imagen-matthew-golden-texas.jpg
Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL Draft is just about a week away, and it's time to start considering what bets you want to place. This is the most important event of the NFL offseason and it's turned into a legitimate gambling event for fans as well. 

Sportsbooks post odds for which player will be drafted at which specific pick, who will be the first player selected at which position and even what position the eventual "Mr. Irrelevant" plays. DraftKings Sportsbook has also listed odds for each team and the position they will draft first. 

There are 10 positions to bet on: Quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, offensive lineman, defensive lineman/EDGE, linebacker, cornerback, safety and specialist, and each team will value these differently. Some squads have a pressing need at quarterback, while others need wide receivers. Then there are teams later in the first round that may just take the best player available.

Below, we will list the first position drafted odds for 15 NFC teams (the odds for the New York Giants are currently off the board), and give some best bets at the very bottom. Let's jump in. 

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

PositionOdds

Wide receiver

+110

Cornerback

+350

Offensive lineman

+500

Defensive lineman/EDGE

+550

Running back

+850

Tight end

+1500

Linebacker

+1500

Safety

+4500

Quarterback

+4500

Kicker/Punter/Long snapper

+25000

Philadelphia Eagles

PositionOdds

Defensive lineman/EDGE

+100

Offensive lineman

+330

Cornerback

+400

Safety

+600

Tight end

+750

Wide receiver

+1400

Linebacker

+1600

Running back

+10000

Quarterback

+20000

Kicker/Punter/Long snapper

+25000

Washington Commanders

PositionOdds

Defensive lineman/EDGE

+165

Offensive lineman

+350

Cornerback

+425

Wide receiver

+500

Safety

+900

Running back

+1000

Linebacker

+1200

Tight end

+1500

Quarterback 

+25000

Kicker/Punter/Long snapper

+25000

NFC North

Chicago Bears

PositionOdds

Running back

+225

Offensive lineman

+250

Defensive lineman/EDGE

+250

Tight end

+350

Cornerback

+1000

Linebacker

+1500

Wide receiver

+2000

Safety

+3500

Quarterback

+25000

Kicker/Punter/Long snapper

+25000

Detroit Lions

PositionOdds

Defensive lineman/EDGE

-200

Offensive lineman

+220

Wide receiver

+950

Safety

+1600

Linebacker

+1600

Cornerback

+1600

Tight end

+2000

Quarterback

+4000

Running back

+7500

Kicker/Punter/Long snapper

+25000

Green Bay Packers

PositionOdds

Defensive lineman/EDGE

+105

Cornerback

+165

Offensive lineman

+350

Wide receiver

+700

Linebacker

+3500

Tight end

+4500

Safety

+4500

Running back

+7500

Quarterback

+25000

Kicker/Punter/Long snapper

+25000

Minnesota Vikings

PositionOdds

Safety

+200

Cornerback

+200

Offensive lineman

+330

Defensive lineman/EDGE

+330

Linebacker

+1200

Wide receiver

+2000

Running back

+2500

Tight end

+4000

Quarterback

+7500

Kicker/Punter/Long snapper

+25000

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

PositionOdds

Defensive lineman/EDGE

-210

Linebacker

+450

Cornerback

+450

Offensive lineman

+950

Safety

+1100

Wide receiver

+1800

Tight end

+4500

Running back

+10000

Quarterback

+20000

Kicker/Punter/Long snapper

+25000

Carolina Panthers

PositionOdds

Defensive lineman/EDGE

-110

Linebacker

+150

Wide receiver

+500

Cornerback

+1400

Tight end

+1500

Offensive lineman

+2000

Safety

+2500

Running back

+5000

Quarterback

+10000

Kicker/Punter/Long snapper

+25000

New Orleans Saints

PositionOdds

Quarterback

-170

Offensive lineman

+600

Defensive lineman/EDGE

+750

Tight end

+900

Cornerback

+900

Wide receiver

+1200

Running back

+1200

Linebacker

+1300

Safety

+5000

Kicker/Punter/Long snapper

+25000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

