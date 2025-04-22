As we inch closer to the 2025 NFL Draft, the betting odds will become an even bigger piece to the puzzle as we look to figure out where some of the top prospects will ultimately end up. In the case of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, one of the more polarizing figures in this class, there is a new favorite to pluck him from the draft pool and usher him into the NFL: The Pittsburgh Steelers.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Pittsburgh is now the betting favorite to select Sanders at some point in the draft at +310. Meanwhile, the New York Giants have the second-highest odds at +350, and the Cleveland Browns follow behind them at +360. The New Orleans Saints had been the betting favorite to be the team that selects Sanders for the last few weeks, but they now have fallen to fourth in the odds at +370.

The Steelers are also the favorite to draft Sanders at DraftKings Sportsbook at +190 odds, while the Browns (+200) are second, followed by the Giants (+215) and then the Saints (+550). That margin between New York and New Orleans could be even further proof that Sanders ending up with the Saints is losing steam. Moreover, DraftKings Sportsbook lists defensive line/edge as the favorite for the position the Saints will select first at the draft.

As the draft board sits days before the draft, this shift in the odds signals that Sanders could fall out of the top 10. While the Browns (No. 2), Giants (No. 3), and Saints (No. 9) could all realistically have a crack at Sanders, the fact that the Steelers have the highest odds to select him suggests he may be there when they are on the clock at No. 21 overall.

Currently, Sanders is -170 to be drafted in the top 10 at DraftKings Sportsbook but is +135 at FanDuel, further fueling the variance of his range. On Monday, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones released his mock draft, which featured Sanders falling out of the first round entirely, so this drop could be steeper than even these odds suggest.

Sanders, CBS Sports' No. 2 ranked quarterback prospect, completed 74% of his passes at Colorado last season with 4,134 yards passing, 37 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions.