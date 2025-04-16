The 2025 NFL Draft is just about a week away, and it's time to start considering what bets you want to place. This is the most important event of the NFL offseason and it's turned into a legitimate gambling event for fans as well.

Sportsbooks post odds for which player will be drafted at which specific pick, who will be the first player selected at which position and even what position the eventual "Mr. Irrelevant" plays. DraftKings Sportsbook has also listed odds for each team and the position they will draft first.

There are 10 positions to bet on: Quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, offensive lineman, defensive lineman/EDGE, linebacker, cornerback, safety and specialist, and each team will value these differently. Some squads have a pressing need at quarterback, while others need wide receivers. Then there are teams later in the first round that may just take the best player available.

Below, we will list the first position drafted odds for 15 NFC teams (the odds for the New York Giants are currently off the board), and give some best bets at the very bottom. Let's jump in.

NFC East

Position Odds Wide receiver +110 Cornerback +350 Offensive lineman +500 Defensive lineman/EDGE +550 Running back +850 Tight end +1500 Linebacker +1500 Safety +4500 Quarterback +4500 Kicker/Punter/Long snapper +25000

Position Odds Defensive lineman/EDGE +100 Offensive lineman +330 Cornerback +400 Safety +600 Tight end +750 Wide receiver +1400 Linebacker +1600 Running back +10000 Quarterback +20000 Kicker/Punter/Long snapper +25000

Position Odds Defensive lineman/EDGE +165 Offensive lineman +350 Cornerback +425 Wide receiver +500 Safety +900 Running back +1000 Linebacker +1200 Tight end +1500 Quarterback +25000 Kicker/Punter/Long snapper +25000

NFC North

Position Odds Running back +225 Offensive lineman +250 Defensive lineman/EDGE +250 Tight end +350 Cornerback +1000 Linebacker +1500 Wide receiver +2000 Safety +3500 Quarterback +25000 Kicker/Punter/Long snapper +25000

Position Odds Defensive lineman/EDGE -200 Offensive lineman +220 Wide receiver +950 Safety +1600 Linebacker +1600 Cornerback +1600 Tight end +2000 Quarterback +4000 Running back +7500 Kicker/Punter/Long snapper +25000

Position Odds Defensive lineman/EDGE +105 Cornerback +165 Offensive lineman +350 Wide receiver +700 Linebacker +3500 Tight end +4500 Safety +4500 Running back +7500 Quarterback +25000 Kicker/Punter/Long snapper +25000

Position Odds Safety +200 Cornerback +200 Offensive lineman +330 Defensive lineman/EDGE +330 Linebacker +1200 Wide receiver +2000 Running back +2500 Tight end +4000 Quarterback +7500 Kicker/Punter/Long snapper +25000

NFC South

Position Odds Defensive lineman/EDGE -210 Linebacker +450 Cornerback +450 Offensive lineman +950 Safety +1100 Wide receiver +1800 Tight end +4500 Running back +10000 Quarterback +20000 Kicker/Punter/Long snapper +25000

Position Odds Defensive lineman/EDGE -110 Linebacker +150 Wide receiver +500 Cornerback +1400 Tight end +1500 Offensive lineman +2000 Safety +2500 Running back +5000 Quarterback +10000 Kicker/Punter/Long snapper +25000

Position Odds Quarterback -170 Offensive lineman +600 Defensive lineman/EDGE +750 Tight end +900 Cornerback +900 Wide receiver +1200 Running back +1200 Linebacker +1300 Safety +5000 Kicker/Punter/Long snapper +25000

Position Odds Defensive lineman/EDGE +150 Linebacker +175 Cornerback +360 Offensive lineman +550 Wide receiver +1200 Safety +1200 Tight end +3500 Running back +10000 Quarterback +15000 Kicker/Punter/Long snapper +25000

NFC West

Position Odds Defensive lineman/EDGE +175 Offensive lineman +200 Cornerback +300 Wide receiver +600 Linebacker +600 Safety +2000 Running back +3500 Tight end +7500 Quarterback +7500 Kicker/Punter/Long snapper +25000

Position Odds Cornerback +225 Offensive lineman +250 Defensive lineman/EDGE +500 Tight end +600 Quarterback +600 Wide receiver +900 Linebacker +1000 Safety +1500 Running back +7000 Kicker/Punter/Long snapper +25000

Position Odds Offensive lineman -110 Wide receiver +380 Tight end +550 Safety +650 Defensive lineman/EDGE +750 Linebacker +1600 Cornerback +1600 Quarterback +2200 Running back +10000 Kicker/Punter/Long snapper +25000

Position Odds Offensive lineman +150 Cornerback +240 Defensive lineman/EDGE +265 Linebacker +850 Tight end +1400 Safety +2000 Running back +2500 Wide receiver +3000 Quarterback +4500 Kicker/Punter/Long snapper +25000

Takeaways and best bets

Panthers first drafted position: DL/EDGE (-110)

I thought the juice on this prop was pretty surprising. Georgia's Jalon Walker is a player commonly mocked to Carolina but could sportsbooks be considering him as a linebacker? We may need clarity on this before actually placing the bet but Mike Green, Mykel Williams or Shemar Stewart at No. 8 would certainly cash here.

Cowboys first drafted position: WR (+110)

The Cowboys seem like a team that could fall in love with Texas product Matthew Golden. Dallas needs to add a receiver, and Golden is a speedster who ran a 4.29 40-yard dash at the combine and can burn defensive backs with double moves. Tet McMillan could also be in play for Dallas if the Arizona wideout falls further than expected.

Cardinals first drafted position: CB (+300)

Here's my long-shot wager. The Cardinals are likely in the market for a defensive lineman, EDGE, offensive lineman or even wide receiver but how about a cornerback? If Will Johnson falls to No. 16 overall, he would be an absolute steal. The Michigan man allowed two touchdowns and picked off nine passes in his collegiate career, and is the only Big Ten player to record multiple interceptions in each of the past three seasons. Arizona could also be in the market for Jahdae Barron out of Texas, who won the Jim Thorpe Award last year as the best defensive back in college football.

Lions first drafted position: OL (+220)

I can see the Lions taking either a defensive lineman/EDGE player with their first pick, or an offensive lineman. One option is -200 while the other is +220. Tyler Booker, Josh Conerly Jr. or Grey Zabel could be in play at No. 28 overall. Keep in mind that Detroit lost offensive guard Kevin Zeitler in free agency this offseason.

Commanders first drafted position: DL/EDGE (+165)

The Commanders desperately need pass-rush help, and CBS Sports NFL Draft experts Ryan Wilson and Garrett Podell both have Washington taking a defensive end at No. 29 overall in their most recent mock drafts, with Shemar Stewart and James Pearce Jr., respectively. Pearce in particular has become a common sight for Washington fans in mock drafts. He's tied in having the most sacks in the SEC over the past two seasons (17.5), and also registered the highest pressure rate in the FBS over the past two seasons (22.5%).