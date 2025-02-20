The NFL invites its top prospects to attend the draft in person in order to be able to receive the famed hug and photo op with commissioner Roger Goodell every year.

However, one of this year's top quarterbacks, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, likely won't be in Green Bay to participate in that tradition in April.

"No, we'll most likely do Colorado or Dallas," Sanders, a Dallas native, said on Wednesday, via Overtime. "We didn't decide fully yet. We plan on doing it, like an event thing, and where it'll be fun."

2025 NFL Draft: Could top QB prospect Shedeur Sanders end up on the only NFL team he plays 'Madden' with? Bryan DeArdo

Sanders cited logistics as a primary driver of the decision given his desire to have the largest gathering of his support system on the biggest night of his life

"The only thing with going to the draft is I want to spend those moments with my people," Sanders said. "You got to think, having everybody come out there, bro, it's going to be so expensive. So cost-wise, you're saving a lot of money. You get to be around your people and all that. It's not just me that was able to get to this point. It's like a team. It was a team thing and it was a team of people that helped me get to where I am now. So I want to be able to make sure I'm able to enjoy that with everybody and nobody be in uncomfortable situations just for traveling and just to show support."

Invites from the league for in-person draft attendance on night one of the draft haven't been sent out yet. Sanders will certainly have the option to show up should he change his mind about marching to the beat of his own drum.