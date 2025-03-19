The Pittsburgh Steelers are searching for a new starting quarterback, and it would appear they are in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes. However, they could opt for a rookie quarterback to pair with Mason Rudolph instead of the four-time NFL MVP.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is set to have his pro day in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Wednesday, and the night before, he reportedly had dinner with the Steelers brass -- which included head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Omar Khan and quarterbacks coach Tom Arth, per NFL Media.

Milroe is viewed as CBS Sports' No. 6 quarterback in this class, and No. 118 overall prospect. He led the SEC with 71 total touchdowns over the past two seasons, but 32 of those scores came on the ground. Milroe's greatest strength is probably his rushing ability, as he became just the fourth quarterback in SEC history to rush for 20 touchdowns in a season, joining Tim Tebow, Cam Newton and Johnny Manziel.

Milroe threw for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2024, the most interceptions by an Alabama quarterback since John Parker Wilson in 2007. Milroe is not the most gifted thrower of the football in this class, but CBS Sports has compared him to Jalen Hurts as a prospect. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein opted for a former Steeler in Kordell Stewart in his comparison.

The Steelers hold the No. 21 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but as of now, zero of CBS Sports' NFL Draft experts have Milroe being selected on opening night. Milroe may be a Day 2 pick, but the problem with a potential Pittsburgh marriage is that the Steelers don't select again until No. 83 overall. Milroe will certainly be an interesting prospect to watch come draft time, and it would appear the Steelers have some interest.