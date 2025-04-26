Although two of three days are complete, more than half of the 2025 NFL Draft selections remain. Teams are still able to fill out their rosters, and in some cases, draft impact performers Saturday.
Over the past five drafts, some of those success stories include center Tyler Biadasz (Cowboys), wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions), safety Talanoa Hufanga (49ers), offensive guard Trey Smith (Chiefs), quarterback Brock Purdy (49ers) and wide receiver Puka Nacua (Rams).
The Tennessee Titans will open the fourth round at No. 104 overall with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders still available. Here are the 50 best prospects remaining, according to CBSSports.com:
|Rank
|Name
|Position
|School
|28
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|Colorado
|47
|Deone Walker
|DL
|Kentucky
|53
|Jack Sawyer
|EDGE
|Ohio State
|58
|CJ West
|DL
|Indiana
|59
|Jared Ivey
|EDGE
|Ole Miss
|61
|Bradyn Swinson
|EDGE
|LSU
|63
|Logan Brown
|OT
|Kansas
|64
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|Texas
|66
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|Utah State
|69
|Cameron Williams
|OT
|Texas
|76
|Marcus Mbow
|OT
|Purdue
|77
|Bilhal Kone
|CB
|Western Michigan
|80
|Joshua Farmer
|DL
|Florida State
|85
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|Stanford
|87
|David Walker
|EDGE
|Central Arkansas
|91
|Jalen Travis
|OT
|Iowa State
|92
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|Virginia Tech
|95
|Kyle Kennard
|EDGE
|South Carolina
|98
|Miles Frazier
|IOL
|LSU
|99
|Will Howard
|QB
|Ohio State
|100
|Zah Frazier
|CB
|Texas-San Antonio
|101
|Aeneas Peebles
|DL
|Virginia Tech
|102
|Tory Horton
|WR
|Colorado State
|107
|Quinn Ewers
|QB
|Texas
|108
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|Syracuse
|109
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|Texas
|111
|Jarquez Hunter
|RB
|Auburn
|114
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|SMU
|116
|Denzel Burke
|CB
|Ohio State
|118
|Tyler Baron
|EDGE
|Miami
|119
|Que Robinson
|EDGE
|Alabama
|120
|JJ Pegues
|DL
|Ole Miss
|122
|Elijah Roberts
|EDGE
|SMU
|123
|Jordan Hancock
|CB
|Ohio State
|124
|Zy Alexander
|CB
|LSU
|126
|Danny Stutsman
|LB
|Oklahoma
|127
|Clay Webb
|IOL
|Jacksonville State
|128
|Chris Paul Jr.
|LB
|Ole Miss
|129
|Ajani Cornelius
|IOL
|Oregon
|131
|Damien Martinez
|RB
|Miami
|132
|Barryn Sorrell
|EDGE
|Texas
|133
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|Arizona State
|135
|Ty Robinson
|DL
|Nebraska
|136
|Quincy Riley
|CB
|Louisville
|138
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|Oregon
|139
|Lathan Ransom
|S
|Ohio State
|140
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|Kansas State
|141
|Alijah Huzzie
|CB
|North Carolina
|142
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|Virginia Tech
|143
|Jah Joyner
|EDGE
|Minnesota
The 2025 NFL Draft continues with Round 4 on Saturday at noon ET. Join us for live 2025 NFL Draft analysis from CBS Sports and an updating NFL Draft tracker. Also check out Chris Trapasso's NFL Draft grades for every second-round pick and subscribe to the "With the First Pick" podcast for nightly recaps, winners and losers and more from Green Bay, Wisconsin. If you missed Pete Prisco's Day 1 grades, check them out here.