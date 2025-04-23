Among the most interesting story lines heading into the 2025 NFL Draft is where superstar Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty will land. Jeanty himself seems to think he has a pretty good idea -- at least, in terms of a general range. The former Bronco told ProFootballTalk that he believes his draft range starts at No. 6 (with the Las Vegas Raiders) and ends at No. 12 (with the Dallas Cowboys).

Jeanty nearly won the Heisman Trophy last season after rushing for an FBS-high 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on the 374 carries Boise State fed him. He ultimately finished just behind Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, but his performance was good enough that he's considered perhaps the top skill-position player in the draft. (Depending on how you categorize Hunter.)

With running backs resurgent leaguewide last season, Jeanty has seen his stock shoot into the top 10 for most of the pre-draft process.

The Raiders have arguably been the team connected with Jeanty more than any other in recent days. They are in desperate need of playmakers on offense to surround Geno Smith, and after last season's debacle in the backfield, it's not that difficult to see them becoming enamored with a running back of Jeanty's caliber.

The Chicago Bears have the offensive line to make it make sense, and they also have former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their head coach. They've been a commonly-mocked Jeanty landing spot in recent weeks as well, with speculation that Jeanty could be the Jahmyr Gibbs-style early running back draft pick.

And of course, the Cowboys will always be connected to stars like Jeanty. That's in part because Jerry Jones seems to run his franchise more as a marketing operation than a football team, but also because the only running backs currently on the roster are Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Deuce Vaughn and Hunter Luepke. They do have a need.

Wherever he goes (BetMGM Sportsbook likes him to go fifth to the Raiders), Jeanty will be expected to produce like a superstar very early on. And he just might do it. But last season's running-back resurgence was sparked by players like Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry, and they landed with teams that had elite offensive lines and high-level quarterback play from players who are also great runners. If Jeanty goes to a team with a middling offensive line or quarterback play, he might not quite hit the level you'd expect given his prodigious talents.