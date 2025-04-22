The 2025 NFL Draft is two days away. The NFL Scouting Combine, all-star events, Pro Days and 30 visits all led to this moment. The work done to evaluate eligible prospects is complete and all that is left is to make the picks.
In an effort to pull back the curtain and provide fans with an early glimpse at when those players may come off the board, CBSSports.com has compiled its prospect rankings one final time. The big board below is a compilation of individual prospect rankings by Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso, Mike Renner and I.
|1
|Travis Hunter
|CB
|Colorado
|2
|Abdul Carter
|EDGE
|Penn State
|3
|Cam Ward
|QB
|Miami
|4
|Mason Graham
|DL
|Michigan
|5
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|Arizona
|6
|Will Campbell
|OT
|LSU
|7
|Jalon Walker
|EDGE
|Georgia
|8
|Armand Membou
|OT
|Missouri
|9
|Kelvin Banks Jr.
|OT
|Texas
|10
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|Boise State
|11
|Mike Green
|EDGE
|Marshall
|12
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|Michigan
|13
|Jihaad Campbell
|LB
|Alabama
|14
|Luther Burden
|WR
|Missouri
|15
|Walter Nolen
|DL
|Ole Miss
|16
|Josh Simmons
|OT
|Ohio State
|17
|Will Johnson
|CB
|Michigan
|18
|Malaki Starks
|S
|Georgia
|19
|Nick Emmanwori
|S
|South Carolina
|20
|James Pearce Jr.
|EDGE
|Tennessee
|21
|Jahdae Barron
|CB
|Texas
|22
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|Texas
|23
|Tyler Booker
|IOL
|Alabama
|24
|Mykel Williams
|EDGE
|Georgia
|25
|Derrick Harmon
|DL
|Oregon
The presumptive No. 1 overall selection, Miami quarterback Cam Ward, is the No. 3 overall prospect in the final rankings. Colorado's Travis Hunter has been forecast as both a cornerback and wide receiver. The league has not seen a player capable of playing positions on both sides of the ball at a high level. Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter is the oft-mentioned prospect in line with Hunter when discussing the blue-chip talents available in this draft class. The other prospect that is held in similar regard is Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty; the one and only running back prospect in the top-25 overall. Positional value may not carry him into the Top-5 overall, but there is a small sampling of prospects better at their respective positions than Jeanty.
It is interesting that the 2025 NFL Draft is not regarded as being particularly strong at offensive tackle and yet three found their way into the top-10 overall. One of the other interesting takeaways is that Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden was able to combat the public narrative that he is sliding down boards. Burden is the second highest rated wide receiver behind Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan and ahead of Texas' Matthew Golden, Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka.
The most well-presented group are the edge rushers with five. Notably absent were Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.
|26
|Maxwell Hairston
|CB
|Kentucky
|27
|Grey Zabel
|IOL
|North Dakota State
|28
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|Colorado
|29
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|Ohio State
|30
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|Penn State
|31
|Josh Conerly Jr.
|OT
|Oregon
|32
|Shemar Stewart
|EDGE
|Texas A&M
|33
|Shavon Revel
|CB
|East Carolina
|34
|Benjamin Morrison
|CB
|Notre Dame
|35
|Nic Scourton
|EDGE
|Texas A&M
|36
|Kenneth Grant
|DL
|Michigan
|37
|Trey Amos
|CB
|Ole Miss
|38
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|North Carolina
|39
|Donovan Jackson
|IOL
|Ohio State
|40
|Donovan Ezeiruaku
|EDGE
|Boston College
|41
|Tyleik Williams
|DL
|Ohio State
|42
|Darius Alexander
|DL
|Toledo
|43
|Jayden Higgins
|WR
|Iowa State
|44
|Aireontae Ersery
|OT
|Minnesota
|45
|Carson Schwesinger
|LB
|UCLA
|46
|JT Tuimoloau
|EDGE
|Ohio State
|47
|Deone Walker
|DL
|Kentucky
|48
|Azareye'h Thomas
|CB
|Florida State
|49
|Kevin Winston Jr.
|S
|Penn State
|50
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|Ole Miss
One consideration is that, with a limited supply of prospects with first-round grades, there is more variation among prospect rankings from one team or one media outlet to the next. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart and Sanders are the two other quarterback inside the top-50 overall.
The second group is noticeably light in regards to the skill positions. North Carolina's Omarion Hampton is the only running back. Warren is the only tight end. Iowa State's Jayden Higgins and Egbuka are the only wide receivers. There is no shortage of cornerbacks (5), edge rushers (4) or defensive linemen (4), however.
