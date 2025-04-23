There's the old saying that "The draft doesn't start until [insert specific pick]" and that may be the case when it comes to the 2025 NFL Draft and the fifth overall pick.

As the draft has crept closer, there appears to be a growing consensus on the first four picks. While there naturally could be some shakeup between now and Thursday night, the prevailing thought is that Cam Ward goes No. 1 to Tennessee, followed by some combination of Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter slotting in with the Cleveland Browns (No. 2) and New York Giants (No. 3). If those dominos falls in that manner, that would likely lead to the New England Patriots utilizing the fourth selection on Will Campbell.

And then we get to Jacksonville at No. 5.

The large majority of mock drafts that you've likely read throughout this spring have the Jaguars using the fifth pick on Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. However, he's no longer the betting favorite.

Of the four major books (DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and Caesars), all of them now have Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty as the favorite to be selected fifth overall (as of Wednesday morning). We'll see if it comes to fruition during Round 1 on Thursday night.