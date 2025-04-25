Only two quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2025, but it wasn't the two that many people had projected.

Miami 2024 Davey O'Brien award winner, as the best quarterback in the country, Cam Ward going first overall to the Tennessee Titans was obvious. However, the second quarterback chosen involved the New York Giants trading back into the first round to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxon Dart 25th overall. Dart did lead college football in yards per pass attempt (10.8), but he did have some clear issues with throwing with anticipation, doing full field reads and throwing into zone coverage. Equally surprising was Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, not being chosen at all in the first round after being projected earlier this draft cycle as a top-three pick.

The 2025 draft class marks the seventh draft class in the last 20 years with two or fewer quarterbacks chosen in the first round, which means there are plenty of solid options remaining with the draft entering Day 2 on Friday. Let's take a look at some of the best options at football's most valuable position that are still on the board and a top team fit at this stage of the draft. Each QB will be accompanied with a light scouting report and a potential team fit.

* All QB measurables are from the NFL Scouting Combine

Height: 6-1 1/2"

6-1 1/2" Weight: 212 pounds

212 pounds Hand size: 9 3/8"

No quarterback in the 2025 class has been more discussed than Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders. The combination of his father's pedigree and his high level play is why he generates the attention he does.

Sanders' 64 passing touchdowns with the Buffalos since 2023, when he transferred from Jackson State, were tied with Ward for the second-most in college football. Following his re-writing of Colorado's single-season records in completion percentage (74.0%), passing yards (4,134) and passing touchdowns (37) in 2024, he earned the following accolades: Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (nation's top upperclassman quarterback), Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Big 12 honors. He also referred to himself as "the best quarterback in the country" at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Sanders felt his decision-making -- something he flashed with an FBS-best 74% completion percentage -- is what makes him the top QB in the upcoming class. His decision-making related to getting the ball out, however, will certainly be something NFL teams are questioning about him about because he had one of the longest time to throw averages and highest sacks taken totals in all of college football.

Sanders is now the heavy betting favorite to be the first selection of the first round, with -170 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to be the No. 33 overall pick. The Browns hold that pick and are -170 to be the team to select Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders Colorado Career, FBS Ranks 2023* 2024** Comp Pct 69.3% (8th) 74% (1st) Pass Yards 3,230 (25th) 4,134 (4th) Pass Yards/Attempt 7.5 (50th) 8.7 (11th) Pass TD 27 (T-13th) 37 (2nd) Passer Efficiency Rating 151.7 (25th) 168.2 (5th) Under Pressure Rate 37% (17th-most) 36.1% (22nd-most in FBS) Times Sacked 49 (T-2nd-most) 40 (T-3rd-most in FBS) Sack Pct 10.2% (9th-highest) 7.7% (28th-highest) Average Time To Throw 2.69 seconds (33rd-highest) 2.83 seconds (15th-highest)



* Out of 110 qualified FBS QBs in 2023

** Out of 119 qualified FBS QBs in 2024

Potential fit: Cleveland Browns

There was a time when Sanders was thought to be in the mix for the Cleveland Browns in the top five of the 2025 draft. Now, Cleveland has the ability to select Sanders with the 33rd overall pick, the first one of the second round, on Friday. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles in Week 7, and he's re-torn it in his rehab process. The Watson investment was a failure. He's only played 19 games in three seasons since the Browns sent three first-round picks to the HoustonTexans to acquire him. When Watson did play last season, his 4.03 yards per dropback were the fewest by any quarterback in the first seven games of a season since 2006, when the statistic first began being tracked.

Watson's play, along with running back Nick Chubb suffering another serious injury, played a major role in the Browns having the NFL's worst scoring offense (15.2 points per game) last season. Sanders could be a fit in Kevin Stefanski's offense given his polished footwork and accurate passing. His rhythm passing can certainly be a fit in a timing-centered offense.

Height: 6-2

6-2 Weight: 217 pounds

217 pounds Hand size: 9 3/8"

Jalen Milroe could be the most polarizing quarterback prospect in this class. He's truly a rollercoaster. Milroe's 71 total touchdowns since 2023 (39 passing, 32 rushing) are the most in the SEC but so too are his 23 turnovers. Zeroing in on 2024, his 36 total touchdowns (20 rushing, 16 passing) were the 11th most in the nation, and the most in the SEC, while his 15 turnovers were tied for the fourth most in the nation and led the SEC. Milroe is a high-volume passer in both a positive and negative way.

Milroe is the best rushing quarterback that's come through the draft cycle in years with high-end speed and agility, so whenever he is involved in a zone read, he can truly freeze a defense. The arm strength is also a plus, but Milroe doesn't have the ideal touch or accuracy on his throws on a consistent enough basis to warrant him being a first-round selection. He can also look to force throws deep downfield to where the big-play hunting becomes harmful to his team's chances at victory.