Why is understanding the depths of each position and where the runs could potentially occur important? A team may have needs at offensive tackle and edge rusher or defensive line. If they know the latter could be adequately addressed on Day 2, then it could inform their decision to take an offensive tackle on Thursday night.
|51
|T.J. Sanders
|DL
|South Carolina
|52
|Landon Jackson
|EDGE
|Arkansas
|53
|Jack Sawyer
|EDGE
|Ohio State
|54
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|Bowling Green
|55
|Wyatt Milum
|OT
|West Virginia
|56
|Omarr Norman-Lott
|DL
|Tennessee
|57
|Jonah Savaiinaea
|OT
|Arizona
|58
|CJ West
|DL
|Indiana
|59
|Jared Ivey
|EDGE
|Ole Miss
|60
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|LSU
|61
|Bradyn Swinson
|EDGE
|LSU
|62
|Darien Porter
|CB
|Iowa State
|63
|Logan Brown
|OT
|Kansas
|64
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|Alabama
|65
|Alfred Collins
|DL
|Texas
|66
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|Utah State
|67
|Charles Grant
|OT
|William & Mary
|68
|Ozzy Trapilo
|OT
|Boston College
|69
|Cameron Williams
|OT
|Texas
|70
|Tre Harris
|WR
|Ole Miss
|71
|Jack Bech
|WR
|TCU
|72
|Tai Felton
|WR
|Maryland
|73
|Princely Umanmielen
|EDGE
|Ole Miss
|74
|Jared Wilson
|IOL
|Georgia
|75
|Vernon Broughton
|DL
|Texas
|76
|Marcus Mbow
|OT
|Purdue
|77
|Bilhal Kone
|CB
|Western Michigan
|78
|Emery Jones Jr.
|OT
|LSU
|79
|Sai'vion Jones
|DL
|LSU
|80
|Joshua Farmer
|DL
|Florida State
|81
|Xavier Watts
|S
|Notre Dame
|82
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|Miami
|83
|Oluwafemi Oladejo
|EDGE
|UCLA
|84
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|Oregon
|85
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|Stanford
|86
|Treveyon Henderson
|RB
|Ohio State
|87
|David Walker
|EDGE
|Central Arkansas
|88
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|Washington State
|89
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|Ohio State
|90
|Josaiah Stewart
|EDGE
|Michigan
|91
|Jalen Travis
|OT
|Iowa State
|92
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|Virginia Tech
|93
|Jaylin Smith
|CB
|USC
|94
|Jalen Milroe
|QB
|Alabama
|95
|Kyle Kennard
|EDGE
|South Carolina
|96
|Jacob Parrish
|CB
|Kansas State
|97
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|Iowa State
|98
|Miles Frazier
|IOL
|LSU
|99
|Will Howard
|QB
|Ohio State
|100
|Zah Frazier
|CB
|UTSA
The rest of the top-100 overall is heavy on the edge rushers (9), offensive tackles (9) and wide receivers (8). Those three positions account for nearly 50% of spots 51-100. There were two other quarterbacks, Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Ohio State's Will Howard, ranked among the top-100 overall.
The run on running backs is expected to occur on Day 2. After two were among the top-50 overall, an additional three were among the top-100 overall, but many others are expected to hear their names called Friday night.
To recap the top-100 overall, there were 11 prospects from non-Power 4, and former Pac-12 schools. Recently, I explored the impact of institution of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) and the transfer portal on the production of small school draft prospects.
|101
|Aeneas Peebles
|DL
|Virginia Tech
|102
|Tory Horton
|WR
|Colorado State
|103
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|Iowa
|104
|Shemar Turner
|DL
|Texas A&M
|105
|Tate Ratledge
|IOL
|Georgia
|106
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|UCF
|107
|Quinn Ewers
|QB
|Texas
|108
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|Syracuse
|109
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|Texas
|110
|Andrew Mukuba
|S
|Texas
|111
|Jarquez Hunter
|RB
|Auburn
|112
|Demetrius Knight Jr.
|LB
|South Carolina
|113
|Anthony Belton
|IOL
|NC State
|114
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|SMU
|115
|Jordan Burch
|DL
|Oregon
|116
|Denzel Burke
|CB
|Ohio State
|117
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|Louisville
|118
|Tyler Baron
|EDGE
|Miami
|119
|Que Robinson
|EDGE
|Alabama
|120
|JJ Pegues
|DL
|Ole Miss
|121
|Nohl Williams
|CB
|California
|122
|Elijah Roberts
|EDGE
|SMU
|123
|Jordan Hancock
|CB
|Ohio State
|124
|Zy Alexander
|CB
|LSU
|125
|Justin Walley
|CB
|Minnesota
|126
|Danny Stutsman
|LB
|Oklahoma
|127
|Clay Webb
|IOL
|Jacksonville State
|128
|Chris Paul Jr.
|LB
|Arkansas
|129
|Ajani Cornelius
|IOL
|Oregon
|130
|Jonas Sanker
|S
|Virginia
|131
|Damien Martinez
|RB
|Miami
|132
|Barryn Sorrell
|EDGE
|Texas
|133
|Cameron Skattebo
|RB
|Arizona State
|134
|Savion Williams
|WR
|TCU
|135
|Ty Robinson
|DL
|Nebraska
|136
|Quincy Riley
|CB
|Louisville
|137
|Ashton Gillotte
|S
|Rutgers
|138
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|Oregon
|139
|Lathan Ransom
|S
|Ohio State
|140
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|Kansas State
|141
|Alijah Huzzie
|CB
|North Carolina
|142
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|Virginia Tech
|143
|Jah Joyner
|EDGE
|Minnesota
|144
|CJ Dippre
|TE
|Alabama
|145
|Jack Kiser
|LB
|Notre Dame
|146
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|Tennessee
|147
|Jaylen Reed
|S
|Penn State
|148
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|Arkansas
|149
|Dylan Fairchild
|IOL
|Georgia
|150
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|Texas Tech
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.