line in an attempt to rebuild from scratch. The team also bought low in replacing Stefon Diggs out wide, adding Christian Kirk as the most notable name there. All that said, Stroud is surely hoping the Texans reinforce their offensive lineup with some incoming rookies.