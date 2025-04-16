The 2025 NFL Draft is just about a week away, and it's time to start considering what bets you want to place. This is the most important event of the NFL offseason and it's turned into a legitimate gambling event for fans as well.
Sportsbooks post odds for which player will be drafted at which specific pick, who will be the first player selected at which position and even what position the eventual "Mr. Irrelevant" plays. DraftKings Sportsbook has also listed odds for each team and the position they will draft first.
There are 10 positions to bet on: Quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, offensive lineman, defensive lineman/EDGE, linebacker, cornerback, safety and specialist, and each team will value these differently. Some squads have a pressing need at quarterback, while others need wide receivers. Then there are teams later in the first round that may just take the best player available.
Below, we will list the first position drafted odds for 15 NFC teams (the odds for the New York Giants are currently off the board), and give some best bets at the very bottom. Let's jump in.
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
|Position
|Odds
Wide receiver
+110
Cornerback
+350
Offensive lineman
+500
Defensive lineman/EDGE
+550
Running back
+850
Tight end
+1500
Linebacker
+1500
Safety
+4500
Quarterback
+4500
Kicker/Punter/Long snapper
+25000
Philadelphia Eagles
|Position
|Odds
Defensive lineman/EDGE
+100
Offensive lineman
+330
Cornerback
+400
Safety
+600
Tight end
+750
Wide receiver
+1400
Linebacker
+1600
Running back
+10000
Quarterback
+20000
Kicker/Punter/Long snapper
+25000
Washington Commanders
|Position
|Odds
Defensive lineman/EDGE
+165
Offensive lineman
+350
Cornerback
+425
Wide receiver
+500
Safety
+900
Running back
+1000
Linebacker
+1200
Tight end
+1500
Quarterback
+25000
Kicker/Punter/Long snapper
+25000
NFC North
Chicago Bears
|Position
|Odds
Running back
+225
Offensive lineman
+250
Defensive lineman/EDGE
+250
Tight end
+350
Cornerback
+1000
Linebacker
+1500
Wide receiver
+2000
Safety
+3500
Quarterback
+25000
Kicker/Punter/Long snapper
+25000
Detroit Lions
|Position
|Odds
Defensive lineman/EDGE
-200
Offensive lineman
+220
Wide receiver
+950
Safety
+1600
Linebacker
+1600
Cornerback
+1600
Tight end
+2000
Quarterback
+4000
Running back
+7500
Kicker/Punter/Long snapper
+25000
Green Bay Packers
|Position
|Odds
Defensive lineman/EDGE
+105
Cornerback
+165
Offensive lineman
+350
Wide receiver
+700
Linebacker
+3500
Tight end
+4500
Safety
+4500
Running back
+7500
Quarterback
+25000
Kicker/Punter/Long snapper
+25000
Minnesota Vikings
|Position
|Odds
Safety
+200
Cornerback
+200
Offensive lineman
+330
Defensive lineman/EDGE
+330
Linebacker
+1200
Wide receiver
+2000
Running back
+2500
Tight end
+4000
Quarterback
+7500
Kicker/Punter/Long snapper
+25000
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
|Position
|Odds
Defensive lineman/EDGE
-210
Linebacker
+450
Cornerback
+450
Offensive lineman
+950
Safety
+1100
Wide receiver
+1800
Tight end
+4500
Running back
+10000
Quarterback
+20000
Kicker/Punter/Long snapper
+25000
Carolina Panthers
|Position
|Odds
Defensive lineman/EDGE
-110
Linebacker
+150
Wide receiver
+500
Cornerback
+1400
Tight end
+1500
Offensive lineman
+2000
Safety
+2500
Running back
+5000
Quarterback
+10000
Kicker/Punter/Long snapper
+25000
New Orleans Saints
|Position
|Odds
Quarterback
-170
Offensive lineman
+600
Defensive lineman/EDGE
+750
Tight end
+900
Cornerback
+900
Wide receiver
+1200
Running back
+1200
Linebacker
+1300
Safety
