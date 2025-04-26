gettyimages-2175397111-2.jpg
Getty Images

Although two of three days are complete, more than half of the 2025 NFL Draft selections remain. Teams are still able to fill out their rosters, and in some cases, draft impact performers Saturday. 

Over the past five drafts, some of those success stories include center Tyler Biadasz (Cowboys), wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions), safety Talanoa Hufanga (49ers), offensive guard Trey Smith (Chiefs), quarterback Brock Purdy (49ers) and wide receiver Puka Nacua (Rams).

The Tennessee Titans will open the fourth round at No. 104 overall with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders still available. Here are the 50 best prospects remaining, according to CBSSports.com

RankNamePositionSchool
28Shedeur SandersQBColorado
47Deone WalkerDLKentucky
53Jack SawyerEDGEOhio State
58CJ WestDLIndiana
59Jared IveyEDGEOle Miss
61Bradyn SwinsonEDGELSU
63Logan BrownOTKansas
64Isaiah BondWRTexas
66Jalen RoyalsWRUtah State
69Cameron WilliamsOTTexas
76Marcus MbowOTPurdue
77Bilhal KoneCBWestern Michigan
80Joshua FarmerDLFlorida State
85Elic AyomanorWRStanford
87David WalkerEDGECentral Arkansas
91Jalen TravisOTIowa State
92Bhayshul TutenRBVirginia Tech
95Kyle KennardEDGESouth Carolina
98Miles FrazierIOLLSU
99Will HowardQBOhio State
100Zah FrazierCBTexas-San Antonio
101Aeneas PeeblesDLVirginia Tech
102Tory HortonWRColorado State
107Quinn EwersQBTexas
108Kyle McCordQBSyracuse
109Gunnar HelmTETexas
111Jarquez HunterRBAuburn
114Brashard SmithRBSMU
116Denzel BurkeCBOhio State
118Tyler BaronEDGEMiami
119Que RobinsonEDGEAlabama
120JJ PeguesDLOle Miss
122Elijah RobertsEDGESMU
123Jordan HancockCBOhio State
124Zy AlexanderCBLSU
126Danny StutsmanLBOklahoma
127Clay WebbIOLJacksonville State
128Chris Paul Jr.LBOle Miss
129Ajani CorneliusIOLOregon
131Damien MartinezRBMiami
132Barryn SorrellEDGETexas
133Cam SkatteboRBArizona State
135Ty RobinsonDLNebraska
136Quincy RileyCBLouisville
138Tez JohnsonWROregon
139Lathan RansomSOhio State
140DJ GiddensRBKansas State
141Alijah HuzzieCBNorth Carolina
142Jaylin LaneWRVirginia Tech
143Jah JoynerEDGEMinnesota

The 2025 NFL Draft continues with Round 4 on Saturday at noon ET. Join us for live 2025 NFL Draft analysis from CBS Sports and an updating NFL Draft trackerAlso check out Chris Trapasso's NFL Draft grades for every second-round pick and subscribe to the "With the First Pick" podcast for nightly recaps, winners and losers and more from Green Bay, Wisconsin. If you missed Pete Prisco's Day 1 grades, check them out here.