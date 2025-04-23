gettyimages-2187487429-2.jpg
The 2025 NFL Draft is now one day away. The NFL Scouting Combine, all-star events, Pro Days and 30 visits all led to this moment. The work done to evaluate eligible prospects is complete and all that is left is to make the picks. 

In an effort to pull back the curtain and provide fans with an early glimpse at when those players may come off the board, CBSSports.com has compiled its prospect rankings one final time. The big board below is a compilation of individual prospect rankings by Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso, Mike Renner and I. 

1Travis HunterCBColorado
2Abdul CarterEDGEPenn State
3Cam WardQBMiami
4Mason GrahamDLMichigan
5Tetairoa McMillanWRArizona
6Will CampbellOTLSU
7Jalon WalkerEDGEGeorgia
8Armand MembouOTMissouri
9Kelvin Banks Jr.OTTexas
10Ashton JeantyRBBoise State
11Mike GreenEDGEMarshall
12Colston LovelandTEMichigan
13Jihaad CampbellLBAlabama
14Luther BurdenWRMissouri
15Walter NolenDLOle Miss
16Josh SimmonsOTOhio State
17Will JohnsonCBMichigan
18Malaki StarksSGeorgia
19Nick EmmanworiSSouth Carolina
20James Pearce Jr.EDGETennessee
21Jahdae BarronCBTexas
22Matthew GoldenWRTexas
23Tyler BookerIOLAlabama
24Mykel WilliamsEDGEGeorgia
25Derrick HarmonDL Oregon

The presumptive No. 1 overall selection, Miami quarterback Cam Ward, is the No. 3 overall prospect in the final rankings. Colorado's Travis Hunter has been forecast as both a cornerback and wide receiver. The league has not seen a player capable of playing positions on both sides of the ball at a high level. Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter is the oft-mentioned prospect in line with Hunter when discussing the blue-chip talents available in this draft class. The other prospect that is held in similar regard is Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty; the one and only running back prospect in the top-25 overall. Positional value may not carry him into the Top-5 overall, but there is a small sampling of prospects better at their respective positions than Jeanty. 

It is interesting that the 2025 NFL Draft is not regarded as being particularly strong at offensive tackle and yet three found their way into the top-10 overall. One of the other interesting takeaways is that Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden was able to combat the public narrative that he is sliding down boards. Burden is the second highest rated wide receiver behind Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan and ahead of Texas' Matthew Golden, Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka. 

The most well-presented group are the edge rushers with five. Notably absent were Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. 

26Maxwell HairstonCBKentucky
27Grey ZabelIOLNorth Dakota State
28Shedeur SandersQBColorado
29Emeka EgbukaWROhio State
30Tyler WarrenTEPenn State
31Josh Conerly Jr.OTOregon
32Shemar StewartEDGETexas A&M
33Shavon RevelCBEast Carolina
34Benjamin MorrisonCBNotre Dame
35Nic ScourtonEDGETexas A&M
36Kenneth GrantDLMichigan
37Trey AmosCBOle Miss
38Omarion HamptonRBNorth Carolina
39Donovan JacksonIOLOhio State
40Donovan EzeiruakuEDGEBoston College
41Tyleik WilliamsDLOhio State
42Darius AlexanderDLToledo
43Jayden HigginsWR Iowa State
44Aireontae ErseryOTMinnesota
45Carson SchwesingerLBUCLA
46JT TuimoloauEDGEOhio State
47Deone WalkerDLKentucky
48Azareye'h ThomasCBFlorida State
49Kevin Winston Jr.SPenn State
50Jaxson DartQBOle Miss

One consideration is that, with a limited supply of prospects with first-round grades, there is more variation among prospect rankings from one team or one media outlet to the next. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart and Sanders are the two other quarterback inside the top-50 overall. 

The second group is noticeably light in regards to the skill positions. North Carolina's Omarion Hampton is the only running back. Warren is the only tight end. Iowa State's Jayden Higgins and Egbuka are the only wide receivers. There is no shortage of cornerbacks (5), edge rushers (4) or defensive linemen (4), however. 

Why is understanding the depths of each position and where the runs could potentially occur important? A team may have needs at offensive tackle and edge rusher or defensive line. If they know the latter could be adequately addressed on Day 2, then it could inform their decision to take an offensive tackle on Thursday night.