+5000
Kicker/Punter/Long snapper
+25000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Position
|Odds
Defensive lineman/EDGE
+150
Linebacker
+175
Cornerback
+360
Offensive lineman
+550
Wide receiver
+1200
Safety
+1200
Tight end
+3500
Running back
+10000
Quarterback
+15000
Kicker/Punter/Long snapper
+25000
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
|Position
|Odds
Defensive lineman/EDGE
+175
Offensive lineman
+200
Cornerback
+300
Wide receiver
+600
Linebacker
+600
Safety
+2000
Running back
+3500
Tight end
+7500
Quarterback
+7500
Kicker/Punter/Long snapper
+25000
Los Angeles Rams
|Position
|Odds
Cornerback
+225
Offensive lineman
+250
Defensive lineman/EDGE
+500
Tight end
+600
Quarterback
+600
Wide receiver
+900
Linebacker
+1000
Safety
+1500
Running back
+7000
Kicker/Punter/Long snapper
+25000
Seattle Seahawks
|Position
|Odds
Offensive lineman
-110
Wide receiver
+380
Tight end
+550
Safety
+650
Defensive lineman/EDGE
+750
Linebacker
+1600
Cornerback
+1600
Quarterback
+2200
Running back
+10000
Kicker/Punter/Long snapper
+25000
San Francisco 49ers
|Position
|Odds
Offensive lineman
+150
Cornerback
+240
Defensive lineman/EDGE
+265
Linebacker
+850
Tight end
+1400
Safety
+2000
Running back
+2500
Wide receiver
+3000
Quarterback
+4500
Kicker/Punter/Long snapper
+25000
Takeaways and best bets
Panthers first drafted position: DL/EDGE (-110)
I thought the juice on this prop was pretty surprising. Georgia's Jalon Walker is a player commonly mocked to Carolina but could sportsbooks be considering him as a linebacker? We may need clarity on this before actually placing the bet but Mike Green, Mykel Williams or Shemar Stewart at No. 8 would certainly cash here.
Cowboys first drafted position: WR (+110)
The Cowboys seem like a team that could fall in love with Texas product Matthew Golden. Dallas needs to add a receiver, and Golden is a speedster who ran a 4.29 40-yard dash at the combine and can burn defensive backs with double moves. Tet McMillan could also be in play for Dallas if the Arizona wideout falls further than expected.
Cardinals first drafted position: CB (+300)
Here's my long-shot wager. The Cardinals are likely in the market for a defensive lineman, EDGE, offensive lineman or even wide receiver but how about a cornerback? If Will Johnson falls to No. 16 overall, he would be an absolute steal. The Michigan man allowed two touchdowns and picked off nine passes in his collegiate career, and is the only Big Ten player to record multiple interceptions in each of the past three seasons. Arizona could also be in the market for Jahdae Barron out of Texas, who won the Jim Thorpe Award last year as the best defensive back in college football.
Lions first drafted position: OL (+220)
I can see the Lions taking either a defensive lineman/EDGE player with their first pick, or an offensive lineman. One option is -200 while the other is +220. Tyler Booker, Josh Conerly Jr. or Grey Zabel could be in play at No. 28 overall. Keep in mind that Detroit lost offensive guard Kevin Zeitler in free agency this offseason.
Commanders first drafted position: DL/EDGE (+165)
The Commanders desperately need pass-rush help, and CBS Sports NFL Draft experts Ryan Wilson and Garrett Podell both have Washington taking a defensive end at No. 29 overall in their most recent mock drafts, with Shemar Stewart and James Pearce Jr., respectively. Pearce in particular has become a common sight for Washington fans in mock drafts. He's tied in having the most sacks in the SEC over the past two seasons (17.5), and also registered the highest pressure rate in the FBS over the past two seasons (22.5%).