PositionOdds

Defensive lineman/EDGE

+150

Linebacker

+175

Cornerback

+360

Offensive lineman

+550

Wide receiver

+1200

Safety

+1200

Tight end

+3500

Running back

+10000

Quarterback

+15000

Kicker/Punter/Long snapper

+25000

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

PositionOdds

Defensive lineman/EDGE

+175

Offensive lineman

+200

Cornerback

+300

Wide receiver

+600

Linebacker

+600

Safety

+2000

Running back

+3500

Tight end

+7500

Quarterback

+7500

Kicker/Punter/Long snapper

+25000

Los Angeles Rams

PositionOdds

Cornerback

+225

Offensive lineman

+250

Defensive lineman/EDGE

+500

Tight end

+600

Quarterback

+600

Wide receiver

+900

Linebacker

+1000

Safety

+1500

Running back

+7000

Kicker/Punter/Long snapper

+25000

Seattle Seahawks

PositionOdds

Offensive lineman

-110

Wide receiver

+380

Tight end

+550

Safety

+650

Defensive lineman/EDGE

+750

Linebacker

+1600

Cornerback

+1600

Quarterback

+2200

Running back

+10000

Kicker/Punter/Long snapper

+25000

San Francisco 49ers

PositionOdds

Offensive lineman

+150

Cornerback

+240

Defensive lineman/EDGE

+265

Linebacker

+850

Tight end

+1400

Safety

+2000

Running back

+2500

Wide receiver

+3000

Quarterback

+4500

Kicker/Punter/Long snapper

+25000

2025 NFL mock draft: Focusing on betting market prop projections with six trades, including one in the top 10
R.J. White
2025 NFL mock draft: Focusing on betting market prop projections with six trades, including one in the top 10

Takeaways and best bets

Panthers first drafted position: DL/EDGE (-110)

I thought the juice on this prop was pretty surprising. Georgia's Jalon Walker is a player commonly mocked to Carolina but could sportsbooks be considering him as a linebacker? We may need clarity on this before actually placing the bet but Mike Green, Mykel Williams or Shemar Stewart at No. 8 would certainly cash here.

Cowboys first drafted position: WR (+110)

The Cowboys seem like a team that could fall in love with Texas product Matthew Golden. Dallas needs to add a receiver, and Golden is a speedster who ran a 4.29 40-yard dash at the combine and can burn defensive backs with double moves. Tet McMillan could also be in play for Dallas if the Arizona wideout falls further than expected. 

Cardinals first drafted position: CB (+300)

Here's my long-shot wager. The Cardinals are likely in the market for a defensive lineman, EDGE, offensive lineman or even wide receiver but how about a cornerback? If Will Johnson falls to No. 16 overall, he would be an absolute steal. The Michigan man allowed two touchdowns and picked off nine passes in his collegiate career, and is the only Big Ten player to record multiple interceptions in each of the past three seasons. Arizona could also be in the market for Jahdae Barron out of Texas, who won the Jim Thorpe Award last year as the best defensive back in college football

Lions first drafted position: OL (+220)

I can see the Lions taking either a defensive lineman/EDGE player with their first pick, or an offensive lineman. One option is -200 while the other is +220. Tyler Booker, Josh Conerly Jr. or Grey Zabel could be in play at No. 28 overall. Keep in mind that Detroit lost offensive guard Kevin Zeitler in free agency this offseason. 

Commanders first drafted position: DL/EDGE (+165)

The Commanders desperately need pass-rush help, and CBS Sports NFL Draft experts Ryan Wilson and Garrett Podell both have Washington taking a defensive end at No. 29 overall in their most recent mock drafts, with Shemar Stewart and James Pearce Jr., respectively. Pearce in particular has become a common sight for Washington fans in mock drafts. He's tied in having the most sacks in the SEC over the past two seasons (17.5), and also registered the highest pressure rate in the FBS over the past two seasons (22.5%). 