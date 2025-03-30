The Las Vegas Raiders have a fascinating decision on their hands when they get to the 2025 NFL Draft. The club holds the sixth overall pick and can go in a number of different directions, especially after trading for quarterback Geno Smith earlier this offseason to fill that need under center. Judging by how the oddsmakers are handicapping who Las Vegas may take, it sounds like the offense is going to get another notable boost.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders are the favorites to draft Ashton Jeanty at No. 6 overall. Las Vegas' currently stands as a -125 favorite to land the Boise State running back, who recently spoke glowingly of the Raiders franchise.

"Great organization," Jeanty said, via Jay Trust of KTVB. "They've got a few pieces and I know they could use a running back. So they've got that nice pick, number six, so, we'll see what happens. It's been great meeting with them, meeting with their running backs coach. So, it's cool that he came out all this way to meet with me."

The Raiders were present at Jeanty's pro day last week with general manager John Spytek and running backs coach Delan McCullough in attendance. The team also has a clear need to bolster the backfield with free agent addition Raheem Mostert -- who will be 33 years old at the start of the 2025 season -- currently penciled in as the starter. Last season, the Raiders ranked dead last (32nd) in rushing with 1,357 yards.

With that in mind, Jeanty -- CBS Sports' top-ranked running back in the 2025 class and the No. 11 ranked prospect overall -- makes plenty of sense for Las Vegas at that spot. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears (+190), Dallas Cowboys (+750), and San Francisco 49ers (+1400) are the teams with the next best odds at selecting Jeanty.