Potential fit: Las Vegas Raiders

Milroe is certainly a project, which is why it makes sense for him to go to a team with an established, veteran quarterback that he could sit and learn behind for at least a couple years. That's what makes the Las Vegas Raiders a perfect fit for him. Pro Bowler Geno Smith is under contract for the next three years with guaranteed money in each of the next two, so Milroe could learn from Smith for a minimum of two years. Las Vegas offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is making his NFL return after being the offensive coordinator of the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, and Milroe working with an OC with an extensive collegiate background could help ease his NFL entry.

Height: 6-4

6-4 Weight: 236 pounds

236 pounds Hand size: 9"

Will Howard thrived in his one season at Ohio State under Chip Kelly's tutelage en route to leading the Buckeyes to a College Football Playoff title. He's a solid athlete who thrives on rollouts that provide him plenty of space to let it rip deep: Howard's eight completions of 50 or more yards were the second-most in college football. Howard came up clutch on the biggest stage as the first player with a completion percentage of at least 80% (81%) while throwing for 200 or more yards (231 pass yards) and rushing for 50 or more yards in a College Football Playoff game. That game happened to be the 2024 National Championship game against Notre Dame as Howard threw two touchdowns and no interceptions in a winning effort to earn Offensive MVP honors. He could improve on getting through his progressions more quickly, and throwing over the middle of the field with anticipation.

Potential fit: New Orleans Saints

New head coach Kellen Moore's offense could be a fit for Howard, especially a year after Moore ran an offense for Jalen Hurts that had the eighth-highest run-pass option rate (13.7%) in the entire NFL this past season. With the uncertainty surrounding Derek Carr's future in New Orleans, it would make sense for the Saints to select a quarterback at some point over the next two days.

Height: 6-2

6-2 Weight: 214 pounds

214 pounds Hand size: 9 3/8"

Quinn Ewers was a solid college quarterback running head coach Steve Sarkisian's spread scheme that had a significant volume of pre-snap motions and shifts. He has the arm strength and pocket presence to be an NFL quarterback, but he just needs to avoid injury and tighten up his mechanics. Some of the mechanical issues could be caused by the injuries he's deal with, but he also does have a bad habit of fading off his back foot when pressured, which causes throw to sail. If he can beat the injury bug, Ewers has a decent ceiling.

Potential fit: San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan's offense would be a nice scheme fit for Ewers. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy is entering the final year of his contract in 2025, so perhaps Ewers could marinate for at least a year and then compete for the job if Purdy isn't around long-term. Even if Purdy does re-sign, learning under Shanahan for a few years before heading elsewhere could also make plenty of sense.

Height: 6-3

6-3 Weight: 218 pounds

218 pounds Hand size: 9 1/2"

Kyle McCord erupted in Syracuse's high-flying aerial attack in 2024 by leading the nation in both passing yards (4,779, ACC single-season record) and completions per game (30.1). His aggression and anticipation helped him stuff the stat sheet over and over again, and when he's protected well, he can thrive. McCord isn't a special athlete by NFL quarterback standards, and he doesn't have the quickest release. However, he could thrive in the right situation.

Potential fit: Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have some great offensive pieces in former All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill, former first-round receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back De'Von Achane.

However, they could use some more durability and big plays from their quarterback. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the shortest average throw distance in the entire NFL, 5.7 yards downfield, in 2024. That could be chalked up to fighting through the third diagnosed concussion of his NFL career in 2024, and as a result his 10 completions of 20 or more air yards were tied for 31st in the league after tossing an NFL-most 60 across the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Learning behind Tagovailoa and then competing for the starting job in 2026 or 2027 could make sense. Tagovailoa's contract is out of guaranteed money in the final three years of the deal from 2026-2028, thus making it easy to move on from him.

Height: 6-5

6-5 Weight: 219 pounds

219 pounds Hand size: 9 3/4"

Tyler Shough has some of the best touch on his throws of any quarterback in this draft class. The football just hums with high-level velocity coming out of his hand. He's also strong enough to maintain that velocity on the move, but he also makes some bone-headed decisions at too high of a volume. Shough is also an older prospect who will turn 26-years-old in September after bouncing around between Oregon (2018-2020), Texas Tech (2021-2023) and Louisville (2024). Powering the Cardinals to an 8-4 season this past year was his first year in college playing over eight games.

Potential fit: Pittsburgh Steelers

There's a chance Shough could beat out Mason Rudolph in a quarterback competition. That's a low bar to clear, but that's the barrier to start in Pittsburgh right now with Aaron Rodgers still mulling over his next football decision. Weapons at wide receiver like DK Metcalf and George Pickens could make Shough's NFL transition easier. The Steelers don't have a second-round pick, but Shough could slide in to the third round because of age concerns.