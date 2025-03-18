Former Miami quarterback Cam Ward is now the heavy favorite to be selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, and in looking at the Tennessee Titans' decisions at the quarterback position in free agency, it certainly feels more likely than ever. Ward can't choose where he will be drafted, but if he could, which teams would he choose from?

On Monday, Ward was in New Orleans to receive the Manning Award, and he told Nola.com that it would be a "dream of mine" to play for the Saints someday.

"I loved watching Drew Brees and [Marques] Colston out there," Ward said, via Pro Football Talk. "It would be a dream of mine to play for them, if I get a chance someday. But that's not really my focus right now."

The Saints currently hold the No. 9 overall pick in the draft, and would have to give up draft capital to move up the board should they happen to be absolutely in love with the 2024 ACC Player of the Year. New Orleans was actually one of the teams that met with Ward at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine just a few weeks ago.

"It was a great meeting," Ward said. "If you get a chance to go play for a Super Bowl-winning coach like coach [Kellen] Moore. He knows how to dial up the playbook. ... The biggest thing I took away from that meeting was that you just have to be prepared at all times, whether you go in as a starter or you go in as a backup. You never know when your number is going to be called."

Ward set Miami single-season records by passing with 4,313 yards and an FBS-leading 39 passing touchdowns in 2024. It was the first time an ACC quarterback had ever led the FBS in passing touchdowns. Ward's story is a fun one, as he went from a zero-star quarterback at Incarnate Word, to Washington State, and then finally, Miami. His 158 career passing touchdowns in the FCS and FBS combined is a Division I record, and it appears the next step in his already-eventful football career is becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.