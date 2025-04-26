Although two of three days are complete, more than half of the 2025 NFL Draft selections remain. Teams are still able to fill out their rosters, and in some cases, draft impact performers Saturday.

Over the past five drafts, some of those success stories include center Tyler Biadasz (Cowboys), wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions), safety Talanoa Hufanga (49ers), offensive guard Trey Smith (Chiefs), quarterback Brock Purdy (49ers) and wide receiver Puka Nacua (Rams).

The Tennessee Titans will open the fourth round at No. 104 overall with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders still available. Here are the 50 best prospects remaining, according to CBSSports.com:

Rank Name Position School 28 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado 47 Deone Walker DL Kentucky 53 Jack Sawyer EDGE Ohio State 58 CJ West DL Indiana 59 Jared Ivey EDGE Ole Miss 61 Bradyn Swinson EDGE LSU 63 Logan Brown OT Kansas 64 Isaiah Bond WR Texas 66 Jalen Royals WR Utah State 69 Cameron Williams OT Texas 76 Marcus Mbow OT Purdue 77 Bilhal Kone CB Western Michigan 80 Joshua Farmer DL Florida State 85 Elic Ayomanor WR Stanford 87 David Walker EDGE Central Arkansas 91 Jalen Travis OT Iowa State 92 Bhayshul Tuten RB Virginia Tech 95 Kyle Kennard EDGE South Carolina 98 Miles Frazier IOL LSU 99 Will Howard QB Ohio State 100 Zah Frazier CB Texas-San Antonio 101 Aeneas Peebles DL Virginia Tech 102 Tory Horton WR Colorado State 107 Quinn Ewers QB Texas 108 Kyle McCord QB Syracuse 109 Gunnar Helm TE Texas 111 Jarquez Hunter RB Auburn 114 Brashard Smith RB SMU 116 Denzel Burke CB Ohio State 118 Tyler Baron EDGE Miami 119 Que Robinson EDGE Alabama 120 JJ Pegues DL Ole Miss 122 Elijah Roberts EDGE SMU 123 Jordan Hancock CB Ohio State 124 Zy Alexander CB LSU 126 Danny Stutsman LB Oklahoma 127 Clay Webb IOL Jacksonville State 128 Chris Paul Jr. LB Ole Miss 129 Ajani Cornelius IOL Oregon 131 Damien Martinez RB Miami 132 Barryn Sorrell EDGE Texas 133 Cam Skattebo RB Arizona State 135 Ty Robinson DL Nebraska 136 Quincy Riley CB Louisville 138 Tez Johnson WR Oregon 139 Lathan Ransom S Ohio State 140 DJ Giddens RB Kansas State 141 Alijah Huzzie CB North Carolina 142 Jaylin Lane WR Virginia Tech 143 Jah Joyner EDGE Minnesota