51T.J. SandersDLSouth Carolina
52Landon JacksonEDGEArkansas
53Jack SawyerEDGEOhio State
54Harold Fannin Jr.TEBowling Green
55Wyatt MilumOTWest Virginia
56Omarr Norman-LottDLTennessee
57Jonah SavaiinaeaOTArizona
58CJ WestDLIndiana
59Jared IveyEDGEOle Miss
60Mason TaylorTELSU
61Bradyn SwinsonEDGELSU
62Darien PorterCBIowa State
63Logan BrownOTKansas
64Isaiah BondWRAlabama
65Alfred CollinsDLTexas
66Jalen RoyalsWRUtah State
67Charles GrantOT William & Mary
68Ozzy TrapiloOTBoston College
69Cameron WilliamsOTTexas
70Tre HarrisWROle Miss
71Jack BechWRTCU
72Tai FeltonWRMaryland
73Princely UmanmielenEDGEOle Miss
74Jared WilsonIOLGeorgia
75Vernon BroughtonDLTexas
76Marcus MbowOTPurdue
77Bilhal KoneCBWestern Michigan
78Emery Jones Jr.OTLSU
79Sai'vion JonesDLLSU
80Joshua FarmerDLFlorida State
81Xavier WattsSNotre Dame
82Elijah ArroyoTEMiami
83Oluwafemi OladejoEDGEUCLA
84Terrance FergusonTEOregon
85Elic AyomanorWRStanford
86Treveyon HendersonRBOhio State
87David WalkerEDGECentral Arkansas
88Kyle WilliamsWRWashington State
89Quinshon JudkinsRBOhio State
90Josaiah StewartEDGEMichigan
91Jalen TravisOTIowa State
92Bhayshul TutenRBVirginia Tech
93Jaylin SmithCBUSC
94Jalen MilroeQBAlabama
95Kyle KennardEDGESouth Carolina
96Jacob ParrishCBKansas State
97Jaylin NoelWRIowa State
98Miles FrazierIOLLSU
99Will HowardQBOhio State
100Zah FrazierCBUTSA

The rest of the top-100 overall is heavy on the edge rushers (9), offensive tackles (9) and wide receivers (8). Those three positions account for nearly 50% of spots 51-100. There were two other quarterbacks, Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Ohio State's Will Howard, ranked among the top-100 overall. 

The run on running backs is expected to occur on Day 2. After two were among the top-50 overall, an additional three were among the top-100 overall, but many others are expected to hear their names called Friday night. 

To recap the top-100 overall, there were 11 prospects from non-Power 4, and former Pac-12 schools. Recently, I explored the impact of institution of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) and the transfer portal on the production of small school draft prospects.

101Aeneas PeeblesDLVirginia Tech
102Tory HortonWRColorado State
103Kaleb JohnsonRBIowa
104Shemar TurnerDLTexas A&M
105Tate RatledgeIOLGeorgia
106RJ HarveyRBUCF
107Quinn EwersQBTexas
108Kyle McCordQBSyracuse
109Gunnar HelmTETexas
110Andrew MukubaSTexas
111Jarquez HunterRBAuburn
112Demetrius Knight Jr.LBSouth Carolina
113Anthony BeltonIOLNC State
114Brashard SmithRBSMU
115Jordan BurchDLOregon
116Denzel BurkeCBOhio State
117Tyler ShoughQBLouisville
118Tyler BaronEDGEMiami
119Que RobinsonEDGEAlabama
120JJ PeguesDLOle Miss
121Nohl WilliamsCBCalifornia
122Elijah RobertsEDGESMU
123Jordan HancockCBOhio State
124Zy AlexanderCBLSU
125Justin WalleyCBMinnesota
126Danny StutsmanLBOklahoma
127Clay WebbIOLJacksonville State
128Chris Paul Jr.LBArkansas
129Ajani CorneliusIOLOregon
130Jonas SankerSVirginia
131Damien MartinezRBMiami
132Barryn SorrellEDGETexas
133Cameron SkatteboRBArizona State
134Savion WilliamsWRTCU
135Ty RobinsonDLNebraska
136Quincy RileyCBLouisville
137Ashton GillotteSRutgers
138Tez JohnsonWROregon
139Lathan RansomOhio State
140DJ GiddensRBKansas State
141Alijah HuzzieCBNorth Carolina
142Jaylin LaneWRVirginia Tech
143Jah JoynerEDGEMinnesota
144CJ DippreTEAlabama
145Jack KiserLBNotre Dame
146Dylan SampsonRB Tennessee
147Jaylen ReedSPenn State
148Isaac TeSlaaWRArkansas
149Dylan FairchildIOLGeorgia
150Tahj BrooksRBTexas Tech

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects