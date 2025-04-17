The 2025 NFL Draft is fast approaching and teams across the league are putting the finishing touches on their boards before the madness unfolds. While various front offices are getting their ducks in order, all of us at home are combing through the latest mock drafts and trying to figure out a way to profit from the draft via the betting markets.
One of the more popular betting verticals for the draft is wagering on which position a team targets first. Given that the draft has such variance and uncertainty of how the board will ultimately fall into place, it creates a fascinating position for us to find value on the board. With that in mind, we've rolled out every team in the AFC and showcased their odds for which position they'll draft first. We'll also provide some of the key takeaways from their odds.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
|Position of first draft player
|Odds
Defensive line/EDGE
+105
Cornerback
+275
Safety
+370
Offensive lineman
+700
Wide receiver
+1500
Linebacker
+1500
Running back
+1900
Tight end
+6000
Kicker/punter/long snapper
+25000
|Quarterback
|+25000
Miami Dolphins
|Position of first drafted player
|Odds
Offensive lineman
+115
Cornerback
+230
Defensive line/EDGE
+320
Safety
+750
Wide receiver
+850
Quarterback
+2500
Tight end
+4000
Linebacker
+4000
Running back
+6000
Kicker/punter/long snapper
+25000
New England Patriots
|Position of first drafted player
|Odds
Offensive lineman
-185
Defensive line/EDGE
+250
Linebacker
+600
Cornerback
+1100
Running back
+1400
Wide receiver
+2500
Tight end
+6000
Safety
+10000
Quarterback
+20000
Kicker/punter/long snapper
+25000
New York Jets
|Position of first drafted player
|Odds
Offensive lineman
-125
Tight end
+300
Defensive line/EDGE
+750
Wide receiver
+1000
Quarterback
+1000
Linebacker
+1600
Running back
+2000
Cornerback
+2000
Safety
+5000
Kicker/punter/long snapper
+25000
AFC East takeaways: When it comes to the Bills, they are firmly in a Super Bowl window with Josh Allen at the helm, and pick the latest out of any other team in the division. Naturally, with it being a bit more clouded as to who'll actually be on the board for them, it does present some interesting value. For instance, CBS Sports' Mike Renner has Buffalo selecting Kentucky corner Maxwell Hairston with the 30th overall pick. If the Bills were to take a corner -- a key need for them -- that'd pay out at +275.
As for the Dolphins, who own the 13th pick in the draft, they could go in a multitude of directions. Given that Terron Armstead announced his retirement, it's no surprise to see the offensive line as the favorite for them to target first at +115. However, I wouldn't sleep on the Dolphins possibly addressing the secondary either, especially after they have mutually agreed to seek a trade for Jalen Ramsey. So, a corner being their first pick could present decent value at +230.
The Patriots would ideally like to see pass rusher Abdul Carter or wideout/corner Travis Hunter fall to them at No. 4, but the oddsmakers are telling us that's unlikely with offensive line sitting as the favorite at -185 for the first position selected. Still, if either New York or Cleveland opts to select Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, it creates fascinating value for defensive line/edge at +250 or cornerback (which is what they list Hunter as) at +1100. Even if both Hunter and Carter are off the board for New England, defensive line/edge could still be worth a look with the team reportedly enamored with Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham.
Lastly for the AFC East, the Jets are a team that could go in a multitude of directions, but the oddsmakers have offensive line as the favorite at -125. That jives with Mike Renner's recent three-round mock where he has New York selecting Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou. That said, I don't believe the presence of Justin Fields would preclude them from exploring a quarterback in the first round, particularly if Sanders is still on the board, so QB at +1000 is interesting.
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
|Position of first drafted player
|Odds
Defensive line/EDGE
+100
Offensive lineman
+300
Cornerback
+350
Safety
+500
Wide receiver
+1200
Linebacker
+2500
Running back
+2800
Tight end
+5500
Kicker/punter/long snapper
+25000
Quarterback
+25000
Cincinnati Bengals
|Position of first drafted player
|Odds
Defensive line/EDGE
-150
Cornerback
+320
Safety
+600
Offensive lineman
+700
Linebacker
+900
Tight end
+2800
Running back
+3500
Wide receiver
+6500
Quarterback
+25000
Kicker/punter/long snapper
+25000
Pittsburgh Steelers
|Position of first drafted player
|Odds
Defensive line/EDGE
+180
Quarterback
+225
Cornerback
+450
Offensive lineman
+500
Running back
+800
Wide receiver
+1100
Safety
+1500
Linebacker
+2800
Tight end
+4000
Kicker/punter/long snapper
+25000
AFC North takeaways: With the Browns holding the No. 2 overall pick, the oddsmakers have taken their prop of which player they'll select first off the board. Elsewhere in the division, there could be a worthwhile market revolving around the Baltimore Ravens. While defensive line/edge is the favorite for them to select first at +100, various CBS Sports NFL Draft experts have mocked Georgia safety Malaki Starks to the Ravens. If that came to fruition, that's a +500 ticket currently. Meanwhile, they could also look at the offensive line as suggested by Mike Renner in his recent mock with the team selecting Oregon lineman Josh Conerly Jr., which would pay out at +300.
With the Bengals, it's no surprise to see the top three positions they are likely to draft all coming on the defensive side of the ball. Renner has them taking Georgia pass rusher Mykel Williams, which falls in line with the betting favorite position being defensive line/edge at -150. Where there could be some value, however, is at the safety position, which is +600. CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson has Cincy selecting South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori at No. 17 overall in his latest mock draft.
As for the Steelers, they are in dire need of a quarterback as they hang in the balance of Aaron Rodgers' decision. Even if he does decide to sign with them, however, it still doesn't answer the long-term questions surrounding the position. So, if Shedeur Sanders is available at No. 21, it will be fascinating to see what they do, particularly if you're holding a +225 ticket on them taking a signal-caller.
AFC South
Houston Texans
|Position of first drafted player
|Odds
Offensive lineman
-260
Wide receiver
+400
Defensive line/EDGE
+600
Tight end
+2000
Safety
+2200
Running back
+2500
Linebacker
+2500
Cornerback
+2500
Quarterback
+15000
Kicker/punter/long snapper
+25000
Indianapolis Colts
|Position of first drafted player
|Odds
Tight end
+100
Offensive lineman
+270
Safety
+550
Defensive line/EDGE
+850
Cornerback
+850
Linebacker
+1000
Quarterback
+2800
Wide receiver
+3500
Running back
+10000
Kicker/punter/long snapper
+25000
Jacksonville Jaguars
|Position of first drafted player
|Odds
Defensive line/EDGE
-135
Offensive line
+300
Linebacker
+550
Running back
+600
Wide receiver
+1200
Cornerback
+1600
Tight end
+1700
Safety
+5000
Kicker/punter/long snapper
+25000
Quarterback
+25000
AFC South takeaways: The Tennessee Titans are off the board with this prop as it's all been assured they'll be selecting Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans are overwhelmingly favored to take an offensive lineman with their first pick at -260, which is not surprising given the overhaul of the line they've conducted this offseason. They hold the 25th pick in the first round, and Renner has them taking Alabama interior lineman Tyler Booker in his latest mock. Fellow CBS Sports NFL Draft analysts like Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and Josh Edwards all also have the Texans addressing the offensive line first.
The Indianapolis Colts hold the No. 14 overall pick in the NFL Draft and are favored to select a tight end with their first selection at +100. Tyler Warren is the top tight end in this class and if you believe that's who Indy will target to address the tight end position, you may be better off simply taking Warren to specifically be selected by the Colts at +160.
Lastly in the division, the Jaguars are favored to take a defensive lineman/edge player with their first pick, which is currently slotted at No. 5 overall. Folks consider Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham as the target for the Jags if he's on the board, so there is still some value even at -135.
AFC West
Denver Broncos
|Position of first drafted player
|Odds
Running back
+135
Wide receiver
+275
Defensive line/EDGE
+550
Offensive lineman
+600
Tight end
+800
Cornerback
+950
Safety
+2200
Linebacker
+2200
Kicker/punter/long snapper
+25000
Quarterback
+25000
Kansas City Chiefs
|Position of first drafted player
|Odds
Offensive lineman
+100
Defensive line/EDGE
+150
Cornerback
+900
Running back
+1300
Safety
+1500
Wide receiver
+1600
Tight end
+2200
Linebacker
+2200
Kicker/punter/long snapper
+25000
Quarterback
+30000
Los Angeles Chargers
|Position of first drafted player
|Odds
Defensive line/EDGE
+150
Tight end
+300
Wide receiver
+450
Offensive lineman
+500
Running back
+850
Cornerback
+850
Linebacker
+2000
Safety
+3500
Quarterback
+25000
Kicker/punter/long snapper
+25000
Las Vegas Raiders
|Position of first drafted player
|Odds
Running back
-150
Cornerback
+300
Linebacker
+650
Offensive lineman
+900
Defensive line/EDGE
+1000
Wide receiver
+1200
Quarterback
+1700
Safety
+7500
Tight end
+1000
Kicker/punter/long snapper
+25000
AFC West takeaways: The Broncos have a pretty big need at running back, so it's not surprising to see that position slotted as the favorite for them to address first at +135. CBS Sports' Mike Renner has them selecting UNC back Omarion Hampton in his latest mock, so that would coincide with these odds.
Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs should look to solidify their offensive line after Patrick Mahomes was bombarded in Super Bowl LIX. However, because they are selecting at No. 31 overall, it's more of a dice roll of who'll be available to them and they could simply opt for a best-player-available approach. For instance, Renner has Michigan corner Will Johnson falling to K.C., and that would pay out at +900 if the Chiefs took a corner. Ryan Wilson has them taking Toledo defensive lineman Darius Alexander in his latest mock and that pays at +150.
The Chargers hold the 22nd pick, and it will be interesting to see how Jim Harbaugh operates if one of his former Michigan players like tight end Colston Loveland is on the board. He'd fill a need and it would pay out at +300.
With the Las Vegas Raiders, they hold the sixth pick. While they did acquire Geno Smith in a trade with the Seahawks earlier this offseason and inked him to an extension, he will turn 35 next season so they do need to find a long-term answer at quarterback. It's for that reason that I don't rule out Shedeur Sanders at this spot, which would pay out nicely at +1700. Of course, running back is the clear favorite at -150 because of the team's glaring need in the backfield and Boise State back Ashton Jeanty likely there to be had. Jeanty is also -150 to be selected by the Raiders straight up.